Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Related
How Zach Wilson is faring since Jets demoted him
It’s not clear whether Zach Wilson’s progress is being measured in inches or feet, but the Jets do like what they’ve seen from the demoted quarterback since he has been playing with the scout team. “Just getting confidence back throwing the ball,” quarterbacks coach Rob Calabrese said, asked what improvements he has seen from Wilson. “Playing a bit more freely and not overthinking things. There’s multiple things that pop up during a practice, good and bad, that we need to work through and stay positive through the whole thing, which he has.” When — or whether — Wilson will get the starting...
Porterville Recorder
ETSU 44, Vanderbilt 31
ETSU (7-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 27.419, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 2-20, .100 (Moore 1-6, Thomas 1-4, Folley 0-2, McDaniel 0-3, Davis 0-1, Brown 0-4) Blocked Shots: 4 (Ruffus-Milner 3, McDaniel 1) Turnovers: 12 (Folley 3, Thomas 3, Moore 2, Ruffus-Milner 2, McDaniel 1, Brown 1) Steals: 4 (Moore 2, Ruffus-Milner 2)
Porterville Recorder
No. 17 Michigan 76, Miami 64
MICHIGAN (8-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 51.064, FT .923. 3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Nolan 2-4, Kiser 1-3, Kampschroeder 1-2, Brown 0-1, Phelia 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Phelia 2, Kiser 1, Crockett 1) Turnovers: 19 (Brown 5, Kiser 3, Williams 3, Kampschroeder 3, Phelia 2, Team 2, Nolan 1) Steals: 10 (Phelia 3,...
Porterville Recorder
Texas Tech 91, Alabama St. 56
TEXAS TECH (6-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.030, FT .526. 3-Point Goals: 11-18, .611 (McKinney 5-5, Maupin 2-2, Gerlich 1-2, Scott 1-3, Shavers 1-3, Veitenheimer 1-1, Ukkonen 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Scott 2, Gerlich 1) Turnovers: 8 (Lewis 2, Maupin 1, McKinney 1, Scott 1, Shavers 1, Chevalier 1, Freelon 1) Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Buffalo 24, New England 10
Buf_FG Bass 48, 8:02. Drive: 9 plays, 37 yards, 4:55. Key Plays: Allen 19 pass to Diggs; Allen 21 pass to N.Hines on 3rd-and-11; Allen 8 pass to Cook on 3rd-and-20. Buffalo 3, New England 0. NE_Mar.Jones 48 pass from Mac.Jones (Folk kick), 4:46. Drive: 6 plays, 67 yards, 3:16....
Porterville Recorder
Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 1
Philadelphia001—1 First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Paul 10 (Perry, Killorn), 16:02 (pp). Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Paul 11 (Cole, Stamkos), 7:55. 3, Tampa Bay, Colton 5 (Perry), 19:56. Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Cole 2 (Vasilevskiy, Cernak), 9:19. 5, Philadelphia, Konecny 8 (DeAngelo, Sanheim), 11:23. Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 7-17-3_27. Philadelphia...
Porterville Recorder
UTAH 81, NO. 4 ARIZONA 66
Percentages: FG .352, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-28, .143 (Ramey 3-8, A.Tubelis 1-4, Veesaar 0-1, Bal 0-2, Henderson 0-2, Boswell 0-3, Larsson 0-3, Kriisa 0-5). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Ballo 3, A.Tubelis, Henderson, Larsson). Turnovers: 12 (A.Tubelis 3, Bal 2, Ballo 2, Henderson 2, Kriisa...
Steven Ashworth scores 27 as Utah State defeats Utah Tech 86-81
Steven Ashworth scored 27 points off of the bench to help lead Utah State over Utah Tech 86-81 on Thursday night.
Porterville Recorder
Arkansas 87, Troy 70
ARKANSAS (9-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.286, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-37, .297 (Spencer 3-8, Wolfenbarger 3-5, Carr 2-9, Daniels 2-6, Poffenbarger 1-4, Barnum 0-1, Langerman 0-2, Dauda 0-1, Ellis 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Wolfenbarger 2, Poffenbarger 1) Turnovers: 14 (Daniels 3, Poffenbarger 3, Spencer 3, Langerman 2, Barnum 1, Dauda 1,...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m. Friday's Games. Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Columbus at Winnipeg, 8...
Porterville Recorder
Detroit 131, Dallas 125
DALLAS (125) Finney-Smith 2-5 0-0 6, Hardaway Jr. 9-20 2-4 26, Powell 3-3 1-4 7, Dinwiddie 0-2 2-4 2, Doncic 13-25 2-6 35, Bertans 0-1 2-3 2, Kleber 4-8 0-0 10, Wood 10-13 4-6 25, Bullock 2-4 1-2 6, Green 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 46-86 14-29 125. DETROIT (131) Bogdanovic...
Porterville Recorder
Oregon 74, Washington St. 60
WASHINGTON ST. (3-3) Gueye 8-12 2-2 19, Rodman 2-7 0-0 5, Bamba 5-13 4-5 14, Darling 1-4 0-0 3, Powell 4-10 1-1 9, Houinsou 3-5 0-0 6, Rosario 1-1 0-0 2, Diongue 1-1 0-0 2, Hamon-Crespin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 7-8 60. OREGON (4-4) Guerrier 5-10 1-2 12, Dante...
Porterville Recorder
Florida St. 92, Wisconsin 87
FLORIDA ST. (8-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 51.613, FT .741. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Howard 3-6, Bejedi 2-5, Latson 1-5, Massengill 1-2, Valenzuela 1-2, Gordon 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Timpson 1, Myers 1, Turnage 1) Turnovers: 18 (Gordon 3, Valenzuela 3, Howard 2, Bejedi 2, Latson 2, Myers 2, Turnage 2, Timpson...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 9 KANSAS 91, SETON HALL 65
Percentages: FG .438, FT .594. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Ndefo 1-1, Sanders 1-2, T.Davis 1-3, Dawes 1-6, Odukale 0-1, Richmond 0-1, Samuel 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Jam.Harris 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ndefo, Odukale). Turnovers: 16 (Richmond 7, Ndefo 5, Odukale 2, Dawes, Jackson). Steals: 4...
Porterville Recorder
ARIZONA STATE 60, COLORADO 59
Percentages: FG .393, FT .538. 3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Des.Cambridge 3-8, Gaffney 1-3, Dev.Cambridge 1-4, Muhammad 0-1, Neal 0-1, Nunez 0-4, Horne 0-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Brennan, Dev.Cambridge, Washington). Turnovers: 10 (Des.Cambridge 3, Neal 3, Washington 2, Muhammad, Nunez). Steals: 14 (Des.Cambridge 4, Horne...
Porterville Recorder
Georgia 78, Furman 58
GEORGIA (8-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.946, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Battles 2-6, Lewis 2-7, Warren 0-4) Blocked Shots: 4 (B.Smith 2, Nicholson 2) Turnovers: 11 (Chapman 3, Bates 2, Flournoy 2, B.Smith 1, Lewis 1, Z.Smith 1, Team 1) Steals: 9 (B.Smith 3, Nicholson 3, Lewis 1, Warren 1,...
Porterville Recorder
No. 23 Gonzaga 71, Stephen F. Austin 59
GONZAGA (7-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.000, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Truong 5-10, Maxwell 2-5, Ejim 0-1, Williams 0-2, Little 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Ejim 2, Burton 1) Turnovers: 16 (Truong 4, Williams 3, Ejim 2, Stokes 2, Muma 2, Burton 1, Little 1, Team 1) Steals: 6 (Ejim 2,...
Porterville Recorder
No. 9 Virginia Tech 85, Nebraska 54
VIRGINIA TECH (7-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.847, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Amoore 4-10, King 3-6, Soule 2-2, Gregg 1-2, Kitley 0-1, Dunn 0-2, Geiman 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Kitley 1, Gregg 1) Turnovers: 7 (Gregg 3, Soule 2, Kitley 1, Amoore 1) Steals: 2 (Owusu 1, Dunn 1) Technical...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 5, Edmonton 3
Minnesota032—5 First Period_1, Edmonton, Draisaitl 16 (Bouchard, McDavid), 11:17 (pp). Second Period_2, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 7 (Kaprizov), 1:51 (pp). 3, Edmonton, McDavid 19 (Draisaitl, Hyman), 4:22. 4, Minnesota, Kaprizov 14 (Eriksson Ek, Boldy), 10:53 (pp). 5, Minnesota, Gaudreau 4 (Petan, Merrill), 13:59. Third Period_6, Minnesota, Steel 5 (Zuccarello, Merrill),...
Porterville Recorder
DETROIT MERCY 75, PURDUE FORT WAYNE 66
Percentages: FG .343, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Davis 5-11, Jones 3-5, Anderson 3-10, Moss 1-1, Liddell 0-1, Phillips 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Moss 2, Koka, Liddell). Turnovers: 13 (Liddell 5, Davis 4, Anderson 2, Jones, Moss). Steals: 9 (Moss 4, Liddell 2,...
Comments / 0