Editor's note: This story has been updated to indicate the correct agency that issued the wind advisory.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory Sunday for Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky.

The agency predicts high winds in 26 counties, including several in the Greater Cincinnati area.

Winds traveling southwest are expected to be between 15 and 25 mph. Gusts could be around 45 mph.

Hamilton, Clermont and Warren counties will be impacted in Southwest Ohio, as well as Campbell and Kenton counties across the river.

The weather service warns gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects, possibly resulting in power outages.

The wind advisory is in effect until 5 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Wind advisory issued for Cincinnati area, may cause power outages