Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
Tomoru Honda Heads Up Entrants For 2022 Japan Open
LCM (50m) The 2022 Japan Open is nearly upon us, with action kicking off tomorrow, December 1st. Some of the nation’s biggest stars will descend on the Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Centre over the course of the 4-day affair. Although this is long course, the competition will give several...
swimswam.com
Dutch Expecting Strong British & German Racers At Rotterdam Qualification Meet
LCM (50m) The 2022 Rotterdam Qualification Meet begins on Thursday, December 1st and the 4-day affair is packed with talent. Not only with the domestic Dutch contingent be showing up in full force, but a plethora of high-profile athletes from Great Britain, Spain, Germany, Romania, Ireland and more are expected to enter the mix.
swimswam.com
Sjostrom Scores Relay Gold At Swedish Extralopp Meet
SCM (25m) In October, Swedish dynamo Sarah Sjostrom stated she was taking the rest of this year off in order to focus on the 2023 World Championships and 2024 Olympic Games. However, this strategy didn’t prevent the 29-year-old from getting in a few domestic races in Norrkoeping over the weekend.
swimswam.com
USA Swimming Updates SC Worlds Roster: Harting In, Foster Out of 200 Fly In Melbourne
SCM (25m) USA Swimming has updated its roster for the 2022 Short Course World Championships, announcing Wednesday that Zach Harting will join the U.S. contingent heading to Melbourne to race the men’s 200 butterfly. Harting gains an entry after FINA informed USA Swimming that one of the initial entrants,...
swimswam.com
Video Review Will Be Used At 2022 U.S. Open Championships to Look at DQs Made on Deck
At the 2022 U.S. Open, the video replay may be used to review stroke or turn infractions called on deck, not make new disqualifications. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. 2022 US OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS. November 30-December 3, 2022. Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course Meters (50...
swimswam.com
Brescia, NBG March On, Veteran Jokovic Lefts Jug On Day 2 of LEN Champions League
After beating Jug by five in Dubrovnik, Brescia added another significant win against Ferencvaros. Archive photo via © G.Scala/Deepbluemedia/Insidefoto. After beating Jug by five in Dubrovnik, Brescia added another significant win against Ferencvaros. Novi Beograd delivered another huge blow, this time to OSC, while Jug Dubrovnik staged a fantastic 6-1 finish against Marseille, fuelled by their veteran Olympic champion leftie Maro Jokovic who scored four stunning action goals. The group’s underdogs, Sabadell and Spandau, played a thrilling draw.
swimswam.com
Katie Ledecky Wins McIntosh Rematch, Sets US Open Championships Record in 400 Free
Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course Meters (50 meters) American swimmer Katie Ledecky won her 400 free rematch on Thursday against Canadian teen Summer McIntosh. In the process, Ledecky swam 3:59.71, to break her own U.S. Open Record in the event. She set the old record of 4:00.51 at last year’s championship.
Chess: John Nunn wins world 65+ title in vintage year for England seniors
John Nunn, the former top-10 player and author of several instructional books, recovered the form of his best years at age 67 last week when the grandmaster from Bude in Conrwall won the world 65+ senior championship in Assisi, Italy. Nunn scored nine out of 11, and won all his six games with White, including a vital win in what had seemed a drawn final round queen and knight v queen and bishop ending.
swimswam.com
2022 U.S. Open Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap
This morning's prelims session features heats of the 400 free, 200 IM, and 50 free. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course Meters (50 meters) Start Times:. Prelims: 9 AM (ET) Finals: 6PM (ET) The first prelims session of the 2022 US Open...
swimswam.com
2023 Canadian Summer Championships Moved From Edmonton To Toronto
The event has been moved from Edmonton to the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre after local clubs were forced to withdraw hosting duties. The 2023 Canadian Summer Championships have been moved from Edmonton to Toronto after local clubs were forced to withdraw hosting duties. The event, which usually takes place...
swimswam.com
Feeling Lucky? Enter the First-Ever Olympic Ticket Lottery for Paris 2024
To enter the first-ever global lottery system for the next Summer Olympics, prospective buyers must register online between Dec. 1 and Jan. 31, 2023. Registration is officially open for the first sales phase of Paris 2024 tickets. To enter the first-ever global lottery system for the next Summer Olympics, prospective...
swimswam.com
Ross Dant, Camille Spink, Erin Gemmell All Scratch A-Finals for Night 2 of the US Open
Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course Meters (50 meters) There were several notable scratches for the second day of finals at the 2022 US Open, including multiple scratches from the A-final of the women’s 200 IM and a notable scratch from the men’s 400 freestyle. In...
swimswam.com
13-Year-Old Luka Mijatovic Climbs Age Group Rankings With 9:23/15:44 Distance Frees
SCY (25 yards) Results on Meet Mobile: “Pleasanton Seahawks SC Senior Open”. Budding age group standout Luka Mijatovic was on fire throughout the month of November. Early in the month, the Pleasanton Seahawks swimmer posted the fastest time ever for a 13-year-old American in the boys’ 500 freestyle, clocking 4:29.84 at the Terrapins SC Senior Finals, and he was back in action Nov. 19-20 at his home pool in the Seahawks’ Senior Open.
BCCI mulls introducing tactical substitutions during IPL 2023
The system could be similar to the Impact Player concept trialled during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
swimswam.com
Katie Ledecky And Will Gallant Are First To Qualify for 2024 Olympic Trials
Katie Ledecky and Will Gallant became the first female and male swimmers to qualify for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials with their swims in the 800 free. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 US OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS. November 30-December 3, 2022. Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course...
swimswam.com
Watch: Ledecky Holds Off McIntosh by .08 in the 400 Free (Day 2 Finals Race Videos)
Night 2 of finals at the 2022 US Open saw several dramatic finishes including Katie Ledecky narrowly holding off Summer McIntosh in the 400 freestyle. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. 2022 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS. Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course Meters (50 meters) Start Times:. Prelims: 9...
swimswam.com
ASCA Establishes Jack Simon Award for Excellence in Distance Coaching
Legendary distance coach Jack Simon has founded a new prize that will be paid out to American club coaches who can get their swimmers within 1% of a World Record in the 1500 free. Current photo via Mike Murray. American distance swimming has gotten another boost with the establishment of...
Comments / 0