Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
University of Virginia Student Shoots Dead 3 People, 2 Wounded and Runs Away. Police Still SearchingBryan DijkhuizenCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
Related
NBC 29 News
Three Notch’d waiting to begin construction at former brewery in Nellysford
NELLYSFORD, Va. (WVIR) - Three Notch’d Brewing Company is currently awaiting a special use permit to begin construction at the former Wild Wolf Brewing building in Nellysford. After the renovation, Three Notch’d is looking to add a distillery to the new space to expand its offerings. “That’s going...
NBC 29 News
BRAFB trying to reach 1M meals for Giving Tuesday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is trying to reach a million meals on this Giving Tuesday, November 29. BRAFB hopes to receive more donations this year, especially during the winter months. The food bank hopes to alleviate the struggle many people face of whether to...
NBC 29 News
ReLeaf Cville planting trees in local neighborhoods
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - ReLeaf Cville is spending its Tuesday planting trees in Charlottesville neighborhoods in hopes of mitigating the heat impacts of climate change. “We believe that trees save lives, and we know that in Charlottesville, the tree canopy has been declining drastically, so we’re working here on 10th and Page because it’s the hottest neighborhood in Charlottesville,” founder Peggy Van Yahres said.
NBC 29 News
UVA Cancer Center holds wreath auction to raise money for patients
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Nearly 100 unique wreaths are helping to raise money for the University of Virginia Cancer Center. Those funds will help patients with transportation and lodging costs while they get treatment. “We have people who travel from West Virginia and southwest Virginia, and that can be really...
NBC 29 News
New Directions Center hosting art show
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - New Directions Center is telling the stories of survivors of domestic abuse. “It’s called ‘Powerful Voices: Stories of Survivors.’ So, they came in and they got stories of domestic violence survivors, and from the stories the art students created artwork to go along with it,” Community Engagement Program Coordinator Joy Ingram said.
NBC 29 News
Developer hosts public meeting on Oranda property rezoning
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The developer seeking to rezone a nearly 100-acre property outside of Strasburg is hosting a meeting on Tuesday night to answer questions from the public about its proposal. Shockey Companies hopes to rezone the property on Oranda Road from Agricultural to Industrial Development. Shenandoah County Supervisors...
NBC 29 News
PVCC launches new associate degree program in partnership with WillowTree
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Virginia Community College is launching a two-year associate degree focused on app and software development. WillowTree is one of the largest employers of software developers in the Central Virginia area. It’s partnered up with PVCC to collaborate on the curriculum and to spearhead the new program.
NBC 29 News
Rain Exits
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a rainy start to Wednesday, expect a drier and clearer afternoon and evening. Winds will be gusty at times today. The strongest winds will be felt over the higher elevations of the Blue Ridge Mountains. That’s where winds may gust up to 50 mph!
NBC 29 News
Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority discuss 2023 initiatives
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday afternoon, the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority joined its Board of Commission to discuss ways to improve its buildings in 2023. The authority addressed revitalization and affordable housing in the Friendly City. HRHA approved the issuance of bonds for $11,000,000. The bonds are for...
NBC 29 News
CCS hosts coat drive for middle and high school students
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools is helping students stay warm this season, but it needs the community to lend a hand. CCS Engagement Coordinator Bianca Johnson says the school district is looking for people to donate coats for its students. It would be one less thing their parents would have to worry about.
NBC 29 News
Gordonsville looking to fill Town Council position
GORDONSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After the passing of Councilmember Jim Bradley, the Town of Gordonsville has an open position on Town Council. The position must be filled through Council until a special election that’ll permanently seat a member. Town Manager Deborah Kendall says they’re looking for someone who has...
NBC 29 News
Doctor and pharmacies provide explanation behind scarce children’s fever reducers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A tough flu, COVID-19, and RSV season is in full swing. Many Charlottesville parents have voiced on social media their inability to find fever reducers for their children. Doctor Laurie Forlano, VA state deputy epidemiologist, says visits are up across Virginia for influenza-like illnesses. “The trends...
NBC 29 News
ACPD: Juveniles charged in connection with shootings, car thefts
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police say seven juveniles and three adults are charged in connection with a string of gang-related shootings and car thefts. “Since May 2022, Albemarle County has experienced a significant rise in motor vehicle thefts and shootings,” Sargeant Tavis Coffin said Thursday, December 1.
NBC 29 News
Albemarle Co. Planning Commission recommends denying rezoning request for new development on Old Ivy Road
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tuesday evening, the Albemarle County Planning Commission hosted a meeting that drew in dozens of public comments. One big item on the agenda was looking at the controversial rezoning of an area near Old Ivy Road. Greystar Development is planning to turn it into 525 mixed housing units.
NBC 29 News
Del. Sally Hudson and former Congressman Denver Riggleman join in open conversation at UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 57th district’s democratic Delegate Sally Hudson and former 5th district’s republican Congressman Denver Riggleman are sitting down together at UVA. The event is an effort spearheaded by One Small Step and the Karsh Institute of Democracy at the University of Virginia. Del. Hudson shared...
NBC 29 News
Human Rights Campaign releases Municipal Equality Index, giving Charlottesville 79/100 points
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) released its 2022 Municipal Equality Index (MEI) on Wednesday. It rates more than 500 cities on how inclusive they are when it comes to the LGBTQ community. It looks at a number of criteria, including how inclusive workplaces are, if there are ordinances to protect LGBTQ employees, and if LGBTQ rights are represented in local policies.
NBC 29 News
STAB boys & girls basketball teams win home openers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The St. Anne’s Belfield boys’ and girls’ basketball teams both won their home openers Tuesday night. The boys beat Fishburne Military 99-44. Connor Lyons led the team in scoring with 20 points off the bench. Carter Lang had 15 points and John St. Germain added 13.
NBC 29 News
UVa Basketball Beats Michigan 70-68 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The #3 ranked Virginia basketball team overcame an 11-point halftime deficit to beat Michigan 70-68 in the ACC/BigTen challenge to remain undefeated, now 6-0. The Cavaliers got a game-high 18 points from Reece Beekman. Jayden Gardner hit the go-ahead bucket with 40 seconds left and blocked a potential game-winning shot from Michigan’s Jett Howard at the buzzer.
NBC 29 News
VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham Co.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Rockingham County that took the life of a Broadway man. VSP says the crash happened along the 1030 block of Route 724 around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, November 26. A 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle rider crossed a double-solid centerline and collided with a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe.
Comments / 0