NFL exec believes Cowboys are favorites to land Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. will be meeting with at least three times at the end of the week, but one is already emerging as the clear-cut favorite.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that one team executive believes that the Dallas Cowboys are the favorites to land the 30-year-old wide receiver.

“If you’re in Vegas, your 2-1 favorite is the Cowboys,” the exec told Schefter. “Everyone else is 5- or 6-1.”

Beckham is reportedly expected to meet with the New York Giants first on Thursday before meeting with the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills over the weekend, per NFLcom’s Ian Rapoport.

It is unconfirmed if other teams are also scheduled to meet with Beckham.

Rapoport added that Beckham has been fully cleared from his ACL injury and the expectation is that he will be healthy enough to play upon signing with a team.

Beckham has seemingly been openly flirting with the Cowboys on social media, sending vague tweets out during their last two games, including a “Happy Thanksgiving” tweet with an eyeball emoji and laughing face as the Cowboys wrapped up a win over the Giants and “they went krazy today” tweet after Dallas blew out the Vikings.

The Cowboys are 8-3 and in second place in the NFC East — a good position to make the playoffs and a healthy Beckham could be a vital difference-maker on the roster.

Behind the Cowboys in the NFC East are the 7-4 Giants, whom many did not expect to be in playoff contention this season. The Giants have been decimated by injuries and are particularly thin at the wide receiver corps.

Beckham would certainly bolster that unit and may be enough to get the Giants into the playoffs, but would a reunion with the team who drafted him be enough to make them Super Bowl contenders?

As for the Bills, Beckham is close with pass rusher Von Miller, who says he talks to Beckham every week and said back in October he had an inkling on where Beckham may sign. Some interpreted this that Beckham could indeed be heading to Buffalo, where the Bills are one of the best teams in the AFC alongside the Kansas City Chiefs.

