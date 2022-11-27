ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldsboro, NC

Police: North Carolina man shot in the head in critical condition, was believed to be dead

By Chloe Rafferty
 4 days ago

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police said a man who was initially believed to be dead after a shooting early Sunday morning is now in critical condition.

At 2:51 a.m., officers said they were called to a home on the 200 block of Randall Lane in reference to a shooting.

The initial 911 call said a man was dead, according to a news release.

When police arrived at the scene, they found 30-year-old Andre Boykin with a gunshot wound to his head.

Police said EMS personnel found signs of life in Boykin and took him to the hospital for treatment, where he was then transferred to another hospital.

As of 8:30 a.m. Sunday, police said Boykin was listed as being in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

