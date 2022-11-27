ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beechwood Church will host annual Merry Market next weekend

By Cassie Daszko
 4 days ago
PARK TWP. — Keep prepping for Christmas during Beechwood Church's annual Merry Market next weekend.

During the six-hour event 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, shop from a wide range of vendors at 895 Ottawa Beach Road in Park Township.

The market is one of many events planned or hosted by Beechwood throughout the year with the intent of connecting to the Holland community.

Beechwood recently opened an indoor playscape — Beechwood PlayZone — for families to use. Located inside the gymnasium, the enclosed area features "Little Red" — a replica of the landmark for children to explore — a play kitchen, a slide, a ship and plenty of toys.

"It was an idea, as something to allow the community to use the building," said connections coordinator Mieke Mutschler.

