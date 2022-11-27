Shipley has career day on the ground despite historic loss

Despite Clemson coming away with its first loss to South Carolina since 2013 and first loss in Death Valley since 2016, Clemson’s Will Shipley came away with his own piece of history.

The running back led the way with 15 carries for 132 yards and one touchdown while quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, Phil Mafah, Kobe Pace and Antonio Williams all followed suit contributing a combined 22 carries for 105 yards and one touchdown.

With his performance against South Carolina, Shipley has now recorded over 1,000 rushing yards this season, becoming the 23 rd Tiger to do so.

The sophomore also recorded his 14 th rushing touchdown of the 2022 season, moving into the Top 10 in Clemson history for rushing touchdowns in a single season.

Shipley joins elite company in an already existing four-way tie for No. 7 in Clemson history with Fred Cone (1950), Cliff Austin (1982), Emory Smith (1995) and Travis Etienne (2020), all with 14 rushing touchdowns in a single season.

