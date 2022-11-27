ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tomoru Honda Heads Up Entrants For 2022 Japan Open

LCM (50m) The 2022 Japan Open is nearly upon us, with action kicking off tomorrow, December 1st. Some of the nation’s biggest stars will descend on the Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Centre over the course of the 4-day affair. Although this is long course, the competition will give several...
Dutch Expecting Strong British & German Racers At Rotterdam Qualification Meet

LCM (50m) The 2022 Rotterdam Qualification Meet begins on Thursday, December 1st and the 4-day affair is packed with talent. Not only with the domestic Dutch contingent be showing up in full force, but a plethora of high-profile athletes from Great Britain, Spain, Germany, Romania, Ireland and more are expected to enter the mix.
Sjostrom Scores Relay Gold At Swedish Extralopp Meet

SCM (25m) In October, Swedish dynamo Sarah Sjostrom stated she was taking the rest of this year off in order to focus on the 2023 World Championships and 2024 Olympic Games. However, this strategy didn’t prevent the 29-year-old from getting in a few domestic races in Norrkoeping over the weekend.
Brescia, NBG March On, Veteran Jokovic Lefts Jug On Day 2 of LEN Champions League

After beating Jug by five in Dubrovnik, Brescia added another significant win against Ferencvaros. Archive photo via © G.Scala/Deepbluemedia/Insidefoto. After beating Jug by five in Dubrovnik, Brescia added another significant win against Ferencvaros. Novi Beograd delivered another huge blow, this time to OSC, while Jug Dubrovnik staged a fantastic 6-1 finish against Marseille, fuelled by their veteran Olympic champion leftie Maro Jokovic who scored four stunning action goals. The group’s underdogs, Sabadell and Spandau, played a thrilling draw.
Katie Ledecky Wins McIntosh Rematch, Sets US Open Championships Record in 400 Free

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course Meters (50 meters) American swimmer Katie Ledecky won her 400 free rematch on Thursday against Canadian teen Summer McIntosh. In the process, Ledecky swam 3:59.71, to break her own U.S. Open Record in the event. She set the old record of 4:00.51 at last year’s championship.
GREENSBORO, NC
The Guardian

Chess: John Nunn wins world 65+ title in vintage year for England seniors

John Nunn, the former top-10 player and author of several instructional books, recovered the form of his best years at age 67 last week when the grandmaster from Bude in Conrwall won the world 65+ senior championship in Assisi, Italy. Nunn scored nine out of 11, and won all his six games with White, including a vital win in what had seemed a drawn final round queen and knight v queen and bishop ending.
2022 U.S. Open Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

This morning's prelims session features heats of the 400 free, 200 IM, and 50 free. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course Meters (50 meters) Start Times:. Prelims: 9 AM (ET) Finals: 6PM (ET) The first prelims session of the 2022 US Open...
GREENSBORO, NC
2023 Canadian Summer Championships Moved From Edmonton To Toronto

The event has been moved from Edmonton to the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre after local clubs were forced to withdraw hosting duties. The 2023 Canadian Summer Championships have been moved from Edmonton to Toronto after local clubs were forced to withdraw hosting duties. The event, which usually takes place...
Feeling Lucky? Enter the First-Ever Olympic Ticket Lottery for Paris 2024

To enter the first-ever global lottery system for the next Summer Olympics, prospective buyers must register online between Dec. 1 and Jan. 31, 2023. Registration is officially open for the first sales phase of Paris 2024 tickets. To enter the first-ever global lottery system for the next Summer Olympics, prospective...
13-Year-Old Luka Mijatovic Climbs Age Group Rankings With 9:23/15:44 Distance Frees

SCY (25 yards) Results on Meet Mobile: “Pleasanton Seahawks SC Senior Open”. Budding age group standout Luka Mijatovic was on fire throughout the month of November. Early in the month, the Pleasanton Seahawks swimmer posted the fastest time ever for a 13-year-old American in the boys’ 500 freestyle, clocking 4:29.84 at the Terrapins SC Senior Finals, and he was back in action Nov. 19-20 at his home pool in the Seahawks’ Senior Open.
PLEASANTON, CA
Katie Ledecky And Will Gallant Are First To Qualify for 2024 Olympic Trials

Katie Ledecky and Will Gallant became the first female and male swimmers to qualify for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials with their swims in the 800 free. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 US OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS. November 30-December 3, 2022. Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course...
ASCA Establishes Jack Simon Award for Excellence in Distance Coaching

Legendary distance coach Jack Simon has founded a new prize that will be paid out to American club coaches who can get their swimmers within 1% of a World Record in the 1500 free. Current photo via Mike Murray. American distance swimming has gotten another boost with the establishment of...

