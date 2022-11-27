ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa Area ISD students, staff provide Thanksgiving meals to area families

By Mitchell Boatman, The Holland Sentinel
 4 days ago
OTTAWA COUNTY — Staff and students from a pair of Ottawa Area Intermediate School District buildings helped students and staff celebrate this Thanksgiving.

The staff at Sheldon Pines School, with help from staff across the ISD, provided 20 Sheldon Pines students with Thanksgiving dinner boxes. Staff at the building provided turkeys, while others contributed yams, gravy, mashed potatoes and more.

In addition, students from the Careerline Tech Center’s pastry arts and baking program made homemade pies for the families.

Sheldon Pines director Brandie Navarro said she’s amazed by the generosity of her coworkers.

I could not be more grateful to be a part of this organization, and I can speak for my staff when I say that we feel surrounded by support,” Navarro stated. “Thanks to every person who donated food, money, time and energy to this project. Thanks to you, all the families that signed up for Thanksgiving boxes were able to get a full Thanksgiving meal.”

Several families at the school have experienced homelessness recently, the OAISD said. The boxes are a way to help them celebrate the holiday as they get back on their feet.

In addition to the boxes at Sheldon Pines, students and staff at the Careerline Tech Center prepared and packaged meal boxes for students and families.

Agricultural and animal science students and instructors donated chicken raised for a broiler chicken competition. Pastry arts and baking students made rolls and pies, while the culinary arts program made mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing and squash.

Boxes are provided to families who indicate they would appreciate the program. Staff volunteers from the CTC drove throughout the county to deliver the baskets during Thanksgiving week.

