What would you do? What would you do if you had a work holiday party and it fell on the same night as your wife's, husband's, or partner's? What would you do if you had a friend invite you to a holiday party, on the same night that another friend invited you to one and you want to attend both? The holiday season is here and company parties and parties at home will be taking place during the following weeks and figuring out how to maneuver through them and keep everyone happy can at times be a job. If holiday parties conflict with your schedule, what will you do?

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO