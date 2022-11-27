Read full article on original website
Scarlet Nation
UF WBK: Fourth Quarter Surge Boosts Gators Past Panthers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida women's basketball used an 18-7 effort in the fourth quarter to pull away from Prairie View A&M on Wednesday evening, 68-53, inside Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The Gators (7-1, 0-0 SEC) had their work cut out for them defensively against a team...
West Virginia basketball makes impression, has a chance for another
West Virginia wanted to make an impression during their stay at the PK85 in Portland and while it wasn’t quite as strong as it could have been, the message was still well received. This Mountaineers basketball team finished 2-1 in the three-game tournament falling to only eventual champion Purdue...
