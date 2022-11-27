ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon Underwood
4d ago

as always folks, be cautious. get your flu shot, wash your hands and if you want to wear a mask. we are in control of our own lives, not Hochul, also thank the people who voted for her her ambition is only for herself and

Guest
4d ago

It’s a shame you can’t trust articles like this and warnings from the CDC. They have zero credibility as far as I and thousands are concerned.

E-Man
4d ago

Hey democrat voters why did your dictatorship democratic government stop a ongoing investigation into where Covid came from and who was all involved with it on March 26 2021 during a pandemic in this country and around the world?

Related
101.5 WPDH

COVID Cases Climbing in Hudson Valley After Thanksgiving

You may want to take some extra precautions in the Hudson Valley, as COVID appears to be ramping up throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties. Most of the Hudson Valley has moved on from the pandemic, and for good reason. Effective vaccines and medications have lessened the impact of the virus, allowing those who are protected to quickly recover. Unfortunately, many residents have not received their boosters and that has contributed to an uptick in cases that continues to climb in the wrong direction.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Big Frog 104

If You Hit A Deer In New York State, Can You Legally Keep The Meat To Eat?

It's that time of year in New York State when deer are hanging out near roads and interstates in abundance. I don't know about you, but I despise driving at night because it's much harder to see deer creeping into my lane, potentially causing a dangerous crash. I know deer can be a risk during the day, but they are more likely to be out by the roads at night. As cute as Bambi might be, deer can be deadly to both themselves and humans. According to Car and Driver,
Power 93.7 WBLK

Wow! Here’s How Many Coyotes Are In New York State

The heavy wet snow that covered Western and Central New York last week has become a sloppy muddy mess this week. The warmer weather has brought in rain and the melting snow has revealed a mixture of busted curbs and torn up lawns and driveways. With more than 80 inches of snow on the ground, it became tricky trying to figure out how to maneuver and where to pile it!
NEW YORK STATE
96.1 The Breeze

Gas Appliances Being Banned In New York?

Are the days of using Natural Gas or Propane to cook food and/or heat your home over with?. A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York.
NEW YORK STATE
Big Frog 104

It Could Soon Cost You More to Travel on New York State Thruway

It could soon cost you more to travel on the New York State Thruway. Toll prices may be going up, again. After increasing rates in 2021, The Thruway Authority will propose another toll hike at their meeting on Monday, December 5. The additional revenue is necessary to "meet future capital needs and pay outstanding debt."
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces $2.25 Million in Federal Funding to Improve Long Island Water Quality and Reduce Pollution

Governor Kathy Hochul and the Long Island Sound Study have announced an initial $2.25 million in new federal funding provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to improve the water quality of Long Island's north shore, in addition to the finalization of a critical plan to help Nassau County reduce nitrogen pollution. Building on major scientific pollution-reduction plans and State clean water infrastructure grants under the framework of the Long Island Nitrogen Action Plan, the two efforts will bring added resources to advance efforts to restore and protect Long Island's drinking water and bays.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Payday This Friday Across New York State

Who couldn't use a little extra cash for the holidays? Perhaps it is not only the holidays you are planning for. Maybe it is a dream trip or college savings or a retirement plan. Saving money is very hard when the money coming in, goes out quickly. But this Friday may be the game changer that you have waited for.
NEW YORK STATE
Washington Square News

Opinion: Strike down pepper spray restrictions

As I finalized my Amazon shopping cart for my first year at NYU, I realized I forgot to add one item: pepper spray. Although it wasn’t as exciting as dorm decorations, I knew it would be crucial to have if I lived by myself in the city. However, as I headed to checkout, my order was blocked; blaring red text notified me that pepper spray could not be shipped to any part of New York, let alone my dorm.
