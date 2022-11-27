Read full article on original website
Why Are There New Weird White Lines On The Roads In Twin Falls?
I left work earlier this week and the roads home seemed a lot different than normal. Why Are There Thin White Lines On Twin Falls Roads. A good portion of the road had multiple parallel white lines in-between the painted lines, and I was pretty sure it wasn't just a bunch of new tiny bike lanes. That would be hilarious, but the actual reason is much more reasonable. Check out the lines in the video and then see what the lines are for.
How to Rent a Santa in Twin Falls
If you need Santa arriving at an event this year, there is an ad on Twin Falls Classified where you can rent Santa for 30 minutes or an hour. His beard is real, Mrs. Claus comes with him for story time, to read 'Twas the Night Before Christmas,' and he will even bring in gifts if you ask him to and give them to him 15 minutes before the event. If you are not a member of the group or can't find the ad, you can also look up Gayle Garmon on Facebook.
Idaho’s Balanced Rock Lit Up For Christmas Was Glorious To Witness
In December 2020, I attempted to spread some holiday spirit to one of southern Idaho's most iconic natural landmarks. Armed with a bag of flashlights, a portable power supply, and a couple of Star Showers, I accompanied my daughter on the brief hike to the base of Balanced Rock in the middle of the night.
Best Christmas Light Displays in Twin Falls
A lot has changed around Twin Falls over the last several years, and it seems like there are fewer major light displays around the area. But there are still some spectacular displays for you and your family to check out. Here’s a quick list of some of the best Christmas light displays in Twin Falls and how to find them.
Don’t Miss These 9 Events the First Weekend of December in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
The calendar has flipped to December, and most of us will be in tunnel vision on the holiday season. There are tons of events, sales, and parties to attend over the next month, and it all begins this weekend. Christmas season is officially here which means there are many nights and weekends to prepare and celebrate this time of year in the Magic Valley. Here are some of the many events that will be taking place this weekend that you will not want to miss.
101-year-old Kimberly woman saddened by guitar theft
KIMBERLY — Willie Kinsey has been strumming for most of her 101-year life. Most people would never guess she’s a centenarian. She stays active, living by herself in a large home south of Kimberly. She drives her vehicle and bakes bread weekly. And she definitely enjoys playing the guitar. But she feels like some of that vigor got taken away earlier this month when she found someone had entered a...
Buying Used Christmas Gifts in Twin Falls is Better than New Ones
While many of us are spending free time or time at work browsing the internet for the best possible deals for Christmas presents, instead of shopping on big company sites and Amazon, perhaps you should turn your focus elsewhere. This year has been rough on many with the rise of gas prices, utilities, food, and everything else becoming more expensive. You may find yourself with a little less extra money this holiday season than you are used to, but there are ways to still have a great Christmas for your family without having to break the bank.
What Would You Do With Two Conflicting Christmas Parties in Twin Falls?
What would you do? What would you do if you had a work holiday party and it fell on the same night as your wife's, husband's, or partner's? What would you do if you had a friend invite you to a holiday party, on the same night that another friend invited you to one and you want to attend both? The holiday season is here and company parties and parties at home will be taking place during the following weeks and figuring out how to maneuver through them and keep everyone happy can at times be a job. If holiday parties conflict with your schedule, what will you do?
SCAM: Twin Falls ID Shoppers At Risk Of Holiday Gift Card Con
Thieves seem to find new ways to victimize consumers every December that cost Americans millions of dollars. There's a scam involving gift cards that a national crime center is warning holiday shoppers to try to avoid at all costs. I think we've all been scammed or fallen victim to someone's...
Public Invited to Attend Idaho Fish and Game Winter Feeding Meeting
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The public is invited to attend the Winter Feeding Advisory Committee meeting Monday December 5, at the Magic Valley Regional offices in Jerome County. Idaho Fish and Game said the meeting will start at 5 p.m. and will also be available on Zoom Meeting for those that cannot attend in person. The advisory committee is made up of area citizens who help Fish and Game determine how winter feeding of some wildlife will be conducted during the season. The five members keep an eye on the winter conditions and then make recommendations to agency staff. The committee will meet several times during the winter.
Holiday Vendor Sale in Twin Falls Makes for Great Christmas Shopping
While everyone is out shopping at the big company stores, or browsing the internet from their desk at home or work, why not get out and go shop at a place where you can find one-of-a-kind items you won't find anywhere else? Shopping local is the way to go to support small businesses, as well as putting your hard-earned money back into your local economy instead of into some billion-dollar corporation that doesn't need your business this time of year. There is a sale taking place this weekend that will allow you to find unique items and shop locally at the same time.
WATCH: Did You Know This 70s TV Show Filmed In Southern Idaho?
The more I learn about Southern Idaho and its history with film and TV, the more it makes sense that Sun Valley is like a mini Hollywood. We’ve written numerous stories about movies that were filmed in Idaho, Breakfast of Champions was filmed in Twin Falls and Napoleon Dynamite was shot in Preston. We’ve also had stories about the various TV shows that have been filmed here, including Wayward Pines and COPS plus episodes of Grey's Anatomy and The Imperfects say they visit Idaho. But somehow we’ve missed a classic TV show from the 70s that had multiple episodes shot in Twin Falls. That TV show was called Cannon and it ran from 1971 until 1976.
Survey Groups Idaho Among Top Grinchiest States For One Reason
December has finally arrived. Many Idahoans have had their homes decorated and their trees up and have been reveling in the holiday spirit despite what a survey revealed months ago about the Christmas habits of the Gem State. Personally, I think the Grinch gets a bad rap. Sure, he stole...
Don’t Miss Chobani Free Yogurt Giveaway in Twin Falls
When it comes to living in Twin Falls during the holiday season, there are many traditions that families enjoy. Most kick off the holidays with Christmas in the Night Time Sky, or enjoy going to the live Nativity scene, or perhaps your favorite tradition is going to the light parade downtown. All of these events are what make the holiday season in Twin Falls so great, as well as many others, but one particular holiday tradition is filled with so much excitement, that cars line the street before the sun comes up on a Saturday morning. One of the best Twin Falls traditions is back this year and is taking place this weekend.
kmvt
UPDATE: Infant child has passed away days after Twin Falls man was charged with Aggravated Battery
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As we reported earlier this week - on Friday, November 25th, Twin Falls Police were dispatched to 507 Addison Avenue West, apartment #6 for a report of a two-month-old boy having difficulty breathing and bleeding from his nose. According to court records, the boy...
Idaho8.com
Winter storm watches and warnings for tomorrow
Warmer today with windy snow showers affecting outlying areas this morning, highs will be around freezing in the valley. 20's for mountains with snow through the day. Mountains may see a couple feet of snow, 6-12" in Jackson. Storm advisories and warnings in effect tomorrow morning until Friday morning. 2-4" in valley areas and winds will make visibility a problem. W-20+mph into Thursday and Friday with ultra cold wind chills below zero. Friday will be windy and you can shovel on Saturday, before more snow on Sunday. Download our weather app to stay ahead of the storm.
Students and Parents Working to Build ADA Accessible Playground at Sawtooth Elementary
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Eventually children will be able to play on an handicap accessible playground at Sawtooth Elementary in Twin Falls thanks to the observation of some students that a couple students in wheelchairs couldn't use the current playground. "Recess is the best part of the day if you ask any kids thats what they will tell ya," said Sara Egan, mother of Zella, a 6-year-old student at Sawtooth Elementary , "She was diagnosed at 14 months with cerebral palsy, so she is limited as far as how she can access the playground because she's in a a wheelchair."
kmvt
Health advisory raised for Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir and Murtaugh Creek
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The South Central Public Health District (SCOHD) is raising the public healthy advisory for Salmon Falls Creek Reservoirs and Murtaugh Lake after tests showed concentrations of microcystin, a toxin by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) are now at safe levels. Dangerous algal...
Popular Twin Falls Christmas Light Show Moved. Here’s Where to See Them
There are a lot of impressive Christmas light displays around the Magic Valley, but some are more well-known than others. The Orton Botanical Garden and the South Hills lights have always been beautiful sights. The Candy Cane House was famous in Twin Falls but is sadly not happening this year. And many people travel just to see the residential light displays on Twin View Lane. But 2022 is bringing more changes to some of those light shows.
Are Twin Falls Kids’ Wish Lists Scaring The Snowballs Off Santa?
Toys are getting stranger and stranger these days, and kids are getting more and more into them. I wonder from time to time if Santa Clause has any idea what some children are talking about when they whisper in his ear at the mall. Santa Clause is indeed coming to...
