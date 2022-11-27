A 35-year-old Sheridan man was sentenced in Fourth Judicial District Court Thursday on a number of charges. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. A 35-year-old Sheridan man was sentenced to a lengthy prison term for an incident that occurred in Sheridan in May of this year. District Court Judge Darci Phillips accepted the terms of the plea agreement reached with the state and sentenced Adam Broussard to 12 to 15 years in prison for the charge of aggravated assault and battery, 2 to 3 years for the charge of illegal use or possession of a firearm and six-months in jail for the crime of misdemeanor eluding police. The sentences will run concurrent to one another, meaning Broussard will serve a prison sentence of 12 to 15 years. He was given 197 days of credit for time served.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 5 HOURS AGO