Japan Beat Spain To Top Group E, Provides World Cup Bettors Big Win
Japan pulled off a stunning second-half comeback to beat Spain, 2-1, in the final match before the round of 16 to win Group E. Despite the loss, Spain still advanced to the knockout stage, edging out Germany, who beat Costa Rica, on goal differential with both nations tied at four points. The win was Japan’s second comeback in the final half of this World Cup, and it was another win over a World Cup winning from two of the past three tournaments — Japan upset Germany, 2-1, in the first group match.
Cristiano Ronaldo '50-50' for Friday vs. South Korea
According to TSN.ca, Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is uncertain for Friday’s Group H match against South Korea at the World Cup. Ronaldo was absent from training on Wednesday, and with Portugal having already secured its spot in the knockout stage, he could rest even if fit to play. “I...
Australia Upsets Denmark, Advances to Knockout Stage
For the first time since 2006, Australia is headed to the Round of 16 at the World Cup. Mathew Leckie scored in the 60th minute as Australia edged Denmark 1-0 in yet another surprising result at this year’s tournament. Leckie received a pass near the center circle and managed...
Switzerland and Serbia feel the weight of history before high-stakes clash
The flashpoints had been well signposted. When Serbia and Switzerland met in Kaliningrad at Russia 2018 it was clear from the outset that nobody would be fading out quietly. Xherdan Shaqiri’s decision to recognise the land of his birth with a Kosovo flag stitched into the heel of his right boot had warmed a tinderbox that was already well stocked and, when Granit Xhaka celebrated his thudding equaliser by forming an Albanian eagle with his hands, tensions ignited.
Chess: John Nunn wins world 65+ title in vintage year for England seniors
John Nunn, the former top-10 player and author of several instructional books, recovered the form of his best years at age 67 last week when the grandmaster from Bude in Conrwall won the world 65+ senior championship in Assisi, Italy. Nunn scored nine out of 11, and won all his six games with White, including a vital win in what had seemed a drawn final round queen and knight v queen and bishop ending.
