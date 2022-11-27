ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dino Maamria praises Burton’s attitude after big win over Chippenham

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
Burton manager Dino Maamria praised his side’s dynamic start as Chippenham were seen off 6-1 in the second round of the FA Cup.

The Brewers did not afford the National League South strugglers a single sight of goal during a dominant opening 45 minutes that saw Jonny Smith and Deji Oshilaja find the net.

Chippenham were much improved after the interval and, although Bobby Kamwa added a third for the hosts, on-loan Swindon forward Harry Parsons reduced the deficit on the hour.

But a brace from Sam Winnall and another Oshilaja effort saw the hosts hit six goals in a game for the first time since August 2012.

It was his team’s attitude from the first whistle that pleased Maamria most, though.

“We were playing a team who beat Lincoln in the last round, so we did our homework on every player in their squad,” Maamria said.

“We had to go into more detail than ever in that respect because they were an unknown quantity. The first half was excellent and we spoke about how important the start was going to be.

“We wanted to supress their energy, get on the front foot and make them defend. We knew they would defend deep as a five and we did well on the overloads.

“They are a good team and they showed glimpses of what they can do. If you give them space, they can play football and they caused us a few problems in the second half when we didn’t stay with the gameplan but, when we did, we were very good.”

Maamria also took satisfaction from his team’s clinical afternoon despite 10-goal leading marksman Victor Adeboyejo failing to get in on the act.

“He’s a little bit gutted but he was still outstanding and the second one he had ruled out for offside was a wrong decision,” Maamria added.

Visiting boss Gary Horgan admitted that he was disappointed by the nature in which the club’s best-ever FA Cup run came to an end but also expressed his pride at the team’s second-half display.

“Overall, I’m really proud because we’ve achieved massive things as a group for our level,” he said. “We’ve come up short a bit today, but maybe that was to be expected.

“Our fans out-sang theirs and I’m gutted for them because I felt we let them down a little bit in this game but, when you take the meat from the bones, we have been beaten by a League One side at their own ground and I thought for the first 15 minutes of the second half we were the better side.

“We created some good openings but, then, we got caught on the counter and Burton were absolutely clinical.

“Their third goal sapped our energy a bit but we still came back to get a goal and, even though I’m disappointed with the final scoreline, I’m really proud of the second-half performance.”

