Related
Look: Football World Is Furious With Jim Harbaugh Today
A Michigan Wolverines senior football player is reportedly facing a felony weapons charge for an incident that allegedly took place in October. Michigan senior Mazi Smith is facing a felony charge. He is reportedly facing felony charges for carrying a concealed weapon. While the incident took place in October, Smith has played in all of Michigan's games.
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
Son Of Legendary NFL Star Ray Lewis Is Transferring
Rahsaan Lewis, the son of NFL legend Ray Lewis, has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. This will be Lewis' third transfer of his collegiate career. Lewis began his college football career as a cornerback for UCF before transferring to Lane Kiffin's FAU program after just one season. When Kiffin left for Ole Miss, Lewis made his way over to Lexington. He practiced with the team in 2020 and joined the roster as a junior walk-on in 2021.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Appears To Fire Back At Coworker
Stephen A. Smith has received a lot of backlash over the past week for defending Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Even one of his colleagues liked a negative tweet about him. ESPN play-by-play announcer Mark Jones liked a tweet that referred to Smith as a "c---." Jones eventually unliked the tweet....
Cowboys Released Notable Player On Tuesday Afternoon
The Cowboys created room on their roster this Tuesday, waiving defensive end Tarell Basham. Last season, Basham appeared in all 17 games for Dallas. He had 39 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble. Unfortunately for Basham, he has not been very active this season. DeMarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong,...
Sports World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith Video
Stephen A. Smith was running a bit late to the "First Take" set on Tuesday morning. The ESPN personality was curiously missing when co-host Molly Qerim opened the show. But she was happy to report a Stephen A. sighting, showing video of Smith jogging along the pier to get into the building with security holding his bag.
NASCAR World Reacts To Jimmie Johnson Number Decision
With Jimmie Johnson set to return to NASCAR in some form in 2023, many have been wondering if he will be getting his No. 48 car back. That won't be happening, though. Alex Bowman confirmed to reporters that he will be sticking with his No. 48 heading into 2023. So, Johnson will not get to race with his iconic number.
Hugh Freeze's Auburn Contract Reportedly Included Bizarre Clause
Auburn ended its coaching search on Monday afternoon when it hired Hugh Freeze. Freeze will come over from Liberty after he coached that program for the last four seasons. In those four seasons, he went 34-15 and led the program to a bowl each time. While he's set to be...
NASCAR World Reacts To The Kevin Harvick Update
NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick is unsure about his racing future. Harvick, 46, is the oldest active full-time Cup Series driver. 2023 will be his 23rd season as a full-time driver, but that streak could be ending in 2024. Harvick was asked about his 2024 plans on Thursday:. "I think right...
Gary Patterson Reportedly A Candidate For Head Coaching Job
College football's coaching carousel is spinning into overdrive after concluding the regular season. Another vacancy surfaced Monday when UNLV fired Marcus Arroyo despite improving to 5-7 this season. The Rebels could potentially consider a prominent replacement. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman speculated Gary Patterson as an "interesting name" to monitor. Patterson...
Look: Charles Barkley Reacts To Auburn Hiring Hugh Freeze
There were a lot of questions surrounding Hugh Freeze's candidacy for the Auburn head coaching job, largely due to character concerns. But what does Auburn's most famous basketball alum, Charles Barkley, have to say about that?. Speaking to AL.com, Barkley said that the people criticizing Freeze over character concerns should...
Michigan Announces Decision On Player Facing Felony Charge
Michigan starting defensive tackle Mazi Smith is facing felony charges for carrying a concealed weapon. The alleged offense took place during a traffic stop in October, but charges weren't filed until Wednesday of this week. Smith has played in seven games for the Wolverines since this traffic stop incident. The...
Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Jalen Hurts Very Clear
Jalen Hurts has impressed a lot of people with his play this season, including Tom Brady. On last night's episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady was asked about Hurts' 153 passing yards and 157 rushing yards on Sunday night's win over the Green Bay Packers. TB12 was effusive in...
Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach
Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
ESPN Reportedly Makes Unfortunate Bowl Game Decision
There are now only 40 college football bowl games scheduled. According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, ESPN is canceling the Frisco Football Classic. Not enough teams qualified for a bowl game by winning six games this season. Introduced last year, Miami Redhawks earned a 27-14 victory over the...
NFL World Reacts To Significant Justin Fields Update
Two weeks ago, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields suffered a separated shoulder. He played the rest of the game, but missed last weekend's contest against the New York Jets. Despite the severity of the injury, Fields was back at practice this week - in a limited capacity. On Thursday afternoon,...
Breaking: Brian Hartline Announces Decision On Cincinnati Job
Ohio State Buckeyes fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Thursday afternoon, Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline announced that he will be staying with the Buckeyes. Hartline was rumored to have interest in the Cincinnati job. However, it appears that he will be staying put. "I am aware...
Football World Reacts To Michigan's Controversial Punishment Decision
Michigan football fans were shocked today to learn that All-Big Ten defensive tackle Mazi Smith was facing a felony weapons charge. But it appears that the Wolverines are confident that it's not as serious as it sounds. On Thursday, the team announced that Smith will face no further discipline from the team stemming from the charge.
Big Ten Announces Its Offensive Player Of The Year
Earlier Wednesday morning, the Big Ten announced its awards for the 2022 college football season. There were plenty of players from the top teams who graced the first-team All-Conference selections. However, only one offensive player could win the most coveted award. For the fifth year in a row, an Ohio...
Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
