ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Steve VanderVeen: The tinkerer in overalls and Holland Furnace Co.

By Steve VanderVeen
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=207mJI_0jP62CfZ00

John Kolla was the tinkerer in overalls. August Landwehr was the polished salesman.

In 1879, Jean (John) Pierre Kolla immigrated to the United States from France to avoid compulsory military service. He settled in Massillon, Ohio, where his parents and girlfriend, Caroline Medinger, joined him. John and Caroline married in 1880. Together, they had four daughters, including Louise and Katherine.

In 1891, the Kollas moved to Akron, Ohio. There, John worked for several furnace companies and began tinkering with a new type of coal furnace.

Landwehr, meanwhile, was born in New Melle, Missouri, in 1880. He attended the Gem City Business School of Quincy, Illinois. At just 16 years old, he landed a job with a St. Louis publisher, Dumont and Company, where he chose to start as a messenger.

Over the next few months, he served in every position in the office. Dumont and Company ultimately sent him to Akron, Ohio, to supervise its publishing services. There, he so impressed the company they sent him to their headquarters in New York.

Then he took a job with the R.S. Belcher Company of Pittsburgh, another publishing company, and led a team of 128 salesmen. Next, he invested in the Reliable Match Company of Ashland, Ohio, and served as its treasurer and general manager. Sixteen months later, he sold his share of the business.

Along the way, he developed a formula for success: “Prepare for the job ahead, fill the present job completely, (and) help the man behind you.”

While in Ashland, Landwehr met Louise Kolla. They married in 1904. Her father, John Kolla, recruited August to help him start a furnace company.

Meanwhile, in Holland, Michigan, a group of business leaders was forming the Holland Improvement Committee and the Industry Bonus Plan.

Magic happened when G. P. Bowman — who had relatives in Holland — took Kolla and Landwehr on a trip to scout the city. They were attracted by Holland’s harbor, which they'd need for shipments of pig iron; sand, for making molds for foundry castings; land, for their factory in Prospect Park; and capital.

In 1906, Landwehr and the Kollas started Holland Furnace Company.

At first the co-founders lived on Pine Street and started making furnaces in their basements. To get capital, they asked their neighbors — the Beaches, Bosmans, Cooks, and Marsiljes — who agreed to provide loans. Landwehr convinced them to become investors. Other investors joined in.

Initial board members included Kolla and Landwehr plus Arend Visscher (President), William Beach (Vice President), Charles McLean (Secretary), G.P. Bowman (Treasurer and Manager), and Jacob G (“White Jake”)Van Putten — plus additional investors Henry Kremers and Walter Walsh. Not only did they open in Prospect Park, but the co-founders moved their homes to the northeast corner of Lincoln Avenue and 16th Street.

In 1907, Katherine married Oscar Nystrom. Born in Sweden in 1883, Nystrom came from Chicago to Holland in 1905 with Walter Lane and his company. Nystom, like Kolla, was a product and production innovator.

Holland Furnace first sold to dealers, like hardware stores. In the first year, they produced 240 furnaces and shipped 75, of which 40 went to Grand Rapids. To aid customers, Kolla developed a unique window coal chute. But the furnace was challenging to install, causing dealers to install them improperly and resulting in customer complaints and bad word-of-mouth.

Dealers preferred selling other, more familiar, brands. Landwehr made an important strategic decision: Holland Furnace Company would put their own sales and installation team in Grand Rapids. In 1908, sales in Grand Rapids tripled. Landwehr decided to create his branch office system throughout the county.

Soon, Holland Furnace was producing and selling five furnaces per day. During the summer, Kolla would provide a barrel of beer in the foundry for men to drink. One production worker was a recent immigrant named Hendrik Meijer, the future founder of Meijer stores.

Because it was growing so fast, Holland Furnace needed capital. In 1910, it got a loan from People's State Bank. It helped that two of its board members were also board members at the bank: Arend Visser and William Beach.

With capital, seasoned management, and innovative manufacturing and marketing expertise — plus the ability of its co-founders to relate to their workforce and community — Holland Furnace continued to grow rapidly.

— Community Columnist Steve VanderVeen is a resident of Holland. Contact him through start-upacademeinc.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
100.5 The River

What Was a Grand Rapids Christmas a Long Time Ago?

Over the years Christmas has changed so much in Grand Rapids. Downtown was the center of excitement with large department stores bustling with crowds, seeing Santa, the beautiful Christmas decorations throughout downtown, and the fabulous animated windows of the stores. There was Steketee's, Herpolsheimer's and Wurzburg's. Wurzburg's always had those fabulous windows.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
CBS Detroit

DNR: Invasive pest, hemlock woolly adelgid, confirmed in 5 Michigan counties

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There's a growing threat to hemlock trees in Michigan, but there is a way to protect them.  The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDARD) is encouraging residents who have eastern hemlock trees on their property to take time this winter to inspect the tree for signs of hemlock woolly adelgid.  Infestations of hemlock woolly adelgid have been confirmed in Allegan, Ottawa, Muskegon, Oceana and Mason counties, all bordering Lake Michigan. Officials say infested trees can die within four to 10 years without treatment.Robert Miller, MDARD invasive species prevention and response specialist, says the winter season...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
boxofficepro.com

A Cinema Renewed: GQT Movies Brings a Storied Chain Back from Bankruptcy

On February 27, 2000, Michigan-based Goodrich Quality Theaters Inc. filed for bankruptcy. Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the chain ran 281 screens across 30 locations as of the end of December 2019, making it the 16th-largest chain (judging by screen count) in North America the prior year. The future of the then-90-year-old chain was in question—until, five months later, a rare bright spot in the news cycle of 2020: Goodrich Quality Theatres would be coming back, with new investment, new ownership, and a new name: GQT Movies.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

WMU Broncos Losing Corey Crooms, Where Could He Transfer?

Corey took to Twitter to post the all-to-familiar game action photo next to a screenshot of the iPhone notes app explaining his next decision. He officially entered the transfer portal after giving thanks to the university, coaches, family, friends, and everyone else that's helped along the way. Now that his...
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Mattawan Man Shares Story of Amazing Generosity From Local Company To Start The Holidays

I know it may be early but I just read a beautiful story that even got me a little emotional, as a local company in Mattawan just made someone's holiday unbelievably amazing. It may be because the holidays already have me a little emotional, but when you see something good happen to a family who has struggled with cancer, it gives you hope there are still great people out there. Jim Jilek recently hired WOW 1 Day Painting when he shared his experience:
MATTAWAN, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

What a tip credit elimination means for the restaurant industry

Michigan restaurants are facing a change in industry regulations that could dramatically alter how they operate. Full-service restaurants in Michigan are nearing a Feb. 19, 2023, date that would eliminate the use of a tip credit, which allows workers to work below the minimum wage if they reach the threshold with tips. The Michigan Court of Claims provided a 205-day delay in August, but multiple restaurant owners told GRBJ it is a disastrous policy change.
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Birmingham developer buys vacant lot that has long eluded builders in Grand Rapids

A metro Detroit real estate investor is planning an apartment project in Grand Rapids at a site repeatedly targeted for housing developments that never panned out. Ryan Talbot, owner of Birmingham-based Talbot Development, on Monday signed closing documents to acquire the vacant lot at 220 Quimby St. NE in the Creston neighborhood from Isaac Oswalt, doing business as North End Lofts LLC, for an undisclosed sum.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

MSP Looking For Suspects Who Shot At Cars On US-131

Driving on Michigan roads is already dangerous. You have to dodge potholes, deer, distracted drivers, and of course everything that Mother Nature throws your way. But two drivers on US-131 near Grand Rapids had to deal with something even scarier - getting shot at!. Where Were The Cars Shot?. The...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
771K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy