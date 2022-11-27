Holiday Recipe: Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Cake

Home for the Holidays Series: This year, local reporters and editors are using Thanksgiving week to share our favorite holiday traditions and recipes with you, our readers.

Ingredients:

23 double-stuffed Oreos

1/2 stick butter

1/2 gallon mint chocolate chip ice cream

12.8 oz. jar Hershey’s hot fudge

Directions:

FIRST: Take your ice cream out of the freezer 30-45 minutes before building the dessert

Pour Oreos in a gallon Ziplock bag. Use a rolling pin and break up Oreos into smaller pieces.

In a separate bowl, melt butter and add to Oreos. Mix and pour into a 9x13 pan.

Cover the bottom of the pan with the mixture, pressing down to flatten into a crust.

Scoop ice cream on top of crust. Using a spatula, distribute the ice cream evenly in the pan.

Heat up hot fudge in the microwave for 45 seconds. Pour on top of ice cream.

Place the lid on the pan and freeze for a minimum of four hours before use.

Enjoy!

