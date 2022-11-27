Frances Corinne Oskee, age 99, a former resident of Ft. Scott, Kansas and more recently of Nevada, Missouri, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022, at the Medicalodge of Nevada. She was born July 7, 1923, in Fulton, Kansas, the daughter of Henry Lawrence Bloesser and Kittie Frances Martin Bloesser. Corinne attended grade school in Stotesbury, Missouri and graduated from the Stotesbury High School with the Class of 1940. She married Albert Mark Oskee on January 21, 1951, at the West Liberty United Methodist Church. In earlier years, Corinne worked as a seamstress at Key Work Clothes. She later took a position with the Western Insurance Company where she worked in the Comp. and Liability Department for over thirty years. She was a longtime member of the West Liberty United Methodist Church. Music was always an important part of Corinne’s life. She served as church pianist for over fifty years. She also performed with the Crazy Eight Music Group which performed at many area socials and civic events. She had been active with the Fulton Eastern Star, the Stotesbury Grange, and the Hume Lions Club as well as the Old Forters Camping Club.

NEVADA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO