Read full article on original website
Related
Big Blue View
1-on-1 with Tom Coughlin: Coach talks about his new book, much more
Two-time New York Giants Super Bowl-winning coach Tom Coughlin joined the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast on Tuesday to discuss his new book, ‘A Giant Win.’ The book delves into Coughlin’s detailed memories of the Super Bowl XLII victory over the New England Patriots. We also...
Big Blue View
Giants news, 11/29: Nick Gates, Kayvon Thibodeaux, more headlines
Giants-Commanders odds: Have oddsmakers lost faith in New York?. Film analysis: Should Nick Gates continue to start at center?. “We’ve just got to be playing consistent football and everybody has to be on the same page,” center Nick Gates said. “First off, we’ve got to start by going 1-0 against Washington and winning this game this week. That’s where our focus is for the week, and we’ve just got to play good football. Definitely nice to play meaningful football in December. It’s the first time that’s happened in my career, so it’s definitely nice, it makes it mean something to you.”
Big Blue View
NFL Week 13 picks, predictions: Will Giants defeat Washington Commanders?
Will the New York Giants get a much-needed victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday to boost their NFL playoff hopes? Here is what your Big Blue View staff thinks of that game, and the rest of our NFL Week 13 moneyline picks. Nick Falato. “Not feeling confident with this...
Big Blue View
The Daniel Jones decision will be fascinating!
What Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll decide to do with DJ in the offseason is one of the most intriguing decisions in recent NY sports history. Parallel to that is DJ's decision: does he accept an offer that his agent says is below market in terms of years and annual salary in order to stay with Daboll and Kafka?
Big Blue View
Giants news, 12/1: Jones, Gates and Feliciano, Love on being disrespected, more headlines
We talked earlier this week about the need for the New York Giants to get Saquon Barkley going in the run game. That is absolutely the case. There is, though another element of the rushing attack that has been missing in recent weeks — the ability to rely on the quarterback run game.
Big Blue View
With 6 wins in 7 games, are these the ‘real’ Washington Commanders?
With the New York Giants hosting the Washington Commanders this week, our friends at Hogs Haven help us learn more about the Commanders. ‘KyleSmithforGM’ answers our 5 questions. Ed: What is it about Taylor Heinecke that this team responds to? He’s not a great quarterback, but this team...
Big Blue View
2023 NFL Draft: Takeaways from Dane Brugler’s mock draft 1.0
The 2023 NFL Draft is still nearly six months away, but we’re only about two months away from Draft Season. For the first time in a long time, the Giants are playing meaningful football in December and not looking ahead to the draft. But we can still look ahead to the upcoming draft, both as a way to analyze the Giants’ roster and because it’s fun.
Big Blue View
The Chris and Nick Show - Previewing the Washington Commanders for Week 13
The New York Giants will take on the Washington Commanders in Week 13 in a match that will help determine the shape of the NFC’s playoff picture. As things stand now, all four of the NFC East teams are in the playoffs, with the Giants and Commanders holding the second and third Wildcard spots. It’s an amazing state of affairs for a couple reasons — not only for the optics of one division dominating their conference’s playoff picture, but also for a team that started 1-4 to even be in playoff contention.
Big Blue View
NFL power rankings, Week 13: Giants down to No. 14 in aggregate rankings
NFL.com (16) Are the Giants in a simple slump … or is this an overachieving team coming down to Earth? It’s a fair question after a 28-20 Thanksgiving loss to the Cowboys at Jerrah World, New York’s second consecutive defeat. The 7-2 start to the season afforded Brian Daboll’s team wiggle room, but the pressure will be on with a pair of matchups with the surging Commanders in the next three weeks. Injuries have thinned a roster that wasn’t deep to begin with, and Saquon Barkley has cooled off after an MVP-level beginning to the year. We’re about to enter gut check time for Big Blue.
Big Blue View
2023 NFL Draft: Kentucky QB Will Levis declares for the draft
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis has announced that he will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. It's a move that's been widely expected for a while, but this makes it official. His draft stock has consistently risen since transferring from Penn State to Kentucky. Now, Levis is being considered as one of the top three quarterbacks in the upcoming draft.
Big Blue View
(Current) State of the Union
The Giants season to date has exceeded the expectations of most fans. After a terrific start, many fans modified their expectations as the Giants appeared to be a serious contender to make the playoffs. A combination of factors (injuries, more difficult schedule, opponents game planning better) have made the path to the playoffs more daunting. The following is one man's opinion on the current state of the Giants.
Big Blue View
Kayvon Thibodeaux ‘on the rise,’ more takeaways from Giants’ DC Wink Martindale
The New York Giants are only 27th in the NFL with 20 sacks. The Giants, though, are second in the league in quarterback knockdown percentage (12.3 percent) and 11th in pressure percentage (23.7 percent). So, how does defensive coordinator Wink Martindale feel about the Giants’ pass rush? Is he happy...
Big Blue View
Giants’ Evan Neal, Daniel Bellinger, Azeez Ojulari look forward to returns
The New York Giants are hoping to be significantly healthier on Sunday against the Washington Commanders than they have been in several weeks. Three of the players the Giants are hoping to get back into their lineup — offensive tackle Evan Neal, tight end Daniel Bellinger and edge defender Azeez Ojulari — offered updates to the media Tuesday on their potential availability.
Big Blue View
Giants Reacts Survey: Week 13
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Giants fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.
Big Blue View
Bills at Patriots: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more
The NFC East isn’t football’s only powerhouse division. All four AFC East teams are in contention for a playoff spot, and on Thursday the New England Patriots will look to gain ground on the Buffalo Bills. Back-to-back close losses in November threw the Bills (8-3) off their pedestal...
Big Blue View
Giants roster moves: Devery Hamilton, Quincy Roche, Trenton Thompson added to practice squad
The New York Giants announced Tuesday morning that they have signed offensive tackle Devery Hamilton, edge defender Quincy Roche, and defensive back Trenton Thompson to their practice squad. All three players have served as depth for the Giants throughout the season. The team has juggled players to account for injuries,...
Big Blue View
Run, Daniel, run! Giants hope to get more from QB Daniel Jones as a runner
We talked earlier this week about the need for the New York Giants to get Saquon Barkley going in the run game. That is absolutely the case. There is, though another element of the rushing attack that has been missing in recent weeks — the ability to rely on the quarterback run game.
Big Blue View
To make a playoff run, Giants need to get Saquon Barkley going again
Saquon Barkley’s three worst rushing performances have come in the New York Giants last four games. Twenty carries, 53 yards (2.65 yards per attempt) vs. the Seattle Seahawks. Fifteen carries, 22 yards (1.47 yards per attempt) vs. the Detroit Lions. Eleven carries, 19 yards (3.55 yards per attempt) vs....
Big Blue View
The Chris and Nick show: Reviewing the Giants’ 28-20 loss to the Cowboys
The New York Giants nearly executed a stunning upset of the Dallas Cowboys in their Week 12 match-up. Dallas was favored by 10 points by the time the game kicked off on Thanksgiving afternoon, yet the Giants lead by 6 at halftime. Unfortunately, the Giants’ lead didn’t hold, and the wheels fell off over the course of the second half.
Comments / 0