Read full article on original website
Related
Chess: John Nunn wins world 65+ title in vintage year for England seniors
John Nunn, the former top-10 player and author of several instructional books, recovered the form of his best years at age 67 last week when the grandmaster from Bude in Conrwall won the world 65+ senior championship in Assisi, Italy. Nunn scored nine out of 11, and won all his six games with White, including a vital win in what had seemed a drawn final round queen and knight v queen and bishop ending.
U.S., Asian allies hit North Korea with new sanctions over missile tests
Washington, Seoul and Tokyo imposed new sanctions on North Korea in the wake of the secretive regime's latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch.
Comments / 0