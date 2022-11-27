ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It May Have Been Years Since Their Messy Public Breakup, But Calvin Harris Tweeted About An Old Rita Ora Rumor

By Natasha Jokic
If you're inexplicably in the mood for some niche British 2010s celebrity drama, then buckle up, baby — because Calvin Harris just shut down the "myth" that he was the reason Rita Ora 's second album was scrapped.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kqGly_0jP625Zj00
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

To understand this whole conundrum, we must first go back to the bygone era of 2014. Rita and Calvin, who started dating in May 2013, had a hit together with " I Will Never Let You Down ." Alas, a few months later, Calvin tweeted that they'd broken up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IVVnS_0jP625Zj00
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Rumors quickly started emerging that Calvin had pulled a number of songs from Rita's second album post-split. Things then took a turn for the messy when Rita confirmed that Calvin had blocked her from performing "I Will Never Let You Down" — which he wrote and produced — at the Teen Choice Awards ("Just know I had a damn good reason," Calvin tweeted at the time in response).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HxAyT_0jP625Zj00
Anthony Harvey / Getty Images

The following year, Rita told outlets that her second album was delayed after "a breakup" led her to pursue a "darker" sound. A few months later, she sued Jay-Z's Roc Nation — aka the label she initially had a record deal with — for release from her contract after she accused the label of "neglect."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oKiWJ_0jP625Zj00

The case was later settled in 2016.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Well, Rita was asked in a recent interview with Louis Theroux about why she didn't release more music under Roc Nation. "I don’t know. I was recording for two or three years straight. There was a whole moment that was about to happen, I recorded a music video, and they scrapped it. I felt really disappointed, like I’d let them down," she replied.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hwFrr_0jP625Zj00

When asked about rumors that music for her was going to Rihanna, Rita added, "I can’t speak for other people, but I think publicly, they always put women against each other. I’ve been nothing but a fan and respectful of her, and I always will be."

Rich Fury / Getty Images

ENTER CALVIN. One Twitter user reacted to the interview by claiming that a Calvin-produced second album had been "torpedoed" — and that Rita would have been a much bigger star if it weren't for such an event.

a reminder that if rita’s calvin harris produced second album (i will never let you down was the first of MANY tracks) hadn’t been torpedoed she would have probably been one of the biggest pop stars in the world for like 2 years, i have never gotten over it

@georgegriffiths 07:29 PM - 26 Nov 2022

However, Calvin himself responded to the claim by saying, "Entire thing is a myth, there is one unreleased song i worked on and it isn't good."

@georgegriffiths Entire thing is a myth, there is one unreleased song i worked on and it isn’t good

@CalvinHarris 01:00 AM - 27 Nov 2022

So, what have we learned today? Calvin Harris may search for his own name on Twitter? There are whole conspiracies about Rita Ora? I basically cannot remember anything in pop culture in 2014 without Google? Who knows.

