As final bowl selections hang in the balance during conference championship week, all eyes will be on the top four teams in the College Football Playoff rankings. A loss by any of them—particularly from No. 3 TCU or No. 4 USC—could open the door for No. 5 Ohio State to slip into the playoff field despite its resounding loss to No. 2 Michigan in the regular season finale.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO