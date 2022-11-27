Read full article on original website
Ozzy "overwhelmed" by Grammy nominations
Ozzy Osbourne is blown away by his 4 nominations for latest album Patient Number 9
Rock’s 20 Biggest Comeback Albums
Becoming a successful artist is difficult. Remaining on top forever is downright impossible. Careers naturally ebb and flow, as acts do everything possible to make the highs last as long as possible. The most common evolution sees a star's popularity slowly decline, eventually landing somewhere between the “legacy act” to “whatever happened to” range. There are, however, those artists who have enjoyed success, then gone through creative and/or commercial valleys, only to return once more to the top.
Richie Faulkner ‘Offered to Opt Out’ of Judas Priest Rock Hall Show
Richie Faulkner says he was willing to step aside during Judas Priest's reunion of guitarists K.K. Downing and Glenn Tipton during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Instead, he got to participate in an unforgettable moment during the show, as Downing appeared alongside his former bandmates for...
Neil Young Albums Ranked Worst to Best
Neil Young is one of rock's most brilliant, confounding, defiant and frustrating artists. His long career as a solo act -- which started in 1968 after he left Buffalo Springfield -- is defined by alternately fascinating and infuriating records. Our list of his albums ranked worst to best reveals that his three dozen or so LPs can be pretty much neatly divided down the middle between records you should hear and records you can probably skip.
Advocate
Hank Williams Jr.’s Son Sam Williams Comes Out
When Sam Williams, son of conservative musician Hank Williams Jr. and grandson of country legend Hank Williams, decided to come out in a video, he utilized his new single, “Tilted Crown,” to speak his truth. “I felt like I was promoting invisibility, like I wasn’t being visible and...
"Music Icon" Dies
“Music Icon” Gal Costa, one of the most famous pop artists in Brazilian history, has died, according to theBBC.They note that she was considered an international icon. Costa was 77 years old at the time of her death.
John Leguizamo calls Steven Seagal a 'horrible human' and said he based his 'washed up' character in 'The Menu' on him
Leguizamo once said watching Steven Seagal film his death scenes in "Executive Decision" was a "fantasy" in a 2012 interview with the AV Club.
Popculture
Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert
Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
Another Famed Rock Guitarist Dies
Keith Levene, the “innovative” guitarist and cofounder of the bands “The Clash” and “Public Image Ltd,” has died at 65, according to Deadline. Levene passed away last week at his home in the United Kingdom. The cause of death was liver cancer, according to author and writer Adam Hammond.
musictimes.com
Irene Cara Real Cause of Death: What is The Singer's Mysterious Illness?
Irene Cara, the singer of "Fame" and "Flashdance" title tracks, died at the age of 63 this week. Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, first confirmed the news through a Twitter post on Saturday. "It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene...
Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Stay In America Now After Previously Vowing To Move To The UK
Ozzy Osbourne has changed his mind. This summer, Ozzy and his wife Sharon revealed that they would be moving back to the United Kingdom, where they originate from. After being fired from The Talk, Sharon has found a new job with her friend Piers Morgan on a UK talk show. The family was also set to star in a new reality show called Home to Roost about their move back to the UK.
George Harrison Thought It Was Strange That Michael Jackson Bought The Beatles’ Catalog Because He Was Supposed to Be Paul McCartney’s Friend
George Harrison said he thought it was strange that Michael Jackson bought The Beatles' catalog. He thought Jackson was Paul McCartney's friend.
Why The Monkees’ Davy Jones Was There When The Beatles Recorded ‘Revolution 1’
Davy Jones was present for the recording of The Beatles' "Revolution 1" but not because the Fab Four needed him to be there.
The Hit Beatles Song That Almost Got Paul McCartney Beaten Up
Paul McCartney has advocated for peace, but he almost got in a conflict over a misunderstanding of a hit Beatles song
A Paul McCartney Song Got Its Name Because His Kids Used the Wrong Word for ‘Milk’
Paul McCartney discovered the distinct way his kids pronounced milk and he decided to write a song using this funny pronounciation
Bandmember Ousted from Popular Rock Band Over New Allegations
Brandon Fried, drummer for the popular rock band, The Neighbourhood, has reportedly been ousted from the band following allegations that he groped a woman at a bar, according to CNN.
How Much Was Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Worth Upon Her Death at Age 79?
Christine McVie, British singer-songwriter and keyboardist best known for her decades of work with the rock band Fleetwood Mac, has died, according to a statement from her family, reported by BBC...
Elvis Presley Had a 6-Word Ritual He Performed Every Day With His Inner Circle in His Graceland Bedroom
Elvis Presley prayed for protection with a six-word ritual he performed every night alongside his inner circle in his Graceland bedroom.
Kim Petras: ‘I am unapologetic about who I am’
Kim Petras’s Slut Pop era is over. At least, it is for now. That was the title of the 30-year-old German-born, LA-based musician’s last EP, released in February. The first lines of the opening track – cheekily imploring listeners to disrobe – set the tone. From there, other offerings on the record continued in the same catchily explicit, sex-positive vein.
Popculture
Rock Band Cancels Tour Dates After Multiple Members Quit
Fever 333 have canceled all of their upcoming tour dates amid a major shakeup for the popular rock back. Frontman Jason Aalon Butler announced that all live shows will be paused for the foreseeable future on Saturday, just weeks after the band dwindled from a trio to just a single member after both guitarist Stephen Harrison and drummer Aric Improta quit.
