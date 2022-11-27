ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

How Zach Wilson is faring since Jets demoted him

It’s not clear whether Zach Wilson’s progress is being measured in inches or feet, but the Jets do like what they’ve seen from the demoted quarterback since he has been playing with the scout team. “Just getting confidence back throwing the ball,” quarterbacks coach Rob Calabrese said, asked what improvements he has seen from Wilson. “Playing a bit more freely and not overthinking things. There’s multiple things that pop up during a practice, good and bad, that we need to work through and stay positive through the whole thing, which he has.” When — or whether — Wilson will get the starting...
MINNESOTA STATE
ETSU 44, Vanderbilt 31

ETSU (7-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 27.419, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 2-20, .100 (Moore 1-6, Thomas 1-4, Folley 0-2, McDaniel 0-3, Davis 0-1, Brown 0-4) Blocked Shots: 4 (Ruffus-Milner 3, McDaniel 1) Turnovers: 12 (Folley 3, Thomas 3, Moore 2, Ruffus-Milner 2, McDaniel 1, Brown 1) Steals: 4 (Moore 2, Ruffus-Milner 2)
JOHNSON CITY, TN
No. 17 Michigan 76, Miami 64

MICHIGAN (8-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 51.064, FT .923. 3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Nolan 2-4, Kiser 1-3, Kampschroeder 1-2, Brown 0-1, Phelia 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Phelia 2, Kiser 1, Crockett 1) Turnovers: 19 (Brown 5, Kiser 3, Williams 3, Kampschroeder 3, Phelia 2, Team 2, Nolan 1) Steals: 10 (Phelia 3,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Texas Tech 91, Alabama St. 56

TEXAS TECH (6-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.030, FT .526. 3-Point Goals: 11-18, .611 (McKinney 5-5, Maupin 2-2, Gerlich 1-2, Scott 1-3, Shavers 1-3, Veitenheimer 1-1, Ukkonen 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Scott 2, Gerlich 1) Turnovers: 8 (Lewis 2, Maupin 1, McKinney 1, Scott 1, Shavers 1, Chevalier 1, Freelon 1) Steals:...
LUBBOCK, TX
Buffalo 24, New England 10

Buf_FG Bass 48, 8:02. Drive: 9 plays, 37 yards, 4:55. Key Plays: Allen 19 pass to Diggs; Allen 21 pass to N.Hines on 3rd-and-11; Allen 8 pass to Cook on 3rd-and-20. Buffalo 3, New England 0. NE_Mar.Jones 48 pass from Mac.Jones (Folk kick), 4:46. Drive: 6 plays, 67 yards, 3:16....
BUFFALO, NY
Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 1

Philadelphia001—1 First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Paul 10 (Perry, Killorn), 16:02 (pp). Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Paul 11 (Cole, Stamkos), 7:55. 3, Tampa Bay, Colton 5 (Perry), 19:56. Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Cole 2 (Vasilevskiy, Cernak), 9:19. 5, Philadelphia, Konecny 8 (DeAngelo, Sanheim), 11:23. Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 7-17-3_27. Philadelphia...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
UTAH 81, NO. 4 ARIZONA 66

Percentages: FG .352, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-28, .143 (Ramey 3-8, A.Tubelis 1-4, Veesaar 0-1, Bal 0-2, Henderson 0-2, Boswell 0-3, Larsson 0-3, Kriisa 0-5). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Ballo 3, A.Tubelis, Henderson, Larsson). Turnovers: 12 (A.Tubelis 3, Bal 2, Ballo 2, Henderson 2, Kriisa...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Arkansas 87, Troy 70

ARKANSAS (9-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.286, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-37, .297 (Spencer 3-8, Wolfenbarger 3-5, Carr 2-9, Daniels 2-6, Poffenbarger 1-4, Barnum 0-1, Langerman 0-2, Dauda 0-1, Ellis 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Wolfenbarger 2, Poffenbarger 1) Turnovers: 14 (Daniels 3, Poffenbarger 3, Spencer 3, Langerman 2, Barnum 1, Dauda 1,...
ARKANSAS STATE
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m. Friday's Games. Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Columbus at Winnipeg, 8...
COLORADO STATE
Detroit 131, Dallas 125

DALLAS (125) Finney-Smith 2-5 0-0 6, Hardaway Jr. 9-20 2-4 26, Powell 3-3 1-4 7, Dinwiddie 0-2 2-4 2, Doncic 13-25 2-6 35, Bertans 0-1 2-3 2, Kleber 4-8 0-0 10, Wood 10-13 4-6 25, Bullock 2-4 1-2 6, Green 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 46-86 14-29 125. DETROIT (131) Bogdanovic...
DALLAS, TX
Oregon 74, Washington St. 60

WASHINGTON ST. (3-3) Gueye 8-12 2-2 19, Rodman 2-7 0-0 5, Bamba 5-13 4-5 14, Darling 1-4 0-0 3, Powell 4-10 1-1 9, Houinsou 3-5 0-0 6, Rosario 1-1 0-0 2, Diongue 1-1 0-0 2, Hamon-Crespin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 7-8 60. OREGON (4-4) Guerrier 5-10 1-2 12, Dante...
EUGENE, OR
Florida St. 92, Wisconsin 87

FLORIDA ST. (8-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 51.613, FT .741. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Howard 3-6, Bejedi 2-5, Latson 1-5, Massengill 1-2, Valenzuela 1-2, Gordon 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Timpson 1, Myers 1, Turnage 1) Turnovers: 18 (Gordon 3, Valenzuela 3, Howard 2, Bejedi 2, Latson 2, Myers 2, Turnage 2, Timpson...
WISCONSIN STATE
NO. 9 KANSAS 91, SETON HALL 65

Percentages: FG .438, FT .594. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Ndefo 1-1, Sanders 1-2, T.Davis 1-3, Dawes 1-6, Odukale 0-1, Richmond 0-1, Samuel 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Jam.Harris 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ndefo, Odukale). Turnovers: 16 (Richmond 7, Ndefo 5, Odukale 2, Dawes, Jackson). Steals: 4...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
ARIZONA STATE 60, COLORADO 59

Percentages: FG .393, FT .538. 3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Des.Cambridge 3-8, Gaffney 1-3, Dev.Cambridge 1-4, Muhammad 0-1, Neal 0-1, Nunez 0-4, Horne 0-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Brennan, Dev.Cambridge, Washington). Turnovers: 10 (Des.Cambridge 3, Neal 3, Washington 2, Muhammad, Nunez). Steals: 14 (Des.Cambridge 4, Horne...
TEMPE, AZ
Georgia 78, Furman 58

GEORGIA (8-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.946, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Battles 2-6, Lewis 2-7, Warren 0-4) Blocked Shots: 4 (B.Smith 2, Nicholson 2) Turnovers: 11 (Chapman 3, Bates 2, Flournoy 2, B.Smith 1, Lewis 1, Z.Smith 1, Team 1) Steals: 9 (B.Smith 3, Nicholson 3, Lewis 1, Warren 1,...
MADERA, CA
No. 23 Gonzaga 71, Stephen F. Austin 59

GONZAGA (7-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.000, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Truong 5-10, Maxwell 2-5, Ejim 0-1, Williams 0-2, Little 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Ejim 2, Burton 1) Turnovers: 16 (Truong 4, Williams 3, Ejim 2, Stokes 2, Muma 2, Burton 1, Little 1, Team 1) Steals: 6 (Ejim 2,...
SPOKANE, WA
No. 9 Virginia Tech 85, Nebraska 54

VIRGINIA TECH (7-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.847, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Amoore 4-10, King 3-6, Soule 2-2, Gregg 1-2, Kitley 0-1, Dunn 0-2, Geiman 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Kitley 1, Gregg 1) Turnovers: 7 (Gregg 3, Soule 2, Kitley 1, Amoore 1) Steals: 2 (Owusu 1, Dunn 1) Technical...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Minnesota 5, Edmonton 3

Minnesota032—5 First Period_1, Edmonton, Draisaitl 16 (Bouchard, McDavid), 11:17 (pp). Second Period_2, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 7 (Kaprizov), 1:51 (pp). 3, Edmonton, McDavid 19 (Draisaitl, Hyman), 4:22. 4, Minnesota, Kaprizov 14 (Eriksson Ek, Boldy), 10:53 (pp). 5, Minnesota, Gaudreau 4 (Petan, Merrill), 13:59. Third Period_6, Minnesota, Steel 5 (Zuccarello, Merrill),...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
DETROIT MERCY 75, PURDUE FORT WAYNE 66

Percentages: FG .343, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Davis 5-11, Jones 3-5, Anderson 3-10, Moss 1-1, Liddell 0-1, Phillips 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Moss 2, Koka, Liddell). Turnovers: 13 (Liddell 5, Davis 4, Anderson 2, Jones, Moss). Steals: 9 (Moss 4, Liddell 2,...
FORT WAYNE, IN

