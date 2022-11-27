Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
MJF Reveals Custom World Title, Turns on William Regal On AEW Dynamite
MJF has shown off his customized AEW World Championship as he turned on William Regal during tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw MJF appear with Regal by his side and tear down the current World Title before revealing his own customized version. MJF then proceeded to...
411mania.com
UPDATED: Note on William Regal’s Status In AEW Following Last Night’s Angle
UPDATE: Fightful Select spoke with talent in AEW who believe that Regal’s deal in the company could be up this month. This was something that was speculated last weekend’s Wrestlecade event. Either way, there is definitely interest from WWE in bringing him back. During the latest Wrestling Observer...
411mania.com
New Preview Clips for Nikki Bella as Co-Host of USA’s Barmageddon
– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is hosting Barmageddon on the USA Network. The show debuts on December 5. USA Network released a new preview clip, which you can see below. Also, hosts Nikki Bella, Blake Shelton, and Carson Daly will be celebrating the premiere on...
411mania.com
AEW News: Stars Visit Youth Outreach Center, Reminder on Symphony Series II, Preston Vance Refuses to Apologize
– AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Swerve Strickland, Ricky Starks, and Mark Henry visited the 100 Black Men Indy youth outreach center earlier yesterday in Indianpolis. Tonight’s Dynamite is being held in the city. You can check out a photo Swerve Strickland shared from the visit below:. – The...
411mania.com
Eric Young Finished With Impact, Reportedly Returning to WWE
Eric Young is finished up with Impact Wrestling and will be returning to WWE, according to a new report. Tonight’s episode of Impact saw the Violent By Design leader stabbed to death by Deaner, who seemingly took over as the leader of the group as you can see below.
411mania.com
Joey Janela To Face Jun Akiyama In A TLC Match
DDT Pro Wrestling has announced a TLC match between Joey Janela and Jun Akiyama for their December 4th event. The match will be for Janela’s DDT Extreme Championship. Since Janela is the champion, he got to choose the stipulation. The match happens at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.
411mania.com
Bullet Club & More Set For NJPW Strong Nemesis
NJPW has announced matches for its upcoming NJPW Strong Nemesis taping. The company announced the following matches for the December 11th taping in Los Angeles, which will be the final Strong taping of the year:. * Bullet Club (Jay Whte & El Phantasmo) vs. Hikuleo & Alan Angels. * KENTA...
411mania.com
Pantoja’s NJPW World Tag League & Super Jr. Tag League 11.28.22 Review
Pantoja’s NJPW World Tag League & Super Jr. Tag League 11.28.22 Review. NJPW World Tag League & Super Jr. Tag League Night 7. November 28th, 2022 | Nagano Athletic Park Gym in Yoshida, Nagano | Attendance: 498. We’re back to the junior heavyweights for this show, which should be...
411mania.com
Various News: Kevin Dunn Reportedly Still With WWE, A&E Filmed Ricky Steamboat’s Return Match
– A new report has an update on Kevin Dunn’s status with WWE. Fightful Select reports that “for those who have been asking,” Dunn is still with the company. He was not at Survivor Series but there has been no word of him potentially leaving. – The...
Brad William Henke, star of Orange is the New Black and Dexter, dies aged 56
NFL player turned TV star Brad William Henke has died at the age of 56.Henke was known for roles in series including Orange is the New Black, Dexter, and Justified.News of Henke’s death was confirmed in a statement released to media late on Thursday (1 December) by his manager, Matt DelPiano.“Brad was an incredibly kind man of joyous energy,” read the statement. “A very talented actor, he loved being a part of this community… and we loved him back. Our thoughts are with his wife and family.”It was reported by Deadline that Henke died in his sleep, although no...
411mania.com
Carmella DeCesare Recalls the WWE Diva Search, How the Other Competitors Were Brutal to Her
– During a recent interview with Girls Next Level, former WWE Diva Search contestant Carmella DeCesare recalled her stint in WWE. She competed in the WWE Diva Search competition in 2004 that also consisted of Michelle McCool, Christy Hemme, Maria Kanellis, and more. Hemme eventually won the 2004 competition. Carmella was also the Playboy Playmate of the Year of 2004. Below are some highlights (via POST Wrestling):
411mania.com
Various News: Note on Main Event for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Imperial Pro Wrestling Looking for Ring Announcer
– PWInsider reports that Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James will main event tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast starts on AXS at 8:00 pm EST. – Imperial Pro Wrestling has announced that the company is looking for a new ring announcer:
411mania.com
Charlotte Flair Possibly Teasing Return on Instagram, Shares Photo of Her in Ring Boots
– In some posts on her Instagram Story, which has been largely inactive as of late, Charlotte Flair shared some photos and clips of her in WWE, with some photos showing her wearing the SmackDown Women’s Championship. The last photo shows her wearing ring boots and sitting on what appears to be a ring canvas.
411mania.com
Juventud Guerrera Praises the Atmosphere in AEW
– During a recent Highspots Superstore Sign It Live session, WWE and WCW veteran Juventud Guerrera discussed his brief stint in AEW last year. He also noted about doing some more work in AEW as well, however, that didn’t happen as he was hurt at the time. Juventud said...
411mania.com
Bobby Fish Shares Instagram Post on The Bloodline Similarities to Undisputed Era
– In a post on his Instagram, Bobby Fish seemed to notice some similarities between The Bloodline standing tall together after winning WarGames last Saturday at WWE Survivor Series and The Undisputed Era in NXT. Fish wrote in the caption, “Imitation.. the sincerest form of flattery!”
411mania.com
Aramis Added to PWG Battle of Los Angeles
Aramis is the latest name to join the 2023 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles. PWG announced on Tuesday that Gresham will be part of the tournament, joining a field that includes Michael Oku, Shun Skywalker, Masha Slamovich, Mike Bailey, Komander, Alex Shelley, and Jonathan Gresham. PWG Battle of Los Angeles...
411mania.com
Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW will bring back Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced the following matches for next Wednesday’s show, which airs live on TNT:. * Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal: Competitors TBA. * Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia &...
411mania.com
Various News: Note on Opening Segment for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Lineup for Tonight’s MLW Fusion
– PWInsider reports that tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV will open with an in-ring segment featuring Bully Ray, who will address his actions at the Over Drive event. During the show, he attacked Josh Alexander and his wife, Jade Chung. Tonight’s show will air on AXS TV starting at 8:00 pm EST.
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Lumberjack Match: Orange Cassidy def. QT Marshall. The House of Black stood tall in a post-match brawl. * Athena...
411mania.com
Matches Set For Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up
WWE has announced three matches for tomorrow night’s episode of NXT Level Up on Peacock. You can find spoilers for the episode here. The matches include:. * Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo vs. Tavion Heights.
Comments / 0