Ohio State Recruit Has 2-Word Description Of Michigan Game Visit

A top 2024 recruit experienced a frenzied gameday atmosphere when attending the season's biggest rivalry matchup. Per Garrick Hodge of Eleven Warriors, offensive lineman Jordan Seaton went to Columbus for Saturday's Big Ten bout between Ohio State and Michigan. The four-star prospect described the visit as "very eventful." Per 247...
Look: Football World Is Furious With Jim Harbaugh Today

A Michigan Wolverines senior football player is reportedly facing a felony weapons charge for an incident that allegedly took place in October. Michigan senior Mazi Smith is facing a felony charge. He is reportedly facing felony charges for carrying a concealed weapon. While the incident took place in October, Smith has played in all of Michigan's games.
College Football World Reacts To Cade McNamara Commitment

Cade McNamara doesn't even have to leave the Big Ten to continue his college football career. The former Michigan quarterback announced a transfer commitment to Iowa on Thursday night. McNamara will bring ample experience with him to Iowa City, having served as Michigan's starter for the 2021 season. In the...
College Football World Reacts To Brian Hartline's Decision

The 2022 season saw Ohio State promote wide receivers coach Brian Hartline to passing game coordinator. But with a slew of other teams hoping to bring Hartline into the fold, the Buckeyes coach has made his decision. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Hartline announced that despite speculation about his future,...
Breaking: Michigan Makes Decision On Star Blake Corum

Just last weekend, the Michigan Wolverines dispatched the Ohio State Buckeyes for the second year in a row. It was a stunning performance from Michigan, which dominated the second half en route to a 45-23 win. The Wolverines got the win without star running back Blake Corum. After suffering a...
Look: Ryan Day's Recruiting Move Sparked An 'Uproar'

Earlier this week, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and offensive line coach Justin Frye took a visit to see Buckeye commit Luke Montgomery. When Montgomery posted a photo of the visit on Tuesday evening, it sparked somewhat of an "uproar" around the college football world. College football is currently...
Look: Michigan Coach Has Painful Admission For Ohio State

Michigan's offense repeatedly burned Ohio State with big plays during Saturday's 45-23 win at The Shoe. All five of Michigan's touchdowns went for at least 45 yards, including 69- and 75-yard scores from Cornelius Johnson in the second quarter and two big late runs from Donovan Edwards to silence the Columbus crowd.
Michigan Announces Decision On Player Facing Felony Charge

Michigan starting defensive tackle Mazi Smith is facing felony charges for carrying a concealed weapon. The alleged offense took place during a traffic stop in October, but charges weren't filed until Wednesday of this week. Smith has played in seven games for the Wolverines since this traffic stop incident. The...
Judge Has Made Decision On Michigan Star Mazi Smith

Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith could play in the Big Ten Championship Game despite facing a felony charge for carrying a concealed weapon. Per David Jesse of the Detroit Free Press, a judge granted Smith permission to travel out of state with the team and gave the senior a personal recognizance bond.
College Football Playoff Makes Decision On Ohio State President

Earlier this week, Ohio State president Kristina Johnson announced that she'll resign from her position in May. “We have been able to achieve so much, on so many different fronts, despite considerable adversity including the COVID-19 pandemic,” Johnson said in a statement. “I am very proud of all that we have accomplished together. … I have made the difficult decision to step down as president following commencement at the end of the academic year. This will allow a search for the next president to proceed and adequate time for me to assist with a seamless transition.”
Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
Football World Reacts To Crushing Blake Corum Decision

If the Michigan Wolverines are going to win the national championship this season, they'll need to do so without running back Blake Corum. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the current expectation is that Corum will undergo season-ending knee surgery. Corum suffered a knee injury on Nov. 19 against...
Aidan Hutchinson Reveals Who He Thought Was Drafting Him

This weekend, Aidan Hutchinson and the Detroit Lions will face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In this Week 13 contest, Hutchinson will get the opportunity to play against the team that passed on him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 draft. Hutchinson recently revealed that he thought...
