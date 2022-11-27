Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
France loses to Tunisia 1-0 but still wins World Cup group
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — As France searched for a late equalizer, the players on Tunisia’s bench were watching another World Cup match on TV hoping for a goal. Neither of them came, giving Tunisia a momentous 1-0 win over defending champion France that still wasn’t enough to prevent the north African team from being eliminated.
Asian shares sink on revived worries over recession, China
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares retreated in Asia on Friday after a mixed day on Wall Street as optimism over signs the Federal Reserve may temper its aggressive interest rate hikes was replaced by worries the economy might be headed for a recession. A U.S. measure of inflation that’s closely...
Chess: John Nunn wins world 65+ title in vintage year for England seniors
John Nunn, the former top-10 player and author of several instructional books, recovered the form of his best years at age 67 last week when the grandmaster from Bude in Conrwall won the world 65+ senior championship in Assisi, Italy. Nunn scored nine out of 11, and won all his six games with White, including a vital win in what had seemed a drawn final round queen and knight v queen and bishop ending.
MySanAntonio
Business Highlights: Fed to keep rates high; EU warns Musk
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fed Chair Jerome Powell says the Federal Reserve will push rates higher than previously expected and keep them there longer to fight a stubborn bout of inflation. In a speech to the Brookings Institution on Wednesday, Powell also signaled that the Fed may increase its key interest rate by a smaller increment at its December meeting, only a half-point after four straight three-quarter point hikes. But Powell also stressed that the smaller size shouldn’t be seen as a sign the Fed will let up on its inflation fight anytime soon. Financial markets rallied in response to Powell’s suggestion that rate increases will slow.
MySanAntonio
Winter chill coming to Europe will challenge energy systems
Temperatures across Europe likely will plummet this month after a relatively mild November, and the heightened pressure on natural-gas supplies will test the region's fragile energy networks. Long-range outlooks from Maxar Technologies and Marex point toward a higher probability of cooler-than-average conditions over most of the continent. Cold air will...
Who actually cares more about the royals – Americans or Brits?
When Prince William and Kate Middleton touched down on American soil this week, it seemed their first visit to the United States as the newly-appointed Prince and Princess of Wales was to be one for the history books: a shining example of a modern monarchy focused on contemporary issues, like climate change.All that came crashing down when a racism scandal erupted in Buckingham Palace just as the royal couple were making their way across the pond. Lady Susan Hussey, the late Queen Elizabeth II’s lady-in-waiting, stepped down from her honorary role after Ngozi Fulani of Sistah Space, Britain’s leading domestic...
Comments / 0