Dearborn, MI

Special Christmas House in Algonac ready for 2022 visitors

The 9,500 square foot home boasts thousands of displays. Checking out different styles for holiday decorating can be fun and a great way to get ideas for your own home. But if you decide to visit the infamous Kodet log home in Algonac this season, be ready to view some extremely spectacular décor on every floor.
ALGONAC, MI
15 restaurants that opened in Metro Detroit in November, plus some that closed

November was a gangbusters month for new places to eat around Metro Detroit. Some restaurants opened after years of planning, and others seemed to pop up out of nowhere. While local and national chains continued to expand around the tri-county, we also got a handful of new independent businesses including a barbecue joint in Hazel Park, an Asian-influenced steakhouse in downtown Detroit and Cuban and Colombian cuisine for Clinton Township.
DETROIT, MI
Only Footage of Detroit Legend Milky The Clown Surfaces

Those who grew up in the 50s in Michigan may remember a prolific figure named Milky The Clown who may evoke memories of joy (or nightmare-fueled trauma, if you're afraid of clowns). Milky The Clown was a short-lived character that Troy Historic Village highlighted the life of, describing why many...
DETROIT, MI
Night of Hope 2022

Grace Centers of Hope, a Pontiac-based nonprofit, hosted its annual Night of Hope Gala on Friday, Nov. 18 at the Townsend Hotel in Birmingham. The event raised funds for the center’s Children’s Program, which provides a safe and nurturing environment for kids while their parents recover from homelessness, addiction, and poverty through its other programs. Guests enjoyed hors d’oeuvres, a seated dinner, a silent auction, two virtual raffles, and a short program hosted by FOX 2 anchor Roop Raj, featuring stories from Grace Centers of Hope residents. Event sponsors include Believers in Hope, Blue Cross Complete of Michigan, Bradley + Company, Emerald City Designs, Genesee County Parks, La Maison Lidaal, Magna, Richards & Swift Roofing, The Townsend Hotel, TMI Realty, UBS, and the Valerie Johnson Foundation. // Photographs by Lindsay Schweickert.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
5 kittens found in box in parking lot of Dearborn Sausage

DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A box full of kittens was found in the parking lot of Dearborn Sausage on Wednesday. According to Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit (FAMD), two customers found the box, which was taped shut. Five kittens who were inside were inundated with fleas, the shelter said.
DEARBORN, MI
5 Adorable Puppies In Detroit To Adopt For Christmas

There may be a chill in the air, but this time of the year always means warm hearts! Sadly, the cold weather can make things rather tough for pups that don’t have a home, especially in a place like Detroit. Still, there are some amazing shelters in the area that are doing all they can to house and care for some of the CUTEST pups you ever did see. If you’re interested in adopting a wonderful dog in need of a home this Christmas season, well, this is the place for you! We’ve gone ahead and looked up some of the best boys and girls from all around Detroit (and the surrounding area) to show you some of the needs out there right now. We promise that you can’t get through this article without letting a little “Awww” slip at least once. Be aware, though, that adopting a pet is a commitment for the life of the pet and not a decision to jump into without an understanding of the work required. If you’re home is ready to add a furry new family member, let’s get to it! Here are some of the cutest pups in Detroit who are looking for their forever home.
DETROIT, MI
Give the Gift of Meat From Michigan Family Farms

Pure Pastures, an organic meat and grocery store specializing in Michigan grass-fed pastured meats with locations in Plymouth and Dearborn, has a special offer this Christmas season: Give A Gift and Get 10 Percent Off. A Pure Pastures gift certificate is the perfect gift for a loved one, and the gifters get 10 percent off purchases when they buy a gift certificate ($500 limit each) through Christmas Day. They also sell pasture-raised, grass-fed meat from family farms in Michigan and carry a full line of organic groceries, eggs, dairy, honey and more.
PLYMOUTH, MI
One-stop-shop chain Sheetz announces plan to expand to Michigan in 2025

DETROIT – Sheetz, a mid-Atlantic one-stop-shop chain, plans to open its first location in Michigan. The one-stop-shop will open its doors in Detroit in 2025, giving Metro Detroiters a taste of the restaurant, convenience store and gas station all in one establishment. There are currently 669 store locations across...
DETROIT, MI
Birmingham developer buys vacant lot that has long eluded builders in Grand Rapids

A metro Detroit real estate investor is planning an apartment project in Grand Rapids at a site repeatedly targeted for housing developments that never panned out. Ryan Talbot, owner of Birmingham-based Talbot Development, on Monday signed closing documents to acquire the vacant lot at 220 Quimby St. NE in the Creston neighborhood from Isaac Oswalt, doing business as North End Lofts LLC, for an undisclosed sum.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Print renaissance leads to growth of Schuler Books

Schuler Books is riding the resurgent book industry to expansion. The local bookseller, which celebrated its 40th anniversary in September, continues to grow thanks to a nationwide surge in print book sales. Schuler Books is expanding its Ann Arbor location, reopened its Okemos café and is opening a fourth store in West Bloomfield.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Belle Isle's EV chargers to come with 30-minute charging, expensive price tag

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The nicest electric vehicle chargers on the market are being built on Belle Isle. Compared to the chargers being built in Michigan's other state parks, Belle Isle's incoming chargers will be seven times stronger. Instead of fully charging a vehicle's battery in for hours, the DC fast chargers will do it in 30 minutes. According to the company overseeing their installation, they're "state of the art."
DETROIT, MI
Streets closed for filming of latest "Beverly Hills Cop" in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Another installment of Beverly Hills Cop is filming in Detroit. According to Netflix Productions LLC, "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" featuring Eddy Murphy will be filming scenes from Sunday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Dec. 2. No word if the iconic main character will be on set.  The company said in order to park essential vehicles and equipment needed for production, some streets will be closed. Residents and business owners are asked to avoid the area and watch for posted "NO PARKING/TOW ZONE" signs. Scenes being filmed downtown will include stunt driving. The production team said Detroiters can expect to...
DETROIT, MI

