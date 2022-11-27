Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Special Christmas House in Algonac ready for 2022 visitors
The 9,500 square foot home boasts thousands of displays. Checking out different styles for holiday decorating can be fun and a great way to get ideas for your own home. But if you decide to visit the infamous Kodet log home in Algonac this season, be ready to view some extremely spectacular décor on every floor.
fox2detroit.com
Holiday markets, parades, Winterfest, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
Get your Christmas shopping done, take the family to a parade, or see magnificent light displays around Metro Detroit. Here's what's going on this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Belleville Winterfest. Thursday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Dec. 4. Downtown Belleville. The weekend...
Detroit News
15 restaurants that opened in Metro Detroit in November, plus some that closed
November was a gangbusters month for new places to eat around Metro Detroit. Some restaurants opened after years of planning, and others seemed to pop up out of nowhere. While local and national chains continued to expand around the tri-county, we also got a handful of new independent businesses including a barbecue joint in Hazel Park, an Asian-influenced steakhouse in downtown Detroit and Cuban and Colombian cuisine for Clinton Township.
Take A Look At The Best Christmas Light Display In Michigan
It doesn't matter if you're young or old. Everyone enjoys looking at Christmas lights during the holiday season. Michigan has lots of great places to check out Christmas lights, but which one is the best? According to this list, we have an answer. Take A Look At The Best Christmas...
Tv20detroit.com
Christmas parade, tree lightings and sports among weekend events in metro Detroit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The month of December is here and many cities and local organizations are embracing the holiday spirit with events across metro Detroit. In addition to the holiday fun, the Lions, Pistons and Red Wings all play in Detroit this weekend. Here's a list of seven things...
Where to catch the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passing through metro Detroit on Dec. 1
Various local businesses are expecting crowds to gather and view the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train pass through metro Detroit on Thursday, between 8-10 p.m. If you plan on attending any of the events below, remember to dress warm, remain at least 50 feet away from the train tracks at all times, and show up early for easier parking.
Only Footage of Detroit Legend Milky The Clown Surfaces
Those who grew up in the 50s in Michigan may remember a prolific figure named Milky The Clown who may evoke memories of joy (or nightmare-fueled trauma, if you're afraid of clowns). Milky The Clown was a short-lived character that Troy Historic Village highlighted the life of, describing why many...
Tv20detroit.com
Rare gold coin dropped into Salvation Army Red Kettle in Macomb County
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 2022 Red Kettle Christmas Campaign is a little closer to reaching its fundraising goal of $8.2 million after receiving a rare gold coin donation. Tuesday night, the anonymous donor, dropped the coin into a red kettle at the Kroger store located on 9 Mile...
dbusiness.com
Night of Hope 2022
Grace Centers of Hope, a Pontiac-based nonprofit, hosted its annual Night of Hope Gala on Friday, Nov. 18 at the Townsend Hotel in Birmingham. The event raised funds for the center’s Children’s Program, which provides a safe and nurturing environment for kids while their parents recover from homelessness, addiction, and poverty through its other programs. Guests enjoyed hors d’oeuvres, a seated dinner, a silent auction, two virtual raffles, and a short program hosted by FOX 2 anchor Roop Raj, featuring stories from Grace Centers of Hope residents. Event sponsors include Believers in Hope, Blue Cross Complete of Michigan, Bradley + Company, Emerald City Designs, Genesee County Parks, La Maison Lidaal, Magna, Richards & Swift Roofing, The Townsend Hotel, TMI Realty, UBS, and the Valerie Johnson Foundation. // Photographs by Lindsay Schweickert.
fox2detroit.com
5 kittens found in box in parking lot of Dearborn Sausage
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A box full of kittens was found in the parking lot of Dearborn Sausage on Wednesday. According to Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit (FAMD), two customers found the box, which was taped shut. Five kittens who were inside were inundated with fleas, the shelter said.
a-z-animals.com
5 Adorable Puppies In Detroit To Adopt For Christmas
There may be a chill in the air, but this time of the year always means warm hearts! Sadly, the cold weather can make things rather tough for pups that don’t have a home, especially in a place like Detroit. Still, there are some amazing shelters in the area that are doing all they can to house and care for some of the CUTEST pups you ever did see. If you’re interested in adopting a wonderful dog in need of a home this Christmas season, well, this is the place for you! We’ve gone ahead and looked up some of the best boys and girls from all around Detroit (and the surrounding area) to show you some of the needs out there right now. We promise that you can’t get through this article without letting a little “Awww” slip at least once. Be aware, though, that adopting a pet is a commitment for the life of the pet and not a decision to jump into without an understanding of the work required. If you’re home is ready to add a furry new family member, let’s get to it! Here are some of the cutest pups in Detroit who are looking for their forever home.
healthylivingmichigan.com
Give the Gift of Meat From Michigan Family Farms
Pure Pastures, an organic meat and grocery store specializing in Michigan grass-fed pastured meats with locations in Plymouth and Dearborn, has a special offer this Christmas season: Give A Gift and Get 10 Percent Off. A Pure Pastures gift certificate is the perfect gift for a loved one, and the gifters get 10 percent off purchases when they buy a gift certificate ($500 limit each) through Christmas Day. They also sell pasture-raised, grass-fed meat from family farms in Michigan and carry a full line of organic groceries, eggs, dairy, honey and more.
ClickOnDetroit.com
One-stop-shop chain Sheetz announces plan to expand to Michigan in 2025
DETROIT – Sheetz, a mid-Atlantic one-stop-shop chain, plans to open its first location in Michigan. The one-stop-shop will open its doors in Detroit in 2025, giving Metro Detroiters a taste of the restaurant, convenience store and gas station all in one establishment. There are currently 669 store locations across...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit philanthropist gives away 2,100 circus tickets so children can enjoy free show
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Thousands of children were able to enjoy a free circus show thanks to a Detroit philanthropist. "We came here to have some fun and see some live performances." Horatio Williams, teaming up with several corporate sponsors, gave away 2,100 tickets to the Universoul Circus’ Thanksgiving Day...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Birmingham developer buys vacant lot that has long eluded builders in Grand Rapids
A metro Detroit real estate investor is planning an apartment project in Grand Rapids at a site repeatedly targeted for housing developments that never panned out. Ryan Talbot, owner of Birmingham-based Talbot Development, on Monday signed closing documents to acquire the vacant lot at 220 Quimby St. NE in the Creston neighborhood from Isaac Oswalt, doing business as North End Lofts LLC, for an undisclosed sum.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Print renaissance leads to growth of Schuler Books
Schuler Books is riding the resurgent book industry to expansion. The local bookseller, which celebrated its 40th anniversary in September, continues to grow thanks to a nationwide surge in print book sales. Schuler Books is expanding its Ann Arbor location, reopened its Okemos café and is opening a fourth store in West Bloomfield.
Ann Arbor once had a grand Masonic Temple until the feds tore it down
ANN ARBOR, MI — Before the downtown Federal Building came along in the 1970s, a more ornamental building stood on the site in the center of Ann Arbor: the city’s Masonic Temple. While many Ann Arborites today never witnessed it, and it’s only a distant memory for those...
fox2detroit.com
Belle Isle's EV chargers to come with 30-minute charging, expensive price tag
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The nicest electric vehicle chargers on the market are being built on Belle Isle. Compared to the chargers being built in Michigan's other state parks, Belle Isle's incoming chargers will be seven times stronger. Instead of fully charging a vehicle's battery in for hours, the DC fast chargers will do it in 30 minutes. According to the company overseeing their installation, they're "state of the art."
Small fire closes Mexican Village Restaurant in southwest Detroit
Southwest Detroit's long-standing Mexican Village Restaurant is closed until further notice. A message posted on the restaurant's website reads: "Due to a small fire, Mexican Village Restaurant in Detroit only will be closed until further notice. We apologize for the inconvenience." ...
Streets closed for filming of latest "Beverly Hills Cop" in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Another installment of Beverly Hills Cop is filming in Detroit. According to Netflix Productions LLC, "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" featuring Eddy Murphy will be filming scenes from Sunday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Dec. 2. No word if the iconic main character will be on set. The company said in order to park essential vehicles and equipment needed for production, some streets will be closed. Residents and business owners are asked to avoid the area and watch for posted "NO PARKING/TOW ZONE" signs. Scenes being filmed downtown will include stunt driving. The production team said Detroiters can expect to...
