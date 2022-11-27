ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ranchester, WY

Comments / 0

Related
Sheridan Media

Wyoming Regional EMS Takes Over Ambulance Services In Sheridan County

It’s been about 1 1/2 weeks since ambulance services in Sheridan County changed to a more local and regional management and patients may have more ambulances available should they need to be transported to a different hospital. Back on Sunday, November 20th, Wyoming Regional EMS, which is a partnership...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Little Goose Creek Turbidity May Temporarily Increase South Of Sheridan

In order to help make sure water in the Little Goose Creek doesn’t spill out in certain areas, workers may have to dirty the water a little bit. The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality has received a request from Knode Ranch HOA, for a temporary increase in turbidity within the creek, south of the Big Horn Y intersection.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Locally founded bank will make $1K donations to a different nonprofit every week for the next year

First Federal Bank and Trust, located here in Sheridan, is donating $1,000 a week for 52 weeks to a 501(c)(3) or qualified non-profit in Sheridan County. During an appearance on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, First Federal Bank and Trust President and CEO Kevin Bailey and Executive Vice President Chief Commercial Lending Officer DJ Dearcorn made an appearance to announce the upcoming weekly donations.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

No Injuries Reported In Chimney Fire South Of Sheridan

Thanks to some alertness, one Sheridan County resident avoided a disastrous situation. According to Sheridan Fire-Rescue, sometime Tuesday morning (November 29th), crews along with the Goose Valley Fire Division, responded to a chimney fire on Pleasant Valley Lane, which is southeast of the Big Horn Y intersection. When they arrived...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Superintendents Talk about Concerns at Legislative Forum

Sheridan County School Districts 1, 2, and 3 superintendents met with the Wyoming Legislators at the Sheridan Chamber of Commerce Legislative Forum on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at Sheridan City Hall. Legislators attending were Senators Bo Biteman and Dave Kinskey, along with Representatives Barry Crago, Mark Jennings, Ken Pendergraft, and Cyrus...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Civic Theater Guild raising funds to replace aging lights

The Sheridan Civic Theater Guild is raising funds to replace aging stage lights in the Carriage House. CTG president Grace Cannon told listeners of Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program that the lights they intend to purchase will be cooler in temperature for the performers, more energy efficient and much simpler to use when creating settings for performances.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan College President Addresses Concerns with Legislators

Dr Walt Tribley. Sheridan College president, discussed his concerns with the Wyoming Legislators at the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Legislative Forum on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at Sheridan City Hall. Legislators attending were Senators Bo Biteman and Dave Kinskey, along with representatives Barry Crago, Mark Jennings, Ken Pendergraft, and Cyrus...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Buffalo Chamber’s Holiday Button Campaign Underway

The Buffalo Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Shop Local” Holiday Button Campaign is happening now through Christmas Eve. The buttons, which can be purchased at the chamber officae and local businesses for $5 each, will entitle the wearer to discounts at participating retailers as well as earning an entry for a chance to win Buffalo Bucks.
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

YMCA Faith Scholarship encourages students to broaden spiritual horizons

The Sheridan County YMCA is once again offering the Faith Scholarship. Introduced in January of 2022, the Faith Scholarship is a $1,000 scholarship offered to any student of an institution of higher learning, including trade schools and certificate programs. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Sheridan County YMCA...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Foster a furry friend for the holidays

The Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter is opening the Home for the Holidays foster program again for 2022. The shelter is asking residents to open their hearts and their homes to foster either a dog or cat for the holiday season. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Dog and Cat Shelter Dog Lead Emi Whiting told listeners about the program.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Trees of Love to be lit on Dec. 4

The Sheridan Memorial Hospital Auxiliary is responsible for developing, organizing and putting on many events at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. Of the many programs and events, it is the Trees of Love that have shined in the hearts of residents in Sheridan and those in far away locations during the Christmas Season for 37 years.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Many Events will Begin Buffalo’s Holiday Season Saturday

Buffalo’s Holiday season will begin this Saturday with the Chili Feed and Lighted Christmas Parade, but there will be events all day and into the evening as well. The Chili Feed will begin at 4 p.m. in Crazy Woman Square and the Christmas Parade will begin at 6. From...
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

Kalif Shriners announce Kids Christmas Party

Kalif Shriners, Bill Rathburn and Joe Schwartz, made an appearance on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program to announce the upcoming Kalif Shrine Kid’s Christmas Party. The party will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Kalif Shrine Center located at 145 West Loucks St. in Sheridan.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Kids’ Events Featured Saturday in Buffalo’s Holiday Opening Weekend

Buffalo’s Holiday season will begin this Saturday with many events including a number of them with the kids in mind. In additiona to the Chili Feed and the lighted Christmas Parade, sales and other events, the Learning Tree Christian School will have their Holiday Expo at the Bomber Mountain Civic Center.
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Man Sentenced to Prison for Aggravated Assault

A 35-year-old Sheridan man was sentenced in Fourth Judicial District Court Thursday on a number of charges. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. A 35-year-old Sheridan man was sentenced to a lengthy prison term for an incident that occurred in Sheridan in May of this year. District Court Judge Darci Phillips accepted the terms of the plea agreement reached with the state and sentenced Adam Broussard to 12 to 15 years in prison for the charge of aggravated assault and battery, 2 to 3 years for the charge of illegal use or possession of a firearm and six-months in jail for the crime of misdemeanor eluding police. The sentences will run concurrent to one another, meaning Broussard will serve a prison sentence of 12 to 15 years. He was given 197 days of credit for time served.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Man Arraigned on Multiple Charges

An arraignment hearing was held Thursday in Fourth Judicial District Court for 44-year-old Roger Tyler of Sheridan. Tyler pleaded not guilty to the charges of felony burglary, misdemeanor domestic battery and misdemeanor property destruction. District Court Judge Darci Phillips set a #5 stack two-day jury trial for April 24 and scheduled a pretrial conference for March 21 at 11 am.
SHERIDAN, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy