Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the World's Largest Christmas Shop in MichiganTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
Popular off-price retail chain opening another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersMichigan State
This Michigan Town has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
Related
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Thursday evening, Dec. 1
The goal of the Empty the Shelters event going on right now in mid-Michigan is to help four-legged friends find forever homes. Motorists in Bridgeport who are looking to fuel up can find it at $3 a gallon. Emergency shelter for young girls opens in Saginaw. Updated: 7 hours ago.
WNEM
Breeze begins Tuesday with evening scattered rain
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The first day back from the holiday weekend had quiet weather making for easy-going! Conditions have been quiet this Tuesday, but today is where the breeze starts to pick up. That leads into the windy weather expected on Wednesday. The details on the wind are still relatively unchanged from Monday, so the potential for the wind is still holding. If you have any loose outdoor items, take the time today to bring them in or secure them (especially any holiday yard decorations) before the wind picks up too much!
kisswtlz.com
Saginaw County Board Loses Friendly Bet With Gladwin County
The Saginaw County Commission came out on the losing end of a wager with Gladwin County after the High School Football Division Five State Finals on Saturday. The Gladwin Flying G’s emerged victorious 10-7 over the Frankenmuth Eagles with a field goal in the final seconds of the game. Honoring the terms of the bet, the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners is assembling a gift basket with items representative of Saginaw County to present to the Gladwin County Commission at their next regular meeting on December 20.
WNEM
Emergency shelter for young girls opens in Saginaw
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. The goal of the Empty the Shelters event going on right now in mid-Michigan is to help four-legged friends find forever homes. Gas price disparities in mid-Michigan. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Motorists in Bridgeport who are looking to...
Take A Look At The Best Christmas Light Display In Michigan
It doesn't matter if you're young or old. Everyone enjoys looking at Christmas lights during the holiday season. Michigan has lots of great places to check out Christmas lights, but which one is the best? According to this list, we have an answer. Take A Look At The Best Christmas...
WNEM
Gas price disparities in mid-Michigan
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Motorists looking to fuel up can do so for $3 a gallon in Saginaw County’s Bridgeport Township. It’s been reported that gas prices are about 60 cents to 90 cents higher in other parts of mid-Michigan. TV5 spoke with motorists on both ends of the spectrum.
WNEM
Did you see it? Reports of fireball in Genesee County & SE Michigan
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Reports of a fireball streaking across the sky have surfaced in Genesee County, and other parts of southeast Michigan. The reports in Genesee County occurred around 7:30 PM to 7:35 PM. Both reports indicated it was greenish in color, and lasted about 1-3 seconds. If...
Downtown Lapeer to host two-day Winterfest
LAPEER, MI - The historic Lapeer Winterfest is on the horizon, which features a nighttime Christmas parade, tree lighting ceremony, a visit with Santa Claus and more. The two day event runs from Friday, Dec. 2 through Saturday, Dec. 3, and each year the Lapeer Area Chamber of Commerce and the Lapeer Main Street DDA team up to bring this annual celebration to the community.
MSU's Khary Crump arraigned on charge connected to tunnel incident
Michigan State University football player Khary Crump has been arraigned on a felony charge connected to the incident in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following this year's Wolverines/Spartans game.
WILX-TV
Car crashes into Lansing Meijer
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A car crashed into a busy store during the holiday weekend. It happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday during Thanksgiving weekend. The car crashed into the store next to the grocery entrance of the South Pennsylvania Avenue Meijer. Police said no one was injured and that what happened was an accident.
fox2detroit.com
35 classic cars going up for auction to benefit Michigan university
MIDLAND, Mich. (FOX) - Thirty-five classic cars are headed to auction to benefit Northwood University. Michael and Dianne Morey, from Mt. Pleasant, pledged to donate more than $2 million worth of classic rides to the Midland school. From a 1932 Ford Hi-Boy Convertible to a 1969 Plymouth Hemi GTX to...
abc12.com
Northwood University receives gift of $2 million worth of classic cars
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Northwood University received a nontraditional gift from a Mount Pleasant couple. Entrepreneurs and avid car collectors Michael and Dianne Morey, who started Bandit Industries nearly 40 years ago, are giving the college 35 vehicles from their extensive collection. The gift is valued at more than $2 million.
WILX-TV
Semi truck driver loses consciousness, crashes in Livingston County
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A semi truck left the road in Livingston County and knocked a utility pole down Thursday morning. The incident happened at about 4 a.m. According to authorities, the driver was on southbound US-23 in Tyrone Township when they blacked out or fell asleep, which caused the truck to leave the road, drive into a ditch, cross Old US-23 and strike the utility pole.
20+ Good Eats: Genesee County, MI Restaurant Bucket List
We're all guilty of finding a favorite, regular restaurant or bar to frequent around the greater Flint area and never remembering to try other places that have been in our communities for decades or just opened. Where are the best places to eat in Genesee County, MI?. It turns out,...
Mount Pleasant Family Donates 35 Classic Cars to Northwood University
Northwood University is getting some renovations after a unique donation from a local family. Morey family of Mount Pleasant is donating 35 classic cars to the college, 34 of which will be auctioned off early next year. The one car that won’t be auctioned off, a 1958 Chevrolet Corvette, will be displayed on campus.
tricitytimes-online.com
Pole barn is destroyed in fire
IMLAY CITY — Imlay City firefighters responded at around 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 to a pole barn fire on N. Van Dyke Rd. Fire Chief Rick Horton said a passerby witnessed flames and heavy smoke coming from the structure and contacted Lapeer County Central Dispatch. After calling 911,...
MLive.com
Life goes on for Gladwin, but with an ever-lasting state championship twist
GLADWIN, MI – Earl Esiline readied his hockey gear, Lucas Mead headed to basketball practice and Marc Jarster carted his daughter to dance class. They’re shifting gears in Gladwin as life goes on.
Sadness: Stars & Structure of Popular Flint Area Business Come Down
Another iconic building's life comes to an end. We'll add this to our list of places we miss around Flint & Genesee County, Michigan. The end of the Walli's Restaurant & Banquet Center (and one point, lodge) happened several years ago. Now, the last physical memories of its former success are being demolished.
Detroit News
Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver
Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Grand Blanc Township (Grand Blanc Township, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Grand Blanc Township. The crash happened at the Dort Highway intersection on I-75 at around 7:40 a.m. The early-30s driver rear-ended a car, drove around it, crossed all three lanes of traffic, and rolled over into the median as he entered southbound I-75.
Comments / 0