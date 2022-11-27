ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankenmuth, MI

WNEM

TV5 News Update: Thursday evening, Dec. 1

The goal of the Empty the Shelters event going on right now in mid-Michigan is to help four-legged friends find forever homes. Motorists in Bridgeport who are looking to fuel up can find it at $3 a gallon. Emergency shelter for young girls opens in Saginaw. Updated: 7 hours ago.
BRIDGEPORT, MI
WNEM

Breeze begins Tuesday with evening scattered rain

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The first day back from the holiday weekend had quiet weather making for easy-going! Conditions have been quiet this Tuesday, but today is where the breeze starts to pick up. That leads into the windy weather expected on Wednesday. The details on the wind are still relatively unchanged from Monday, so the potential for the wind is still holding. If you have any loose outdoor items, take the time today to bring them in or secure them (especially any holiday yard decorations) before the wind picks up too much!
SAGINAW, MI
kisswtlz.com

Saginaw County Board Loses Friendly Bet With Gladwin County

The Saginaw County Commission came out on the losing end of a wager with Gladwin County after the High School Football Division Five State Finals on Saturday. The Gladwin Flying G’s emerged victorious 10-7 over the Frankenmuth Eagles with a field goal in the final seconds of the game. Honoring the terms of the bet, the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners is assembling a gift basket with items representative of Saginaw County to present to the Gladwin County Commission at their next regular meeting on December 20.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Emergency shelter for young girls opens in Saginaw

Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. The goal of the Empty the Shelters event going on right now in mid-Michigan is to help four-legged friends find forever homes. Gas price disparities in mid-Michigan. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Motorists in Bridgeport who are looking to...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Gas price disparities in mid-Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Motorists looking to fuel up can do so for $3 a gallon in Saginaw County’s Bridgeport Township. It’s been reported that gas prices are about 60 cents to 90 cents higher in other parts of mid-Michigan. TV5 spoke with motorists on both ends of the spectrum.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
MLive

Downtown Lapeer to host two-day Winterfest

LAPEER, MI - The historic Lapeer Winterfest is on the horizon, which features a nighttime Christmas parade, tree lighting ceremony, a visit with Santa Claus and more. The two day event runs from Friday, Dec. 2 through Saturday, Dec. 3, and each year the Lapeer Area Chamber of Commerce and the Lapeer Main Street DDA team up to bring this annual celebration to the community.
LAPEER, MI
WILX-TV

Car crashes into Lansing Meijer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A car crashed into a busy store during the holiday weekend. It happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday during Thanksgiving weekend. The car crashed into the store next to the grocery entrance of the South Pennsylvania Avenue Meijer. Police said no one was injured and that what happened was an accident.
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

35 classic cars going up for auction to benefit Michigan university

MIDLAND, Mich. (FOX) - Thirty-five classic cars are headed to auction to benefit Northwood University. Michael and Dianne Morey, from Mt. Pleasant, pledged to donate more than $2 million worth of classic rides to the Midland school. From a 1932 Ford Hi-Boy Convertible to a 1969 Plymouth Hemi GTX to...
MIDLAND, MI
abc12.com

Northwood University receives gift of $2 million worth of classic cars

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Northwood University received a nontraditional gift from a Mount Pleasant couple. Entrepreneurs and avid car collectors Michael and Dianne Morey, who started Bandit Industries nearly 40 years ago, are giving the college 35 vehicles from their extensive collection. The gift is valued at more than $2 million.
MIDLAND, MI
WILX-TV

Semi truck driver loses consciousness, crashes in Livingston County

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A semi truck left the road in Livingston County and knocked a utility pole down Thursday morning. The incident happened at about 4 a.m. According to authorities, the driver was on southbound US-23 in Tyrone Township when they blacked out or fell asleep, which caused the truck to leave the road, drive into a ditch, cross Old US-23 and strike the utility pole.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
tricitytimes-online.com

Pole barn is destroyed in fire

IMLAY CITY — Imlay City firefighters responded at around 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 to a pole barn fire on N. Van Dyke Rd. Fire Chief Rick Horton said a passerby witnessed flames and heavy smoke coming from the structure and contacted Lapeer County Central Dispatch. After calling 911,...
IMLAY CITY, MI
Detroit News

Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver

Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
MONROE COUNTY, MI

