Japan pulled off a stunning second-half comeback to beat Spain, 2-1, in the final match before the round of 16 to win Group E. Despite the loss, Spain still advanced to the knockout stage, edging out Germany, who beat Costa Rica, on goal differential with both nations tied at four points. The win was Japan’s second comeback in the final half of this World Cup, and it was another win over a World Cup winning from two of the past three tournaments — Japan upset Germany, 2-1, in the first group match.

10 HOURS AGO