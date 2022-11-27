Read full article on original website
Michael Ray "Peter" Richard
Michael Ray "Peter" Richard passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 66. He was born on Sunday, April 22, 1956, in Orange, Texas to the late Barbara and Emery Richard. He was a resident of Hammond, Louisiana. A loving husband, father, uncle, and...
Mary Brumfield
Mary Brumfield, a native of Kentwood, La and a resident of Baton Rouge, answered the Master's call at the age of 102 on November 27, 2022. A woman of faith who loved the Lord with all her heart. The Brumfields ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this time of bereavement.
Herbert J. Guidry
Herbert, age 94, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022. He was a resident of Ponchatoula, LA. Herbert served in the United States Army. A cremation was held and private family services will be held at a later date.
Margaret Ann Knighton
Margaret Knighton, a native of Tangipahoa, LA, and a resident of Chicago, Ill., answered the Master's call on November 16, 2022. The Knighton family asks that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this time of loss. Visitation. Thursday, December 01, 2022. 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Richardson...
Carleta Scott
Carleta Scott, 59, a resident of Denham Springs, LA ,passed away Wednesday November 23, 2022. Funeral service at 1 p.m., on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at N.A. James Funeral Home, 1601 W. Thomas St.
Yvonne Hill
Yvonne Hill, 84, a resident of Hammond, LA, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022. Services will be held at St. Paul Baptist Church 410 E. Colorado St., Hammond, LA. Visitation on Friday, December 2, 2022, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral service at 2 p.m., on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Interment Greenlawn Cemetery, Hammond, LA.
Ella E. Paul
Ella E. Paul, 67, a resident of Hammond, LA, passed away on Thursday November 24, 2022. Services will be held at Greenfield Missionary Baptist Church, 100 J.W. Davis Dr., in Hammond, LA. Visitation on Friday, December 2, 2022, from 3-7 p.m. Funeral service at 11 a.m., on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Interment Holly Gardens Cemetery.
Loretta Rochelle Ricks Richardson
Loretta Rochelle Ricks Richardson, 65, a resident of Hammond, LA, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Services will be held at First Bethel Independent Methodist Church, 706 N. Cherry St., Hammond, LA. Visitation on Friday, December 2, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. Funeral service at 11 a.m., on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Interment Holly Gardens Cemetery.
Lisa Lee Tarver
And a resident of Franklinton peacefully passed away early Monday morning November 28, 2022 at her home after a lengthy illness. She was born in Pennsylvania on June 30, 1967 and lived in Franklinton for many years. Lisa worked with her friends at the Franklinton Association for Challenged Citizens and also at the Something Special Shop for several years. She loved her pet cats and all animals, including barnyard chickens around her home. Lisa enjoyed watching “Cops” and wrestling on TV and especially her favorite cartoon character “Garfield”. She loved spending time with her family and taking care of the youngest children. If there was a baby around, Lisa was going to hold it in her lap. “Lisa Bug”, as she was lovingly called by those closest to her will be forever missed.
Larry MaGee
Larry MaGee went from labor to reward at the age of 64 on November 24, 2022. A loving husband, father, friend and most of all a child of God. The MaGee family asks that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this time of loss. Funeral Service. Saturday,...
Roache earns 2022 Robert E. Yoakum Award
Amelia Island, Fla---Lisa Roache, CEO of Gainey’s, an industry leader of precast concrete in Holden, Louisiana, was announced the recipient of the 2022 Robert E. Yoakum Award at the National Precast Concrete Association’s 57th Annual Convention, the highest honor to be given by the association. “I am in...
Jason Wayne Jarrell
And a resident of Franklinton died Wednesday morning November 30, 2022 at Riverside Medical Center. He was a longtime truck driver locally for Lit’l Heart Trucking and had done some cross-country driving as well. Jason loved working to restore old Ford cars and trucks, especially doing the mechanic jobs. He had a beautiful red 1993 Ford Mustang GT and a 1969 F-100 pickup truck that he enjoyed working on. He also enjoyed electronics and cooking Bar-B-Que for his friends and family, including delicious ribs on Thanksgiving this year. Jason loved all animals and had a special place in his heart for his pet dog “Booger”.
Teresa Mae Lovell
Mrs. Teresa Mae Lovell, 65, of McComb, MS, passed from this life on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Southwest MS Regional Medical Center with her loving family by her side. She was born on January 20, 1957 in Magnolia, MS, to Clyde Travis and Wilkie Moak Blades. She enjoyed reading...
James Ora Todd, Jr.
James Ora Todd, Jr., a native of Lacombe, LA and a resident of Arcola, LA was born September 15, 1945 and passed away at 10:00AM Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at his home. He was 79 years of age and a Navy Veteran. He is survived by his wife Fay Chadwick Todd. Three sons T.J. Todd (Dana), Jeffrey Brister (Pam) and Justin Brister. One daughter Leticia Brister. Grandchildren Joshua (Heather), Noah (Makenzie), Andrew (Katelynn), Jayden, Korbyn, Preslyn and Hayleigh. Great-grandchildren Harper, Rose Mary, Gracelynn and one on the way. He is survived by sisters Gloria Todd Twiggs (Ray), Joann Ruiz (Henry) and Shirley Aguzin. One Brother Joey Aguzin(Ethel). Special sister in law Judy Todd, special nieces Tina Todd Chastant and Melissa Todd Spiers. Special nephew Barry Todd, Jr. and numerous others, special friend Buddy Rutland. He is preceded in death by his first wife Susan Todd; his parents, James Ora Todd, Sr. and Violet Barber Todd Aguzin. Two brothers Barry Todd, Sr. and James Ora Todd, III. Visitation at First Baptist Church of Arcola from 10:00AM until funeral services at 11:00AM on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Services conducted by Bro. Bob Simpson and Bro. Luther Dickerson. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Seaman 1st Class Houston Temples
Houston Temples was born in the small community of Varnado, Louisiana on September 27,. 1917, and was killed in action, on December 7, 1941, at Pearl Harbor, Honolulu, HI while serving. his country on the U.S.S. Oklahoma. Houston was a member of Central Landmark Missionary. Baptist Church, Pine, LA. Houston...
Emily Matise
Emily Matise with Tangi Tourism tells the Ponchatoula Rotary all about our amazing tourist industry. We added lots of pictures.
Former Amite Police Chief, City Councilman, and additional do-conspirator sentenced in vote buying conspiracy
A former police chief in Amite City, Louisiana and a former Amite City councilmember were each sentenced yesterday to one year in prison for violating federal election laws as part of a conspiracy to pay, or offer to pay, voters for voting in a federal election. In addition to the...
PPD investigates shooting near S. 8th and W. McClellan on Saturday
The Ponchatoula Police Department is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Saturday around 4:20pm in the area of S. 8th Street & W. McClellan St. A female victim sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg as the vehicle she was sitting in was fired upon multiple times. Detectives are actively working this case and ask that anyone with information please call the PD.
Tangi Fire Board Nov 28
The Fire Board will ask representatives from the Tangipahoa Parish 9-1-1 operations to appear at their January meeting to discuss plans for the new year. Parish Councilman Carlo Bruno said the parish’s rural fire departments are struggling with emergency communications equipment, and he wants to hear what plans 9-1-1 has to improve the situation.
Seven local roadways scheduled for paving this week in Tangi
LORANGER—Seven Tangipahoa Parish roadways are scheduled to be paved this week. Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said the parish contractor will start overlay work on Tuesday with Song of the Forest and Spirit of the Forest Roads, which will be paved full-width. Also on the schedule for road work...
