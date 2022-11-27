ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jaguars look to keep momentum going against Lions on Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After upsetting AFC North-leading Baltimore, the Jaguars travel to Detroit to face the Lions in search of starting another winning streak. Here are four storylines to follow on Sunday:. Trevor Lawrence’s progress. Trevor Lawrence is coming off his best game as a pro. Can he...
My Cause, My Cleats initiative has year-round purpose for players like Dawuane Smoot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Instead of wearing their hearts on their sleeves, NFL players get a chance to do it somewhere else. The league’s ‘My Cause my Cleats’ week is a chance for players to support causes that are close to them while they are on the field. For many players and coaches, what they elect to wear during Week 13 games carries a personal meaning to them.
News4JAX Super 6 boys basketball: Providence, NFEI open at the top

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 boys basketball rankings will be published each Wednesday during the regular season. Records are through Nov. 29. The girls Super 6 rankings are published Tuesday. Super 6 boys basketball rankings. Rank, School, Record, Classification. 1. Providence (3-0, Class 3A) Notable wins: Episcopal,...
