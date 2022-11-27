ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAV

Sleigh Rides, Food Trucks and More Offered at Methuen Tree Lighting

Holiday activities are taking place Sunday night at the Methuen tree lighting. The lighting happens Sunday, Dec. 4, from 4-8 p.m., at the Loop, 90 Pleasant Valley St., Methuen. Activities include live music, sleigh rides, pictures with Santa, pony rides, interactive games, holiday train rides, food trucks and more. For...
METHUEN, MA
WHAV

The Merrimack Valley String Orchestra Hosts Free Winter Concert Saturday

The Merrimack Valley String Orchestra presents a free winter concert this weekend for the general public. The concert is happening Saturday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m., at Universalist-Unitarian Church, 15 Kenoza, Ave., Haverhill. Music includes Corelli, Vivaldi and arrangements of Intermezzo and Catalonian Carols, Pirates of the Caribbean, Colors of...
HAVERHILL, MA
macaronikid.com

WHERE TO SEE HOLIDAY LIGHTS IN GREATER NASHUA 2022

Bundle up, grab your coco to go and hop in the car! These local holiday light displays are worth the drive! Don't see your favorite display listed? Let us know! Email me at: karynm@macaronikid.com. WHERE TO SEE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN GREATER NASHUA 2022. Amherst. 10 Waterview Dr. 18 Captain Danforth...
NASHUA, NH
WHAV

Pentucket Arts Foundation Puts on Third Annual Makers Market

Pentucket Arts Foundation offers presents, concessions and more at the third annual Makers Market in Groveland. The market is on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m., at Veasey Memorial Park, 201 Washington St., Groveland. Thirty-five local artists and artisans are presenting products such as handmade wire, metal and beaded...
GROVELAND, MA
WCVB

Longtime Boston North End restaurant to close doors after Christmas

BOSTON — A longtime North End restaurant announced plans to close at the end of this year. Ristorante Fiore, the popular Hanover Street Italian restaurant with a spacious dining room and roof deck, made the announcement on social media on Wednesday. "For the past 40+ years, it has truly...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Windswept rain storm could cause flooding, tree damage

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON - The WBZ Weather Team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for the wind and rain storm coming on Wednesday.November is going to go out rather loudly on Wednesday. . . not with any snow or wintry weather but, instead, with a windswept rain.RAIN TIMELINE:Rain arrives from west to east in the afternoon. . . by 1 p.m. in Western Mass. and by 4 p.m. in Eastern Mass.  Wednesday's PM commute is likely to be quite slow with pockets of torrential downpours and localized flooding.We get about six hours of heavy downpours,...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Major water main break floods Lowell streets

A water main break in Lowell left several streets coated in water Monday afternoon. Video sent to Boston 25 News shows the erupting water blanketing the area of Moody Street. The murky water could be seen up to the grills on a few parked cars. According to Lowell Police, Moody...
LOWELL, MA
thelocalne.ws

Tales from the scanner: OUI that wasn’t

At 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, a fender-bender was reported at Lord’s Square. Around the same time, a child was reported missing at Bialek Park. However, an officer radioed around 15 minutes later that the child was back home. On Thursday at around 1:25 p.m., a call came...
HAMILTON, MA
WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

 https://www.whav.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy