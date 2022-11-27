MCSO: FDLE called to investigate inmate's death at the Marion County Jail

A Marion County Jail inmate scheduled to appear in court in the next several weeks on charges of resisting an officer with violence and violation of injunction for protection against exploitation of a vulnerable adult, has died.

Sheriff's Office officials said in a release that around 7 a.m., Friday, several detention deputies were called to the administrative confinement section because inmate Scott Leslie Whitley III was refusing to cooperate with cell inspection.

Whitley refused to be handcuffed during the inspection, so detention deputies used pepper foam and electronic disabling devices so he would comply.

Whitley's death

Unsuccessful, Whitley was eventually subdued by six detention deputies, authorities said. Whitley was removed from the cell and brought outside, when they discovered it appeared he wasn't breathing.

Detention deputies immediately performed life-saving measures, and called for the jail's medical staff, Sheriff's Office officials said. Whitley was taken to AdventHealth Ocala Hospital for further treatment, where he died.

Jail records show Whitley, 46, of Ocala, was booked into the jail on Nov. 16 with a $5,000 bond, He was scheduled to go to court on Dec. 20 at 9 a.m., records show.

Authorities said Whitley was in the administrative confinement section because of his past attempts at trying to escape from his cell and housing unit, and aggression toward staff, the news release states.

Court filing

According to an eight-page court filing dated Nov. 9, under the heading "complaint for unlawful detainer," Whitley's parents had allowed him to live at their southwest residence for free.

The filing states that while there, Whitley reportedly became "hostile and aggressive towards the plaintiffs (referring to Whitley's parents,) causing them to flee the property, their home, out of concern for their safety."

Those same records show the plaintiffs "have requested that the defendant vacate the property and return possession of the same to the plaintiffs."

Despite the request, the documents state that Whitley "has refused to capitulate to this demand for possession."

"As a result of this refusal, the Plaintiffs have initiated this Action for possession of the property."

Lawyers Daniel J. Raymer and Caleb V. Smith of The Florida Legal Advocacy Group in Ocala, filed the document on behalf of the plaintiffs.

Sheriff's officials said when they went to the residence to remove Whitley on Nov. 16, he was violent and had to be pepper sprayed.

At the jail, Whitley has had two prior use of force incidents, and was in a cell by himself, authorities said.

FDLE investigation

Sheriff Billy Woods has ordered the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate the incident.

The MCSO is in charge of the jail, and medical services for inmates are provided by Heart of Florida Health Center.

At the conclusion of the investigation, FDLE agents will send their report to the State Attorney's Office for review. Prosecutors will evaluate the report to see if any laws were broken. Sheriff's officials also will check to see if any of their rules or regulations were violated.

Sheriff's Office officials said the detention deputies involved in the incident are suspended with pay.

Authorities said that because the detention deputies are apparent victims of a criminal offense, they're protected under Marsy’s Law, and their names will not be released.

Past history

There have been other incidents involving inmate deaths or near death at the county jail within the last several years.

In 2018, five inmate deaths were reported at the jail. Sheriff's officials said four of the five were suicides, and the fifth was classified as a homicide.

After those deaths, the sheriff brought in three national jail experts to examine the lockup. The review did not result in any major policy changes, as sheriff's officials said they were already implementing the recommended changes.

Five months ago, Sheriff's Office officials said William JamesCharles Brooks tried to commit suicide at the jail. He was rescued and has since recovered from his injuries.

An investigation into the matter showed no laws were broken and no jail procedures violated.

Brooks, 30, was a former jail detention deputy who resigned after his arrest on a charge of introducing contraband at the jail. The charge was dropped.

Facing several charges that include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery on a pregnant victim, Brooks' case is ongoing due to mental issues, court records show.

