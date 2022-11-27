ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors And Timberwolves Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their injury reports.

On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves are facing off at the Target Center.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 11:30 Eastern Time).

The Warriors have ruled out Andre Iguodala, and no one else is on their injury report for the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves will be without Taurean Prince, Josh Minott, Jordan McLaughlin, A.J. Lawson and Luka Garza.

Jaden McDaniels is listed as questionable.

The Warriors come into the game off to an intriguing start to the 2022-23 season.

At home, the defending NBA Champions have been unstoppable (9-1 in ten games at the Chase Center).

Yet, on the road, they are horrible, with a 1-9 record in their first ten games outside of San Francisco.

In fact, they started out 0-8, and the only game they won on the road came against the Houston Rockets, who are the worst team in the Western Conference.

Currently, the Warriors are 10-10 in their first 20 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the west.

The conference has been tight, so they are lucky that they are only 3.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the first seed.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves also started out the season slow but have won five of their last six games.

They are the ninth seed in the west with a 10-9 record in their first 19 games.

At home, they have a 5-5 record in the ten games they have hosted in Minneapolis.

