Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
USA Swimming Updates SC Worlds Roster: Harting In, Foster Out of 200 Fly In Melbourne
SCM (25m) USA Swimming has updated its roster for the 2022 Short Course World Championships, announcing Wednesday that Zach Harting will join the U.S. contingent heading to Melbourne to race the men’s 200 butterfly. Harting gains an entry after FINA informed USA Swimming that one of the initial entrants,...
swimswam.com
Ultra Swimmer of the Month: Kate Douglass
Douglass' versatility on full display at the Tennessee Invite, highlighted by her record swim in the women's 200 breaststroke. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based swimmer who has proven themselves over the past month....
swimswam.com
Swim Ireland Forgoing Short Course World Championships
SCM (25m) As nations around the world are revealing their rosters for the 2022 FINA Short Course Championships, Swim Ireland has announced it will not be sending a squad to Melbourne. “Swim Ireland, in consultation with athletes, has made a decision this year to take these long course swimming opportunities...
‘The German debacle’: Newspapers in Germany react to group-stage World Cup exit
Newspapers in Germany have reacted to the national team’s ‘embarrassing’ group-stage exit from the World Cup – the side’s second in as many world championships.Germany are four-time World Cup winners but have followed their most recent triumph, in 2014, with back-to-back exits in the first round.After steering the team to the trophy in 2014, coach Joachim Low oversaw their group-stage elimination in Russia, where his side finished bottom of their group after losing to Mexico and South Korea – either side of a victory over Sweden. And Low’s successor, Hansi Flick, saw his team suffer the same fate in Qatar...
swimswam.com
2022 U.S. Open Championships – Day 1 Finals Live Recap
Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course Meters (50 meters) The 2022 U.S. Open Championships begin tonight in Greensboro, North Carolina. Tonight’s session will feature the men’s and women’s 800m freestyle and a single combined heat of 800 freestyle relays. Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky highlights...
swimswam.com
Guy Tops Dean, Kamminga Makes Comeback On Day 1 Of Rotterdam
LCM (50m) The 2022 Rotterdam Qualification Meet saw two-time Olympic silver medalist Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands back in the water. The 27-year-old has been sick on and off the past few months, which rendered the breaststroking ace off his game at this summer’s World Championships and European Championships.
swimswam.com
Sjostrom Scores Relay Gold At Swedish Extralopp Meet
SCM (25m) In October, Swedish dynamo Sarah Sjostrom stated she was taking the rest of this year off in order to focus on the 2023 World Championships and 2024 Olympic Games. However, this strategy didn’t prevent the 29-year-old from getting in a few domestic races in Norrkoeping over the weekend.
swimswam.com
LEN Men’s Euro Cup Leg 1: Eight Great Battles, Only One Decisive Win
Trieste’s 8-goal trouncing in Noisy-le-Sec seems to be the only really decisive victory, Vasas and Savona may also eye already the quarters after winning. Archive photo via @LENaquatics/Twitter. Courtesy: LEN. The eight-finals brought great thrills around Europe. Trieste’s 8-goal trouncing in Noisy-le-Sec seems to be the only really decisive...
swimswam.com
Tomoru Honda Heads Up Entrants For 2022 Japan Open
LCM (50m) The 2022 Japan Open is nearly upon us, with action kicking off tomorrow, December 1st. Some of the nation’s biggest stars will descend on the Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Centre over the course of the 4-day affair. Although this is long course, the competition will give several...
swimswam.com
Watch: Ledecky Holds Off McIntosh by .08 in the 400 Free (Day 2 Finals Race Videos)
Night 2 of finals at the 2022 US Open saw several dramatic finishes including Katie Ledecky narrowly holding off Summer McIntosh in the 400 freestyle. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. 2022 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS. Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course Meters (50 meters) Start Times:. Prelims: 9...
swimswam.com
Watch: Ledecky, Gallant Become First 2024 Olympic Trials Qualifiers (Day 1 Race Videos)
Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course Meters (50 meters) The first night of action at the 2022 US Open saw individual victories from Katie Ledecky and Guilherme Costa in the women’s and men’s 800 freestyle, respectively. In the relay events, Washington State claimed the women’s 800 freestyle relay as the only entry and NSW Swim out-paced SwimMAC in the men’s event.
swimswam.com
2023 Canadian Summer Championships Moved From Edmonton To Toronto
The event has been moved from Edmonton to the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre after local clubs were forced to withdraw hosting duties. The 2023 Canadian Summer Championships have been moved from Edmonton to Toronto after local clubs were forced to withdraw hosting duties. The event, which usually takes place...
swimswam.com
Katie Ledecky Wins McIntosh Rematch, Sets US Open Championships Record in 400 Free
Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course Meters (50 meters) American swimmer Katie Ledecky won her 400 free rematch on Thursday against Canadian teen Summer McIntosh. In the process, Ledecky swam 3:59.71, to break her own U.S. Open Record in the event. She set the old record of 4:00.51 at last year’s championship.
swimswam.com
Seto Tops Honda In Men’s 400m IM Battle To Kick Off Japan Open
LCM (50m) The 2022 Japan Open began today from Tokyo with the men’s 400m IM taking center stage. Olympians Daiya Seto and Tomoru Honda dueled all the way to the wall in the neck-and-neck battle, with 28-year-old Seto ultimately winding up on top. Seto touched in 4:10.14 to Honda’s 4:10.93 with So Ogata rounding out the top 3 in 4:12.24.
swimswam.com
13-Year-Old Luka Mijatovic Climbs Age Group Rankings With 9:23/15:44 Distance Frees
SCY (25 yards) Results on Meet Mobile: “Pleasanton Seahawks SC Senior Open”. Budding age group standout Luka Mijatovic was on fire throughout the month of November. Early in the month, the Pleasanton Seahawks swimmer posted the fastest time ever for a 13-year-old American in the boys’ 500 freestyle, clocking 4:29.84 at the Terrapins SC Senior Finals, and he was back in action Nov. 19-20 at his home pool in the Seahawks’ Senior Open.
swimswam.com
Brescia, NBG March On, Veteran Jokovic Lefts Jug On Day 2 of LEN Champions League
After beating Jug by five in Dubrovnik, Brescia added another significant win against Ferencvaros. Archive photo via © G.Scala/Deepbluemedia/Insidefoto. After beating Jug by five in Dubrovnik, Brescia added another significant win against Ferencvaros. Novi Beograd delivered another huge blow, this time to OSC, while Jug Dubrovnik staged a fantastic 6-1 finish against Marseille, fuelled by their veteran Olympic champion leftie Maro Jokovic who scored four stunning action goals. The group’s underdogs, Sabadell and Spandau, played a thrilling draw.
Chess: John Nunn wins world 65+ title in vintage year for England seniors
John Nunn, the former top-10 player and author of several instructional books, recovered the form of his best years at age 67 last week when the grandmaster from Bude in Conrwall won the world 65+ senior championship in Assisi, Italy. Nunn scored nine out of 11, and won all his six games with White, including a vital win in what had seemed a drawn final round queen and knight v queen and bishop ending.
swimswam.com
LEN Champions League Day 2: Recco Bounces Back, Olympiacos & Barceloneta Roll On
Recco bounced back from the opening day defeat, Olympiacos hit 21 in Tbilisi and Barceloneta downed Vouliagmeni in the second half. Archive photo via Giorgio Scala/ Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto DBM/LEN. Courtesy: LEN. Recco bounced back from the opening day defeat and came up with a commanding performance in Split. Olympiacos...
swimswam.com
Linnea Mack Collects 3 Wins as Club Swimmers Drop Big at Hawaii SCY Senior Champs
SCY (25 Yards) Full Results: “HI 2022 Short Course Senior Championships” on MeetMobile. Before Thanksgiving, Hawaii’s Short Course Senior Championships took place. There were plenty of exciting swims, as a number of club swimmers qualified for winter juniors and Futures meets. The biggest name in attendance was...
swimswam.com
Ross Dant, Camille Spink, Erin Gemmell All Scratch A-Finals for Night 2 of the US Open
Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course Meters (50 meters) There were several notable scratches for the second day of finals at the 2022 US Open, including multiple scratches from the A-final of the women’s 200 IM and a notable scratch from the men’s 400 freestyle. In...
Comments / 0