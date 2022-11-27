ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

2 kids fatally stabbed, mother in custody, police say

By Video: Kiran Dhillon, Mira Wassef, Nexstar Media Wire
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OzyZ3_0jP65B2J00

NEW YORK CITY ( WPIX ) — Two young boys were stabbed and killed in a Bronx apartment Saturday night and their 22-year-old mother is in police custody, authorities said.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News

The 11-month-old and 3-year-old victims were found with multiple stab wounds to the neck and body in the bathroom of an apartment in Mount Hope at around 8 p.m., police said. The brothers were discovered in the bathtub covered in clothes with the water running and overflowing onto the bathroom floor, according to police. They were unresponsive and not breathing.

The boys’ father and officers tried to give the children CPR, but they could not be saved. The boys were taken to the hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

“I heard the father screaming in the hallways, ‘Help me! Help me!’ That’s when he brought the two boys, lifeless, covered in blood,” said Shannon Holifield, a neighbor of the family. “It’s horrible…I’m not going to be able to sleep tonight…it’s very sad.”

Forty minutes prior to the tragic discovery, police had been called to the same apartment, described by authorities as a family shelter, for reports of an emotionally disturbed person and found the young mom acting erratic and trying to burn items, according to the NYPD.

They found the woman on the third floor and took her into custody without incident. She was transported to a hospital, police said.

Shortly after, the father found the boys dead in the bathtub, and police were called to the apartment for a second time, authorities said.

The mother remained in police custody but had not been arrested, as of Sunday morning.

A medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Man dumped body out of car in the Bronx: NYPD

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) – A Bronx man has been arrested after he allegedly dumped a dead body out of a car, police said. The body of a man was found on the ground in the 1200 block of Oak Point Avenue in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx around 3:50 a.m. Monday, […]
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Baby-faced suspect stabs, bites teen in NYC subway melee over vaping: cops

The city’s latest subway crimes include a teen being bitten and stabbed by a baby-faced suspect when the victim confronted a group of people vaping on a Brooklyn platform, cops say. Another guy also was menaced with a knife for possibly including the wrong man in a photo he was taking on a Queens train, a 70-year-old man got bashed on the head with an umbrella during a fight in a subway elevator on the Upper East Side, and another victim randomly had his nose broken on a train in Brooklyn, police sources said Monday.  The bitten 19-year-old victim was waiting for a C train at Pennsylvania Avenue in East New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Man fatally shot on Harlem street flees in car and crashes before dying

A man fatally shot on a Harlem street Sunday fled in a car and crashed before dying, police sources said. The 39-year-old victim was shot in the chest near Broadway and W. 143rd St. at about 3 a.m., cops said. He managed to get into his car and drove off but crashed into a road median, sources said. Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved, police said. His name was not ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

77K+
Followers
9K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy