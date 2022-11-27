ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wbaltv.com

Pickleball venue coming to Baltimore County

TIMONIUM, Md. — A mother-daughter team enamored with pickleball -- an uber-popular sport that mixes tennis, Ping Pong and badminton -- is opening a 12,000-square-foot, year-round indoor venue in a Timonium business park. Bonny Gothier and her daughter, Alex Guerriere, and the rest of the Baltimore Pickleball Club LLC...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

City Hall saves Mayor's Christmas Parade in Hampden from cancellation

For the first time in its 49-year history, the Mayor's Christmas Parade in Hampden almost didn't happen this year. The on-and-off again annual holiday tradition is on again -- and this time the show really will go on. The fits and starts of holding the annual event intensified 10 days ago when the mayor's office made a 5:30 a.m. phone call to parade organizers, saying they may have to reschedule because there are not enough police officers.
BALTIMORE, MD
wmar2news

December 2022 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

BALTIMORE — During the month of November Baltimore City recorded 27 homicides and 43 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. Here is December 2022:. 12/1 - 7:47pm: An unknown woman was shot in the 4400 block of...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Your Maryland Food Bank donations go long way

Elise Krikau, the Maryland Food Bank's senior vice president of development, explains how your donations go a long way. WBAL-TV, WBAL NewsRadio 1090 AM and 101.5 FM and 98 Rock are partnering with the Baltimore Ravens for their Annual Family Food and Funds Drive to benefit the Maryland Food Bank.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

New 500-person music venue, Vibe, opens in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis residents in search of live music have a new venue to visit with the opening of Vibe, a 10,000-square-foot nightclub in the bustling Annapolis Town Center shopping complex. The standalone club opened quietly on Nov. 23 after its owner, Fivestar Restaurant Development & Consulting, secured...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Local pastor on city council pension plan

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fox45 News continues to demand answers and accountability from our elected leaders. On November 21st, city council members advanced a controversial bill that would shorten the required number of years served to receive a pension. The fast-tracked bill went from introduction to final reader in about...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

As the holidays approach, MSP warn people about porch pirates

WESTMINSTER, Md. — With the popularity of online commerce, the art of stealing a package from front porches has become one of the most popular types of crimes that law enforcement is dealing with nowadays. As people gear up their holiday shopping, that means a lot more packages will...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Vehicles for Change hopes to raise more money to serve families

HALETHORPE, Md. — People from across the country are doing great things for their communities. "The Kelly Clarkson Show" is shining a light on those organizations. On Giving Tuesday, the show highlighted one of Maryland's best which has awarded almost 8,000 vehicles for the last 23 years. Vehicles for...
HALETHORPE, MD
Wbaltv.com

VA system assists homeless veterans through resource center

It is estimated tens of thousands of veterans nationwide are homeless. In the Baltimore area, hundreds of vets do not have a place to live. The Veteran Affairs Maryland Health Care System is hoping to fix that by going to where the homeless are. On a rainy Wednesday, social workers...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Restaurants That Closed in MoCo in 2022

Below you’ll find a list of restaurants that unfortunately closed in 2022. Please let us know of any restaurants we may have missed. On the flip side, make sure to read our list of Over 100 Restaurants That Have Opened in Montgomery County in 2022. Anh-mazing Viet Kitchen- North...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Giving Tuesday donations will go toward helping victims of human trafficking

Giving Tuesday donations can help victims of human trafficking find hope and healing in Maryland. The Salvation Army is collecting donations for Catherine's Cottage, an emergency safe house that provides shelter and other services to victims of human trafficking. "We let them know, 'You are loved, you can do whatever...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Hogan discusses political future as he commemorates 8 years in office

HANOVER, Md. (AP & WBAL) — There was a big celebration Wednesday night in Hanover for outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan as he commemorates his eight years in office. It was all part of fundraising for potential future political aspirations. Hogan, who leaves office in January, has positioned himself to...
HANOVER, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police warn about dangerous 'Orbeez Challenge' trending on TikTok

Police departments across the country and in Maryland are warning people about a dangerous TikTok challenge that involves shooting at other people. As an increasing number of TikTok challenges go viral, some are causing children to put themselves and others in danger. From dancing to comedy trends, TikTok is typically...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Towson University's Kim Schatzel leaving after 7 years as president

TOWSON, Md. — Towson University President Kim Schatzel is leaving to become the president of the University of Louisville. The UofL Board of Trustees voted unanimously Wednesday to appoint Schatzel to become its 19th president, our sister station, WLKY, reports. Schatzel will start her new job on Feb. 1....
TOWSON, MD

