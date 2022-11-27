ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Texas man arrested for harassment, threatens to kill judge’s family during magistration

By Steven Masso
 4 days ago

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas man who was arrested on charges of harassment is accused of telling a judge he would kill her and her family during the magistration process.

Eliezer Antonio Gracia, of McAllen, was arrested on charges of harassment, harassment of a public servant, criminal mischief, resisting arrest/search/transport and obstruction or retaliation, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

An offense report details that at 3:19 a.m. Nov. 15, officers responded to the 2100 block of Gumwood Avenue where they found a Nissan Sentra with damage to the windshield and passenger side mirror.

Police talked to a man who said Gracia and a woman arrived at the home in the Sentra, and he noticed the damage to the vehicle. According to the report, Gracia told the man if he called the police, he would kill the woman. Gracia then took off running to his apartment at the 400 block of N. 11th Street.

Police arrived at the apartment where Gracia had barricaded himself. Gracia said he had a gun and was “ready to go,” the report stated.

Officers fired several pepper ball rounds under the door and were able to locate Gracia in a closet in the restroom and he was taken into custody. While being escorted out of the apartment, he spit on an officer’s face, according to the report.

Later that day, Gracia was taken in front of a judge with five other men at the McAllen Municipal Court. As the judge began reading their warnings, Gracia became “loud and disrespectful,” and was escorted out. The judge then walked to the jail section where Gracia was being held, where he told her “I’m going to [expletive] kill you [expletive],” the report stated.

The judge asked the warrant officer if he heard that, and Gracia then told her, “I’m going to kill your [expletive] family too,” according to the report.

Gracia’s bond was set at $95,000, records show.

A republican and a REAL Texan!
4d ago

accused of telling a judge he would kill her and her family during the magistration process. Big mistake saying that dude!!!

John Mueller
4d ago

This is the problem with all these Liberal/Socialist prosecutors letting peoplePout on no cash bail or ankle monitors instead of being in jail the rest of their lives!!

mario Atkinson Hinojosa
4d ago

maybe he needs a place to stay that's the reason he said that, he can't afford too pay $95'000 so he's going to be there for a good long time.

