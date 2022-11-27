NFL player turned TV star Brad William Henke has died at the age of 56.Henke was known for roles in series including Orange is the New Black, Dexter, and Justified.News of Henke’s death was confirmed in a statement released to media late on Thursday (1 December) by his manager, Matt DelPiano.“Brad was an incredibly kind man of joyous energy,” read the statement. “A very talented actor, he loved being a part of this community… and we loved him back. Our thoughts are with his wife and family.”It was reported by Deadline that Henke died in his sleep, although no...

