Sleigh Rides, Food Trucks and More Offered at Methuen Tree Lighting
Holiday activities are taking place Sunday night at the Methuen tree lighting. The lighting happens Sunday, Dec. 4, from 4-8 p.m., at the Loop, 90 Pleasant Valley St., Methuen. Activities include live music, sleigh rides, pictures with Santa, pony rides, interactive games, holiday train rides, food trucks and more. For...
Podcast: Haverhill Hometown Holiday Celebration Tonight with Tree Lighting, Santa, Entertainment
Downtown Haverhill springs to life tonight with holiday spirit as the Haverhill Hometown Holiday Celebration kicks of the season. The event, formerly known as the Christmas Stroll, runs between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. One of its volunteers, Melissa Seavey of Bethany Communities, gave an overview for WHAV listeners during an appearance on WHAV’s morning show.
Haverhill Garden Club Invites Public to Participate in Third Annual Holiday Door Photo Display
The Haverhill Garden Club is hosting its third annual “Holiday Doors of Haverhill” photo display. Residents and business owners are asked to decorate their entryways and take a photograph in the daytime to send to the club. Names and addresses should be included. The pictures will be shared...
Groveland Fire and Police Departments Welcome Santa Claus for Annual Visit This Sunday
The Groveland Fire and Police departments invite residents to watch Santa on his annual visit this weekend. The visit takes place Sunday, Dec. 4, from 11 a.m-5 p.m. Santa’s sleigh route begins at the Bagnall School, 253 School St., Groveland and moves downtown towards Main St. His final stop is at the Public Safety Building located at 181 Main St., Groveland.
The Merrimack Valley String Orchestra Hosts Free Winter Concert Saturday
The Merrimack Valley String Orchestra presents a free winter concert this weekend for the general public. The concert is happening Saturday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m., at Universalist-Unitarian Church, 15 Kenoza, Ave., Haverhill. Music includes Corelli, Vivaldi and arrangements of Intermezzo and Catalonian Carols, Pirates of the Caribbean, Colors of...
Podcast: Haverhill Lions Club Brings Back Breakfast with Santa…and Mrs. Claus Dec. 10
The Haverhill Lions Club is bringing back Breakfast with Santa after a three-year-hiatus. Past President Laurie Cantwell, a recent guest on WHAV’s morning show, said the breakfast has always been a popular event with kids and adults alike. “They love bringing their little ones, and having them have that...
What Kind of Weather Should We Expect in December? Here's the Monthly Forecast
The first weekday of a new month always brings a look ahead to the monthly forecast in our morning show on NBC10 Boston, simulcast on NECN, from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. and with Dec. 1 the start of not only a new month, but also a new season, there’s plenty of attention on the upcoming forecast.
WHERE TO SEE HOLIDAY LIGHTS IN GREATER NASHUA 2022
Bundle up, grab your coco to go and hop in the car! These local holiday light displays are worth the drive! Don't see your favorite display listed? Let us know! Email me at: karynm@macaronikid.com. WHERE TO SEE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN GREATER NASHUA 2022. Amherst. 10 Waterview Dr. 18 Captain Danforth...
Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Holds Networking Breakfast at Chick-fil-A
The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting a networking breakfast in Salem, N.H. The breakfast is on Monday, Dec. 5, from 8-9:15 a.m., at Chick-fil-A, 14 S. Village Drive., Salem N.H. Complimentary coffee and continental breakfast will be available. Visitors may have the chance to win door prizes or...
Pentucket Arts Foundation Puts on Third Annual Makers Market
Pentucket Arts Foundation offers presents, concessions and more at the third annual Makers Market in Groveland. The market is on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m., at Veasey Memorial Park, 201 Washington St., Groveland. Thirty-five local artists and artisans are presenting products such as handmade wire, metal and beaded...
Massachusetts seeing heavy rain, damaging winds during Royal visit on Wednesday
BOSTON — A strong storm system has arrived in New England, bringing a period of heavy rain and strong to potentially damaging winds to Massachusetts on Wednesday. StormTeam 5 is highlighting Wednesday as an Impact Weather Day. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the entire state...
Longtime Boston North End restaurant to close doors after Christmas
BOSTON — A longtime North End restaurant announced plans to close at the end of this year. Ristorante Fiore, the popular Hanover Street Italian restaurant with a spacious dining room and roof deck, made the announcement on social media on Wednesday. "For the past 40+ years, it has truly...
Walpole Mall goes the way of the Dedham Mall, only slower, but the arcade remains
Like its counterpart down Rte. 1 in Dedham, the Walpole Mall used to be a bustling indoor mall. But unlike the Dedham Mall, whose owners just shut what was left of the inside mall quickly and turned it into a collection of big-box stores, the Walpole Mall has been slowly suffocating for years.
Windswept rain storm could cause flooding, tree damage
By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON - The WBZ Weather Team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for the wind and rain storm coming on Wednesday.November is going to go out rather loudly on Wednesday. . . not with any snow or wintry weather but, instead, with a windswept rain.RAIN TIMELINE:Rain arrives from west to east in the afternoon. . . by 1 p.m. in Western Mass. and by 4 p.m. in Eastern Mass. Wednesday's PM commute is likely to be quite slow with pockets of torrential downpours and localized flooding.We get about six hours of heavy downpours,...
Women’s City Club of Haverhill Presents Holiday Gift Swap, Rick Scalise Music Dec. 13
A holiday gift swap with holiday music sets the scene for an upcoming magical meeting of Women’s City Club of Haverhill. The club’s festive December meeting takes place on Tuesday, Dec. 13, beginning at 12:30 p.m., in the lower level of Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton St., Haverhill. Doors open at 11:45 a.m.
Major water main break floods Lowell streets
A water main break in Lowell left several streets coated in water Monday afternoon. Video sent to Boston 25 News shows the erupting water blanketing the area of Moody Street. The murky water could be seen up to the grills on a few parked cars. According to Lowell Police, Moody...
Haverhill Councilors Reject Plans for Housing Development Near Lake Street and Mohawk Trail
A developer hoping to build 14 single-family homes on 25.3 acres of land at Lake Street and Mohawk Trail in Haverhill, was unable to convince the City Council Tuesday night the project would be a good fit with the neighborhood. Aaron Orso, co-owner of Cedar Crest Development, attempted to use...
MEMA: Thousands of people across Massachusetts without power after storm hit
BOSTON — A strong storm left nearly 50,000 customers without power in Massachusetts Wednesday night. Just after 9:40 p.m. more than 44,000 customers had lost power across the state, according to MEMA. In Quincy, more than 55% of power customers were in the dark around 9:30 p.m., according to...
Tales from the scanner: OUI that wasn’t
At 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, a fender-bender was reported at Lord’s Square. Around the same time, a child was reported missing at Bialek Park. However, an officer radioed around 15 minutes later that the child was back home. On Thursday at around 1:25 p.m., a call came...
Have You Been Snow Tubing at Night at This New Hampshire Mountain?
Just because you don't ski doesn't mean you can't enjoy a ski resort. Many ski resorts have had to think in broader terms for survival. In a business dependent on Mother Nature's mood for the season, resorts have added everything from zip-lining to tubing and all the skiing and snowboarding options.
Haverhill, MA
