Lincoln, NE

Matt Rhule’s Nebraska Contract Salary Revealed, per Report

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

The deal is significant given how much the Panthers still owe the 47-year-old coach.

Matt Rhule is headed to Nebraska to be the Cornhuskers’ next football coach and will reportedly receive a massive payday to do so.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport , who broke the news of the hiring prior to the school’s announcement, Rhule will earn approximately $72 million over the next eight years in Lincoln. Nebraska announced the duration of Rhule’s contract in a press release, but the school has yet to confirm any compensation details.

The amount is significant as the Panthers–Rhule’s former employer–still owe the 47-year-old approximately $34 million after firing him just five games into the 2022 NFL season. However, any salary paid to Rhule by Nebraska in the first four years of the new deal is subtracted from the amount owed by the Panthers, according to The Athletic .

Based on Rapoport’s report, Nebraska agreed to offset the “vast majority” of the $34 million still owed the Panthers. No additional details were provided.

Rhule will take over a Nebraska team that finished the year 3-6 under interim coach Mickey Joseph. The Cornhuskers (4-8) fired head coach Scott Frost after a 1–2 start to the season and a 16–31 performance across more than four years.

Prior to his time in the NFL, Rhule boasted successful stints at Temple and Baylor, performances which he’ll now hope to replicate in Lincoln. He last went 11–3 as the coach of the Bears, leading the Big 12 program to the Sugar Bowl in the 2019 season.

All Huskers: Tad Stryker: Something Tangible

Comments / 29

LaDonna VanArsdall
4d ago

They / we should have kept the intrem coach. The players like and respected himWhere is this 9 million coming from plus all the money still being paid to all the fired coach's To bad the teachers at University of Nebraska are not getting paid well maybe the would teach the upcoming students better

Reply(10)
6
Scott Feuerhammer
4d ago

$9 million per. Wisconsin just hired Luke Fickell Sunday for $6 million per. I guess, I look at Luke Fickell as a highly successful college coach, making nobody's something. I look at Matt Ruhle as a failed professional coach. That's it. Just perception. Maybe, not fair, but I think Wisconsin got the better hire.

Reply
2
 

Sports Illustrated

