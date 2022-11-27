Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh Earns $500,000 Bonus With Ohio State Win, per Report

The head coach received more than just a win after Saturday’s game.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh earned a huge win on Saturday with a 45-23 victory over rival Ohio State in Columbus. Not only did the Wolverines clinch a second consecutive appearance in the Big Ten championship game, Harbaugh also received a hefty bonus.

USA Today’s Steve Berkowitz reports Harbaugh will receive $500,000 for winning the Big Ten East and reaching the conference title game. Harbaugh did the same last year, when he beat the Buckeyes for the first time as Michigan’s head coach. Harbaugh will receive a $1 million bonus is Michigan beats Purdue in the Big Ten title game, plus another $500,000 bonus if the Wolverines are selected for the College Football Playoff.

After last season’s success, Harbaugh and Michigan renegotiated his contract that brought his base salary up to approximately $8 million after he took a pay cut in the prior season. However, his bonus structure did not change.

Last season, Harbaugh didn’t keep all the bonus money he earned. After defeating Ohio State to end the regular season, Harbaugh distributed his $500,000 bonus among members of the Michigan athletic department who had to take pay cuts during the pandemic.

