CLEVELAND — MetroHealth has released dozens of pages of records relating to the investigation and firing of former CEO Dr. Akram Boutros. Boutros was terminated last week amid allegations of misappropriation of funds. Specifically, Boutros is claimed to have authorized more than $1.9 million in bonus payments to himself over a four-year period beginning in 2018, without disclosing those payments to MetroHealth's Board of Trustees.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO