Candlelight Tour Is Sold Out
The Fort Scott National Historic Site 41st Annual Candlelight Tour is completely sold out. The tour is Dec. 2nd and 3rd. “This year… we are commemorating several important milestones of our nation’s history,” Carl Brenner, FSNHS Program Manager for Interpretation and Resource Management, said. “Each milestone highlights a different portion of the Fort’s history as well.”
Chick-fil-A coming to Ozark in 2023
OZARK, Mo. — According to a Facebook post by the Mayor of Ozark, Bradley Jackson, Chick-fil-A will be coming to Ozark via a food truck. Starting in 2023, a Chick-fil-A food truck will be visiting Ozark one day a week. Mayor Jackson says the location is still being determined. “While we would love for them […]
Christmas Parade List 2022 from Joplin News First
JOPLIN, Mo. — “It’s the most wonderful time of the year! We try and keep you updated with all the fun events and lights of Christmas! This year is no different! Scroll below our Parade List ’22 for other fun events you wont want to miss!” – Shannon Becker December 2022 Christmas Parade List from Joplin News First and KOAM...
The Best Buffet in all of Missouri has Closed
Sadly, buffet-style restaurants are disappearing across the American cuisine landscape. And the buffet that was voted "Best Buffet" in all of Missouri for two years in a row has sadly just closed... According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best buffet restaurant in Missouri was a place called Charley's...
SPLASH PAD DONATIONS ARE BEING MATCHED TODAY!
Facebook page with more info. It is GIVING TUESDAY, and a VERY generous private donor has agreed to match any donations that come in TODAY ONLY, up to $10,000!!!. Businesses, organizations, individuals – make your. tax-deductible contribution before year end,. and it will be matched dollar-for-dollar!. Make a SPLASH...
Dancers Open Pop-Up Shop Dec. 1
Tracy and Kathy Dancer will give a preview starting Thursday of the micro retail concept that they will be creating next year at the former Scottish Rite Temple at 110 S. Main. The pop-up business is being operated by Bourbon County Handcrafted doing business as 110 South Main Mercantile and...
Kentucky Fried Chicken on W. 7th, weeks away from opening in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. – Kentucky Fried Chicken returns to Joplin in 2023. Located in the 2600 block of West 7th. It is adjacent west to Murphy’s USA. In past years Joplin had numerous KFC locations, including: 20th and Main, 24th and Rangeline and E. 7th and South Florida. The new building is framed and banners are now up encouraging future team...
Missouri plumber converts hot water tanks into smokers
JOPLIN, Mo. — What can you do with your old hot water tank? You could sell it for the scrap metal, or you can do what one Joplin plumber decided to do: Turn it into a meat smoker. The idea came to plumber, Steve Baird, after he amassed a large collection of old hot water heaters over the years.
Obituary of Larry Ruble
Larry Gene Ruble, age 79, resident of Fort Scott, KS, died peacefully Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at his home, surrounded by family. He was born November 26, 1943, in Fort Scott, the son of Ray and Mildred Lucille Neth Ruble. He graduated from Fort Scott High School with the class of 1961. Larry attended Fort Scott Junior College for one year before beginning his career in the printing industry. He worked his first 10 years for Mid America Business Forms and the next 21 years with Ward-Kraft Business Forms until retirement.
Obituary of Francis Corinne Oskee
Frances Corinne Oskee, age 99, a former resident of Ft. Scott, Kansas and more recently of Nevada, Missouri, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022, at the Medicalodge of Nevada. She was born July 7, 1923, in Fulton, Kansas, the daughter of Henry Lawrence Bloesser and Kittie Frances Martin Bloesser. Corinne attended grade school in Stotesbury, Missouri and graduated from the Stotesbury High School with the Class of 1940. She married Albert Mark Oskee on January 21, 1951, at the West Liberty United Methodist Church. In earlier years, Corinne worked as a seamstress at Key Work Clothes. She later took a position with the Western Insurance Company where she worked in the Comp. and Liability Department for over thirty years. She was a longtime member of the West Liberty United Methodist Church. Music was always an important part of Corinne’s life. She served as church pianist for over fifty years. She also performed with the Crazy Eight Music Group which performed at many area socials and civic events. She had been active with the Fulton Eastern Star, the Stotesbury Grange, and the Hume Lions Club as well as the Old Forters Camping Club.
Springfield nightclub still grappling with Club Q shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Emotions are still running high at a Springfield nightclub following the news of a deadly shooting in Colorado. Last week, five people were killed in Colorado Springs at an LGBTQ+ nightclub. Locally, staff members at Martha’s Vineyard, a club known for its drag shows, hope the violence will end. “It almost knocks […]
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you love to go out with your close friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
Bolivar community working to locate missing teen
BOLIVAR, Mo. – A Bolivar family is desperate for some answers after their 16-year-old daughter, Kaitlynn Dooley, went missing. An investigation is currently underway at the Polk County Sheriff’s Department after Kaitlynn has been gone for two weeks. “14 days,” said Kaitlynn’s stepmom Nadia Dooley. “I just feel like now it’s past just running away and […]
Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield eliminating entrance fees, pass sales for 2023
NEAR REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - As of January 1, Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield will no longer charge an entrance fee to access park grounds. Operational hours for the visitor center, battlefield tour road, and trails will remain the same. In addition to the elimination of entrance fees, Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield will no longer sell America the Beautiful Senior Annual, Senior Lifetime, or Interagency Annual federal recreation passes.
Jamie's Monday Evening Forecast
Warm and windy Tuesday with a risk for severe weather in the region. Warm and windy Tuesday with a risk for severe weather in the region. Third Eden Village set to bring 24 homeless individuals …. Third Eden Village set to bring 24 homeless individuals with a new home. Springfield...
News To Know: armed robbery at McDonald’s, word of the year
MONETT, Mo. – Authorities in Monett say a man was found dead in a basement after a house fire Tuesday afternoon. Investigators are not releasing his identity at this time. The Monett Fire and Police and the Missouri State Fire Marshals Office are investigating how the fire started. Click here to read more about this story.
KDOT: Owl Creek and Paint Creek Bridges to Be Replaced in Bourbon County
The Kansas Department of Transportation announces approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects. The letting took place Nov. 16, 2022, in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work. District One — Northeast. Jefferson ‑...
Jaworski Assumes Leadership of Fort Scott National Historic Site
Jill Jaworski, selected as the new superintendent of Fort Scott National Historic Site, has moved to Fort Scott this month. Her college education gave her a lead into the National Park Service. Jarworski earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Education with emphasis on Outdoor Education and Recreation from the University of...
Body found in basement after Monett house fire
MONETT, Mo. – The Monett Fire Department responded to a fire at a house on 2nd Street in Monett Tuesday, November 29, around 2 pm. A male was found deceased in the home’s basement, but his identity has not yet been released. The investigation is still ongoing and is being investigated by the Monett Fire […]
1 Tiny Town Holds the Missouri Record for Hottest & Coldest Temps
There is one tiny Missouri town that can claim something that very few can. It is the record holder for both the hottest and coldest temperature ever recorded in the Show Me State. I found this interesting factoid on the University of Missouri Climate Center website. It documents many of...
