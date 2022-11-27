Community to hold vigils to remember Walmart shooting victims

CHESAPEAKE, V.A. (WAVY) – Multiple vigils are being held throughout Chesapeake to remember the lives lost during Tuesday night’s shooting at Walmart.

The Chesapeake Coalition of Black Pastors is set to host the 757 United Prayer Vigil “For the Families of the Chesapeake Walmart Tragedy”.

The vigil will take place at 6 p.m. Sunday at The Mount Chesapeake. The vigil is open to the public and the event will be hosted inside.

According to a tweet from the City of Chesapeake, a candlelight vigil will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, November 28 at Chesapeake City Park.

Mayor Rick West is expected to attend and is inviting the community to attend to honor the victims.

Six Walmart employees lost their lives during Tuesday night’s shooting. City officials say that two people remain hospitalized as of Thursday, November 24, one with critical conditions and one with fair/improving conditions.

