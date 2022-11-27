When Prince William and Kate Middleton touched down on American soil this week, it seemed their first visit to the United States as the newly-appointed Prince and Princess of Wales was to be one for the history books: a shining example of a modern monarchy focused on contemporary issues, like climate change.All that came crashing down when a racism scandal erupted in Buckingham Palace just as the royal couple were making their way across the pond. Lady Susan Hussey, the late Queen Elizabeth II’s lady-in-waiting, stepped down from her honorary role after Ngozi Fulani of Sistah Space, Britain’s leading domestic...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO