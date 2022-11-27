ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
98.3 The Snake

Comments / 0

Related
KOOL 96.5

Why Are There New Weird White Lines On The Roads In Twin Falls?

I left work earlier this week and the roads home seemed a lot different than normal. Why Are There Thin White Lines On Twin Falls Roads. A good portion of the road had multiple parallel white lines in-between the painted lines, and I was pretty sure it wasn't just a bunch of new tiny bike lanes. That would be hilarious, but the actual reason is much more reasonable. Check out the lines in the video and then see what the lines are for.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

How to Rent a Santa in Twin Falls

If you need Santa arriving at an event this year, there is an ad on Twin Falls Classified where you can rent Santa for 30 minutes or an hour. His beard is real, Mrs. Claus comes with him for story time, to read 'Twas the Night Before Christmas,' and he will even bring in gifts if you ask him to and give them to him 15 minutes before the event. If you are not a member of the group or can't find the ad, you can also look up Gayle Garmon on Facebook.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Best Christmas Light Displays in Twin Falls

A lot has changed around Twin Falls over the last several years, and it seems like there are fewer major light displays around the area. But there are still some spectacular displays for you and your family to check out. Here’s a quick list of some of the best Christmas light displays in Twin Falls and how to find them.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Don’t Miss These 9 Events the First Weekend of December in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley

The calendar has flipped to December, and most of us will be in tunnel vision on the holiday season. There are tons of events, sales, and parties to attend over the next month, and it all begins this weekend. Christmas season is officially here which means there are many nights and weekends to prepare and celebrate this time of year in the Magic Valley. Here are some of the many events that will be taking place this weekend that you will not want to miss.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

101-year-old Kimberly woman saddened by guitar theft

KIMBERLY — Willie Kinsey has been strumming for most of her 101-year life. Most people would never guess she’s a centenarian. She stays active, living by herself in a large home south of Kimberly. She drives her vehicle and bakes bread weekly. And she definitely enjoys playing the guitar. But she feels like some of that vigor got taken away earlier this month when she found someone had entered a...
KIMBERLY, ID
98.3 The Snake

Buying Used Christmas Gifts in Twin Falls is Better than New Ones

While many of us are spending free time or time at work browsing the internet for the best possible deals for Christmas presents, instead of shopping on big company sites and Amazon, perhaps you should turn your focus elsewhere. This year has been rough on many with the rise of gas prices, utilities, food, and everything else becoming more expensive. You may find yourself with a little less extra money this holiday season than you are used to, but there are ways to still have a great Christmas for your family without having to break the bank.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

What Would You Do With Two Conflicting Christmas Parties in Twin Falls?

What would you do? What would you do if you had a work holiday party and it fell on the same night as your wife's, husband's, or partner's? What would you do if you had a friend invite you to a holiday party, on the same night that another friend invited you to one and you want to attend both? The holiday season is here and company parties and parties at home will be taking place during the following weeks and figuring out how to maneuver through them and keep everyone happy can at times be a job. If holiday parties conflict with your schedule, what will you do?
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Public Invited to Attend Idaho Fish and Game Winter Feeding Meeting

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The public is invited to attend the Winter Feeding Advisory Committee meeting Monday December 5, at the Magic Valley Regional offices in Jerome County. Idaho Fish and Game said the meeting will start at 5 p.m. and will also be available on Zoom Meeting for those that cannot attend in person. The advisory committee is made up of area citizens who help Fish and Game determine how winter feeding of some wildlife will be conducted during the season. The five members keep an eye on the winter conditions and then make recommendations to agency staff. The committee will meet several times during the winter.
JEROME COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

Holiday Vendor Sale in Twin Falls Makes for Great Christmas Shopping

While everyone is out shopping at the big company stores, or browsing the internet from their desk at home or work, why not get out and go shop at a place where you can find one-of-a-kind items you won't find anywhere else? Shopping local is the way to go to support small businesses, as well as putting your hard-earned money back into your local economy instead of into some billion-dollar corporation that doesn't need your business this time of year. There is a sale taking place this weekend that will allow you to find unique items and shop locally at the same time.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

WATCH: Did You Know This 70s TV Show Filmed In Southern Idaho?

The more I learn about Southern Idaho and its history with film and TV, the more it makes sense that Sun Valley is like a mini Hollywood. We’ve written numerous stories about movies that were filmed in Idaho, Breakfast of Champions was filmed in Twin Falls and Napoleon Dynamite was shot in Preston. We’ve also had stories about the various TV shows that have been filmed here, including Wayward Pines and COPS plus episodes of Grey's Anatomy and The Imperfects say they visit Idaho. But somehow we’ve missed a classic TV show from the 70s that had multiple episodes shot in Twin Falls. That TV show was called Cannon and it ran from 1971 until 1976.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Don’t Miss Chobani Free Yogurt Giveaway in Twin Falls

When it comes to living in Twin Falls during the holiday season, there are many traditions that families enjoy. Most kick off the holidays with Christmas in the Night Time Sky, or enjoy going to the live Nativity scene, or perhaps your favorite tradition is going to the light parade downtown. All of these events are what make the holiday season in Twin Falls so great, as well as many others, but one particular holiday tradition is filled with so much excitement, that cars line the street before the sun comes up on a Saturday morning. One of the best Twin Falls traditions is back this year and is taking place this weekend.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho8.com

Winter storm watches and warnings for tomorrow

Warmer today with windy snow showers affecting outlying areas this morning, highs will be around freezing in the valley. 20's for mountains with snow through the day. Mountains may see a couple feet of snow, 6-12" in Jackson. Storm advisories and warnings in effect tomorrow morning until Friday morning. 2-4" in valley areas and winds will make visibility a problem. W-20+mph into Thursday and Friday with ultra cold wind chills below zero. Friday will be windy and you can shovel on Saturday, before more snow on Sunday. Download our weather app to stay ahead of the storm.
JACKSON, ID
98.3 The Snake

Students and Parents Working to Build ADA Accessible Playground at Sawtooth Elementary

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Eventually children will be able to play on an handicap accessible playground at Sawtooth Elementary in Twin Falls thanks to the observation of some students that a couple students in wheelchairs couldn't use the current playground. "Recess is the best part of the day if you ask any kids thats what they will tell ya," said Sara Egan, mother of Zella, a 6-year-old student at Sawtooth Elementary , "She was diagnosed at 14 months with cerebral palsy, so she is limited as far as how she can access the playground because she's in a a wheelchair."
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Health advisory raised for Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir and Murtaugh Creek

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The South Central Public Health District (SCOHD) is raising the public healthy advisory for Salmon Falls Creek Reservoirs and Murtaugh Lake after tests showed concentrations of microcystin, a toxin by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) are now at safe levels. Dangerous algal...
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Popular Twin Falls Christmas Light Show Moved. Here’s Where to See Them

There are a lot of impressive Christmas light displays around the Magic Valley, but some are more well-known than others. The Orton Botanical Garden and the South Hills lights have always been beautiful sights. The Candy Cane House was famous in Twin Falls but is sadly not happening this year. And many people travel just to see the residential light displays on Twin View Lane. But 2022 is bringing more changes to some of those light shows.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy