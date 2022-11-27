Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
Wyoming Regional EMS Takes Over Ambulance Services In Sheridan County
It’s been about 1 1/2 weeks since ambulance services in Sheridan County changed to a more local and regional management and patients may have more ambulances available should they need to be transported to a different hospital. Back on Sunday, November 20th, Wyoming Regional EMS, which is a partnership...
Sheridan Media
Little Goose Creek Turbidity May Temporarily Increase South Of Sheridan
In order to help make sure water in the Little Goose Creek doesn’t spill out in certain areas, workers may have to dirty the water a little bit. The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality has received a request from Knode Ranch HOA, for a temporary increase in turbidity within the creek, south of the Big Horn Y intersection.
Sheridan Media
Hygiene Product Drive In Sheridan County Underway During 2022 Winter Holiday Season
The winter holidays can be a time of not only giving needy youngsters and teens a good meal, some are trying to make sure they stay clean as well. The 4th annual full-size hygiene product drive, which is put on by the Food Group, is now underway through the end of December.
Sheridan Media
Locally founded bank will make $1K donations to a different nonprofit every week for the next year
First Federal Bank and Trust, located here in Sheridan, is donating $1,000 a week for 52 weeks to a 501(c)(3) or qualified non-profit in Sheridan County. During an appearance on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, First Federal Bank and Trust President and CEO Kevin Bailey and Executive Vice President Chief Commercial Lending Officer DJ Dearcorn made an appearance to announce the upcoming weekly donations.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan/Johnson County Legislators Take Input At Forum Ahead Of General Session
With a little more than 1 month before the start of next year’s Wyoming Legislative General Session, the state senators and representatives from Sheridan and Johnson County have been gathering input on issues from their part of the state to take to Cheyenne. On Tuesday (November 29th) the Sheridan...
Sheridan Media
Construction Of Veterans Memorial Wall At Tongue River Middle School Finished
After some construction and supply delays, work on the Veterans Memorial Wall At Tongue River Middle School has been completed. The wall is stationed in front of the school along US Highway 14 on the west side of Ranchester and was dedicated last year on Veterans Day, even though it was incomplete at the time.
Sheridan Media
UW Sheridan Research And Extension Center Donates Beans To Food Bank Of Wyoming
What was originally used for research is now going to the hungry. Last week, Food Bank of Wyoming located in Casper, received a donation of nearly 1,600 pounds of dry beans from the University of Wyoming Sheridan Research and Extension Center. The Center planted an extra acre or 2 of...
Sheridan Media
No Injuries Reported In Chimney Fire South Of Sheridan
Thanks to some alertness, one Sheridan County resident avoided a disastrous situation. According to Sheridan Fire-Rescue, sometime Tuesday morning (November 29th), crews along with the Goose Valley Fire Division, responded to a chimney fire on Pleasant Valley Lane, which is southeast of the Big Horn Y intersection. When they arrived...
Sheridan Media
Superintendents Talk about Concerns at Legislative Forum
Sheridan County School Districts 1, 2, and 3 superintendents met with the Wyoming Legislators at the Sheridan Chamber of Commerce Legislative Forum on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at Sheridan City Hall. Legislators attending were Senators Bo Biteman and Dave Kinskey, along with Representatives Barry Crago, Mark Jennings, Ken Pendergraft, and Cyrus...
Sheridan Media
Civic Theater Guild raising funds to replace aging lights
The Sheridan Civic Theater Guild is raising funds to replace aging stage lights in the Carriage House. CTG president Grace Cannon told listeners of Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program that the lights they intend to purchase will be cooler in temperature for the performers, more energy efficient and much simpler to use when creating settings for performances.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan College President Addresses Concerns with Legislators
Dr Walt Tribley. Sheridan College president, discussed his concerns with the Wyoming Legislators at the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Legislative Forum on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at Sheridan City Hall. Legislators attending were Senators Bo Biteman and Dave Kinskey, along with representatives Barry Crago, Mark Jennings, Ken Pendergraft, and Cyrus...
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Chamber’s Holiday Button Campaign Underway
The Buffalo Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Shop Local” Holiday Button Campaign is happening now through Christmas Eve. The buttons, which can be purchased at the chamber officae and local businesses for $5 each, will entitle the wearer to discounts at participating retailers as well as earning an entry for a chance to win Buffalo Bucks.
Sheridan Media
YMCA Faith Scholarship encourages students to broaden spiritual horizons
The Sheridan County YMCA is once again offering the Faith Scholarship. Introduced in January of 2022, the Faith Scholarship is a $1,000 scholarship offered to any student of an institution of higher learning, including trade schools and certificate programs. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Sheridan County YMCA...
Sheridan Media
Foster a furry friend for the holidays
The Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter is opening the Home for the Holidays foster program again for 2022. The shelter is asking residents to open their hearts and their homes to foster either a dog or cat for the holiday season. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Dog and Cat Shelter Dog Lead Emi Whiting told listeners about the program.
Sheridan Media
Trees of Love to be lit on Dec. 4
The Sheridan Memorial Hospital Auxiliary is responsible for developing, organizing and putting on many events at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. Of the many programs and events, it is the Trees of Love that have shined in the hearts of residents in Sheridan and those in far away locations during the Christmas Season for 37 years.
Sheridan Media
Many Events will Begin Buffalo’s Holiday Season Saturday
Buffalo’s Holiday season will begin this Saturday with the Chili Feed and Lighted Christmas Parade, but there will be events all day and into the evening as well. The Chili Feed will begin at 4 p.m. in Crazy Woman Square and the Christmas Parade will begin at 6. From...
Sheridan Media
Kalif Shriners announce Kids Christmas Party
Kalif Shriners, Bill Rathburn and Joe Schwartz, made an appearance on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program to announce the upcoming Kalif Shrine Kid’s Christmas Party. The party will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Kalif Shrine Center located at 145 West Loucks St. in Sheridan.
Sheridan Media
Kids’ Events Featured Saturday in Buffalo’s Holiday Opening Weekend
Buffalo’s Holiday season will begin this Saturday with many events including a number of them with the kids in mind. In additiona to the Chili Feed and the lighted Christmas Parade, sales and other events, the Learning Tree Christian School will have their Holiday Expo at the Bomber Mountain Civic Center.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Man Sentenced to Prison for Aggravated Assault
A 35-year-old Sheridan man was sentenced in Fourth Judicial District Court Thursday on a number of charges. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. A 35-year-old Sheridan man was sentenced to a lengthy prison term for an incident that occurred in Sheridan in May of this year. District Court Judge Darci Phillips accepted the terms of the plea agreement reached with the state and sentenced Adam Broussard to 12 to 15 years in prison for the charge of aggravated assault and battery, 2 to 3 years for the charge of illegal use or possession of a firearm and six-months in jail for the crime of misdemeanor eluding police. The sentences will run concurrent to one another, meaning Broussard will serve a prison sentence of 12 to 15 years. He was given 197 days of credit for time served.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Man Arraigned on Multiple Charges
An arraignment hearing was held Thursday in Fourth Judicial District Court for 44-year-old Roger Tyler of Sheridan. Tyler pleaded not guilty to the charges of felony burglary, misdemeanor domestic battery and misdemeanor property destruction. District Court Judge Darci Phillips set a #5 stack two-day jury trial for April 24 and scheduled a pretrial conference for March 21 at 11 am.
