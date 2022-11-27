No. 2 Iowa Wrestling Tops Penn

Hawkeye Junior Cobe Siebrecht Caps Match with 2nd-Period Fall

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Junior Cobe Siebrecht’s second-period fall capped the second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team’s 26-11 victory over No. 21 Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Hawkeyes won seven matches in the dual to improve to 5-0 this season.

“Gutsy, gutsy at the end. Warner gutsy,” said Iowa head coach Tom Brands. “There were no slouches out there from Penn. It’s not a moral win for them, not with that staff and what I saw. We have to get better, that’s where we’re at. We’re going a week from tomorrow.”

After trailing 2-1 through the first period, Siebrecht got caught with a headlock early in the second period before rolling through to put No. 10 Anthony Artalona on his back. The Lisbon, Iowa, native completed the pin in 3:40 for his second win over a nationally ranked opponent.

“I probably shouldn’t have been there; I knew he had a headlock,” said Siebrecht, who moves to 4-0 this season with two falls and two majors. “He is a big move guy, likes throws. I got double underhooks and ran right into his headlock. I was trying not to get pinned and I was waiting for an opportunity.

“I rolled him through to his back. If I put him on his back, I am not going to let him off.”

No. 6 Max Murin clinched the Hawkeye victory a match prior with a 6-4 sudden victory win over No. 10 Doug Zapf at 149. Murin gutted out the win with a match-clinching takedown with 36 seconds remaining to give the Hawkeyes a 20-11 lead.

“We’re the most in shape team in the country, so I felt good going in there,” said Murin. “I told myself this is what it’s all about, this is fun. I went out thinking, I need to get one, that’s all.”

Iowa started the dual with five straight victories after starting at 165 pounds. No. 13 Patrick Kennedy led 6-3 through two periods before securing a 14-5 major decision to open the dual and senior Nelson Brands made his season debut with a 5-1 victory over No. 19 Nick Incontera at 174.

“It was my first match since December,” said Nelson Brands. “That was good to get the nerves out. When you don’t wrestle for that long, you have those nerves again. It was awesome to get those butterflies out.”

The Hawkeyes pushed their lead to 17-0 at intermission courtesy of No. 8 Abe Assad’s 5-0 win over Maximus Hale at 184, where he accumulated more than three minutes of riding time. No. 2 Jacob Warner followed with an 11-10 win over No. 27 Cole Urbas at 197 and No. 4 Tony Cassioppi majored No. 15 Ben Goldin, 9-0, at 285.

Penn closed the gap to 17-11 with three straight wins – a technical fall at 125 and decisions at 133 and 141.

OF NOTE…

The Hawkeyes have won eight straight duals dating back to the 2021-22 season.

Cassioppi is 5-0 with four bonus point victories this season – four falls, one major decision.

Kennedy is 4-0 with four bonus point wins – two technical falls, two majors.

Murin moves to 28-22 all-time against ranked opponents.

#2 Iowa 26, #21 Penn 11

165 – #13 Patrick Kennedy (UI) major dec. Lucas Revano (Penn), 14-5

174 – Nelson Brands (UI) dec. #19 Nick Incontrera (Penn), 5-1

184 - #8 Abe Assad (UI) dec. Maximus Hale (Penn), 5-0

197 - #2 Jacob Warner (UI) dec. #27 Cole Urbas (Penn), 11-10

285 - #4 Tony Cassioppi (UI) major dec. #15 Ben Goldin (Penn), 9-0

125 - #17 Ryan Miller (Penn) tech. fall Aidan Harris (UI), 20-5

133 - #10 Michael Colaiocco (Penn) dec. Cullan Schriever (UI), 6-0

141 – Carmen Ferrante (Penn) dec. Drew Bennett (UI), 4-1

149 - #6 Max Murin (UI) dec. #10 Doug Zapf (Penn), 6-4 (SV1)

157 - #29 Cobe Siebrecht (UI) pinned #10 Anthony Artalona (Penn), 4:02

Attendance: 14,853

Officials: Curt Frost, Jaime George

UP NEXT

The Hawkeyes return to action Dec. 4, hosting Iowa State in the annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series matchup in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The dual, which will be televised on BTN, will begin at 1:30 p.m. (CT).