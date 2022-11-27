Read full article on original website
Why Are There New Weird White Lines On The Roads In Twin Falls?
I left work earlier this week and the roads home seemed a lot different than normal. Why Are There Thin White Lines On Twin Falls Roads. A good portion of the road had multiple parallel white lines in-between the painted lines, and I was pretty sure it wasn't just a bunch of new tiny bike lanes. That would be hilarious, but the actual reason is much more reasonable. Check out the lines in the video and then see what the lines are for.
How to Rent a Santa in Twin Falls
If you need Santa arriving at an event this year, there is an ad on Twin Falls Classified where you can rent Santa for 30 minutes or an hour. His beard is real, Mrs. Claus comes with him for story time, to read 'Twas the Night Before Christmas,' and he will even bring in gifts if you ask him to and give them to him 15 minutes before the event. If you are not a member of the group or can't find the ad, you can also look up Gayle Garmon on Facebook.
Idaho’s Balanced Rock Lit Up For Christmas Was Glorious To Witness
In December 2020, I attempted to spread some holiday spirit to one of southern Idaho's most iconic natural landmarks. Armed with a bag of flashlights, a portable power supply, and a couple of Star Showers, I accompanied my daughter on the brief hike to the base of Balanced Rock in the middle of the night.
Best Christmas Light Displays in Twin Falls
A lot has changed around Twin Falls over the last several years, and it seems like there are fewer major light displays around the area. But there are still some spectacular displays for you and your family to check out. Here’s a quick list of some of the best Christmas light displays in Twin Falls and how to find them.
Buying Used Christmas Gifts in Twin Falls is Better than New Ones
While many of us are spending free time or time at work browsing the internet for the best possible deals for Christmas presents, instead of shopping on big company sites and Amazon, perhaps you should turn your focus elsewhere. This year has been rough on many with the rise of gas prices, utilities, food, and everything else becoming more expensive. You may find yourself with a little less extra money this holiday season than you are used to, but there are ways to still have a great Christmas for your family without having to break the bank.
What Would You Do With Two Conflicting Christmas Parties in Twin Falls?
What would you do? What would you do if you had a work holiday party and it fell on the same night as your wife's, husband's, or partner's? What would you do if you had a friend invite you to a holiday party, on the same night that another friend invited you to one and you want to attend both? The holiday season is here and company parties and parties at home will be taking place during the following weeks and figuring out how to maneuver through them and keep everyone happy can at times be a job. If holiday parties conflict with your schedule, what will you do?
How to Use the Holiday Season to Your Advantage in Twin Falls
With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, that means Christmas and the holiday season are a full go now. Many went crazy with shopping this last weekend and are continuing to do so, while some will wait until the final days before Christmas to even start. With the holiday season officially here, it is time to start using it to your advantage, especially if you are a parent. While you hope to raise your kids right and to be well-behaved, sometimes the cold weather keeping them indoors and the craziness of children being excited for this time of year can leave parents pulling their hair out. Instead of getting mad and yelling at your children, use the holiday season to your advantage, and here is how you can do so.
SCAM: Twin Falls ID Shoppers At Risk Of Holiday Gift Card Con
Thieves seem to find new ways to victimize consumers every December that cost Americans millions of dollars. There's a scam involving gift cards that a national crime center is warning holiday shoppers to try to avoid at all costs. I think we've all been scammed or fallen victim to someone's...
Public Invited to Attend Idaho Fish and Game Winter Feeding Meeting
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The public is invited to attend the Winter Feeding Advisory Committee meeting Monday December 5, at the Magic Valley Regional offices in Jerome County. Idaho Fish and Game said the meeting will start at 5 p.m. and will also be available on Zoom Meeting for those that cannot attend in person. The advisory committee is made up of area citizens who help Fish and Game determine how winter feeding of some wildlife will be conducted during the season. The five members keep an eye on the winter conditions and then make recommendations to agency staff. The committee will meet several times during the winter.
Holiday Vendor Sale in Twin Falls Makes for Great Christmas Shopping
While everyone is out shopping at the big company stores, or browsing the internet from their desk at home or work, why not get out and go shop at a place where you can find one-of-a-kind items you won't find anywhere else? Shopping local is the way to go to support small businesses, as well as putting your hard-earned money back into your local economy instead of into some billion-dollar corporation that doesn't need your business this time of year. There is a sale taking place this weekend that will allow you to find unique items and shop locally at the same time.
Twin Falls Living Nativity Is Back And Packed Full Of Christmas Spirit
One of my favorite Christmas events each year returns. The Living Nativity of Twin Falls has announced the dates it will be running this year. Celebrate the real reason for the season!. Twin Falls Living Nativity Returns. The living nativity will be on December 15th, December 16th, and December 17th....
Survey Groups Idaho Among Top Grinchiest States For One Reason
December has finally arrived. Many Idahoans have had their homes decorated and their trees up and have been reveling in the holiday spirit despite what a survey revealed months ago about the Christmas habits of the Gem State. Personally, I think the Grinch gets a bad rap. Sure, he stole...
Stellar New Ice Cream Shop Opening Soon in Twin Falls
Twin Falls, Idaho is about to get a whole lot cooler with the opening of a new Ice Cream Shop on Blue Lakes. Stella's Ice Cream is a widely popular Boise area franchise with four locations and now Twin Falls gets one too!. About Stella's Ice Cream. This means Twin...
Don’t Miss Chobani Free Yogurt Giveaway in Twin Falls
When it comes to living in Twin Falls during the holiday season, there are many traditions that families enjoy. Most kick off the holidays with Christmas in the Night Time Sky, or enjoy going to the live Nativity scene, or perhaps your favorite tradition is going to the light parade downtown. All of these events are what make the holiday season in Twin Falls so great, as well as many others, but one particular holiday tradition is filled with so much excitement, that cars line the street before the sun comes up on a Saturday morning. One of the best Twin Falls traditions is back this year and is taking place this weekend.
The Twisted, Freakish Guilty Pleasure That Is Twin Falls Walmart
Walmart is one of those stores that we don't admit we go to as much as we really do because it's a twisted, guilty pleasure. Each one of us also has that one aisle that very rarely changes, and yet we have to peruse it with the utmost concentration every damn time we go.
Popular Twin Falls Christmas Light Show Moved. Here’s Where to See Them
There are a lot of impressive Christmas light displays around the Magic Valley, but some are more well-known than others. The Orton Botanical Garden and the South Hills lights have always been beautiful sights. The Candy Cane House was famous in Twin Falls but is sadly not happening this year. And many people travel just to see the residential light displays on Twin View Lane. But 2022 is bringing more changes to some of those light shows.
Indoor Nerf Gun Arenas Has Reopened In Twin Falls For Family Fun
Right before the pandemic hit, Blast Masters, the indoor Nerf gun arena opened its doors. After a few months, COVID hit and everything shut down. Unfortunately, the arena was not able to keep going. Thankfully, a new owner has stepped in and brought the fun back to Twin Falls. Blast...
Hwy 30 Music Fest Is Now So Big, It’s Expanding To Texas
Hwy 30 Music Fest is getting ready to celebrate it's 10th year in the Magic Valley. Along with that celebration, they announced the festival is expanding. Hwy 30 Music Fest will be in Texas and Twin Falls County Fairgrounds. Hwy 30 Music Fest In Twin Falls Celebrating 10 Years. The...
How to Make Shopping at the Magic Valley Mall Better this Holiday Season
The holiday season officially kicks off this week and many have begun shopping for the holidays or will start this weekend when all the deals begin. Shopping for the holidays can be some of the most fun times of the year, and also some of the most stressful and worst days as well. While most of us will spend lunch hours and nights after work, or perhaps spend our days at work browsing online, others will wait and wait until the last minute. It used to be, going to the mall was where you went to start your shopping and see what you can find, but those days are in the past with online shopping. For those that still enjoy going to the mall though, it isn't what it use to be, and there are ways to make it better. Here are some ways to make holiday shopping at the Magic Valley Mall better this year and beyond.
Pickup Rolls Down Mountainside, Two Twin Falls Men Killed
CAREY, Idaho (KLIX)-Two men from Twin Falls were killed last Thursday and a woman was seriously injured near Carey when their heavy-duty pickup rolled down a mountainside. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the two men killed were identified as 63-year-old Royce Fuller and 48-year-old Adan Cantu. The Sheriff's Office said deputies responded at around 11 p.m. Nov. 19, to the area of Water Cress Campground on Little Fish Creek Road where a Ram 3500 pickup had rolled at least four times down the steep mountainside. A 41-year-old female backseat passenger had been able to call for help after walking several miles from where the crash happened. The woman was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. All three people had been ejected from the pickup. According to the sheriff's office Fuller had been driving south on the road and for an unknown reason went off the side in a turn. Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.
