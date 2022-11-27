Read full article on original website
Dennis Myers
4d ago
72 years old here. I'll use it anyway. Relieves my arthritis pain, and really helps my depression. I'll give another state my 💰
Eric Dodge
4d ago
do what other states did......put it on the ballot. the majority support legalization, yet the elected people to be the voice of the people constantly ignore the people and push their own agendas. let US decide what WE want!
Judy Walton
4d ago
The problem is Iowa is run by old fuddy duddies who are still in the '70s and WON'T GET WITH THE PROGRAM or into the 21st century!
