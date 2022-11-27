Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Rick Ross Accepts Hoarding Title After DJ Khaled's Air Jordan Blowout
Rick Ross is finally coming to grips with the fact he's got way more stuff than he can handle -- but he still made room at his Georgia estate when he got a very special Jumpman delivery!!!. Rozay's finally admitting he's a proud hoarder, a title he really couldn't avoid...
sneakernews.com
The Next Nike Air Max Terrascape 97 Pairs Bright Yellow With Rich Maroon
Although anticipation surrounding the Nike Air Max 97‘s 25th anniversary has died down a bit after the re-release of the “Silver Bullets”, Christian Tresser’s iconic design continues to form an important part of the Swoosh’s roster of products. Recently, the mountain bike-inspired creation emerged in...
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 13 Mixes “Wolf Grey” And “Red” For 2023
Having been quietly celebrating its 25th anniversary throughout the year, the Air Jordan 13 has been far from the most popular silhouette of 2022. According to rumors, however, Tinker Hatfield’s 11th design for Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line is set to continue the celebration well into 2023. In...
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 11 Low “Cement Grey” Set For April 2023 Release
Despite the Air Jordan 11 “Cherry” still being on schedule, rumors have already surfaced about next year’s Air Jordan 11 offerings. According to reliable sneaker leaker @zSneakerHeadz, a “White,” “University Blue” and “Cement Grey”-colored low-top retro will release for the whole family come April 2023. The silhouette will follow the same arrangement as the handfuls of Air Jordan 11 Low releases from the early aughts, with the patent leather mudguard donning the titular “Cement Grey” tone. Inner lining and branding hits throughout the upper will also feature the muted tone, while outsoles opt for an icy blue makeup that aims to combat the “yellowing” that plagued earlier pairs of the tuxedo-inspired design.
DJ Khaled Rents Out His Sneaker Closet on Airbnb for $11 a Night
Throughout his successful career, DJ Khaled has become a lover of footwear and has collected an entire closet filled with Nike Jordan classics and limited edition sneakers. Now, ahead of the Air Jordan 5s launch from his “We The Best” collection, the record producer partnered with Airbnb to grant two of his shoe-loving fans a chance to experience his sneaker closet at his Miami house. Starting on Nov. 29, the fans can request one of the two one-night stays that will occur on Dec. 5 and 6 for two guests. Each stay will only cost $11 a night – the price...
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Sail” Officially Unveiled
The “Sail” colorway of DJ Khaled’s Air Jordan 5 collab drops in a couple of weeks. DJ Khaled is one of the biggest figures in the music world. Whether you like him or not, he is someone who has figured out how to market himself. He is always coming through with new projects, and when it comes to the sneaker world, his collaborations are massive.
sneakernews.com
The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 Surfaces In Alternate White Colorway
Earlier in the year, it was revealed that A Ma Maniére had both an Air Jordan 4 and Air Jordan 12 in the works. And while the former is only a week out from its debut, the latter won’t be seeing the light of day until 2023 as a result of delays. But said postponement pales in comparison to what could happen with this newly-revealed, alternate colorway — which opts to dress the Tinker Hatfield-designed silhouette in white instead of black — as there’s a chance it may never release to the public.
Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram
Kim Kardashian continues to rock her single gal glow with sultry, curve-hugging and designer ensembles in posts for her 334 million Instagram followers. The reality star, 42, just uploaded a new mirror pic for fans in which she is seen donning a gray, logo print, lurex turtleneck sweater from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, skimpy black shorts adorned with the iconic Adidas white stripes, and black over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Cherry” Revealed: Photos
Another golf shoe from Jumpman is on the horizon. Michael Jordan was a huge golfer, which is exactly why shoes like the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf exist. Over the years, Jumpman has delivered a plethora of golf models, and this is an example of that. Numerous great silhouettes have earned their own golf variation, and avid golfers have been rejoicing.
Fat Joe: Beef with 50 Cent Resulted in Losing $20 Million Michael Jordan Collaboration
Rapper Fat Joe has written a book with renowned hip-hop journalist, Shaheem Reid. In an excerpt featured on GQ’s website, the Bronx-raised hip-hop artist talks about losing a $20 million deal because of a hip-hop beef with perhaps the industry’s biggest antagonizer, Curtis Jackson AKA 50 Cent. In...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Plus Gets Ready For Spring 2023 With Soft Green Gradients
The Nike Air Max Plus has maintained a steady presence within the brand’s lineup of products since celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2018. As Sean McDowell’s experimental design approaches another new year, it continues to dress up in new gradient finishes sure to win over old and new fans alike.
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The Air Jordan 6 “Black/Chrome”
Jordan Brand is once again saving their best releases for the last few months of the year: the Air Jordan 1 “Lost & Found,” the Air Jordan 7 “Cardinal,” and the Air Jordan 11 “Cherry, to name a few. The Air Jordan 6 “Black/Metallic Silver” (also commonly referred to as the “Black Chrome”) is also on the calendar, expected to hit both Nike SNKRS as well as select retailers this Saturday, November 12th.
seventeen.com
Kendall Jenner's Suede Shearling Jacket Is the It-Girl Coat You Need This Winter
Kendall Jenner, the reigning queen of effortless street style, knows what it takes to craft a chic winter outfit. The 🔑 to her perfectly curated, cold-weather wardrobe? Popping a statement jacket on top of basics. Over the years, the supermodel has not-so-subtly hinted that her go-to piece is a...
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 2 Low “UNC” Releasing July 22nd, 2023
Ever since dressing the Air Jordan 1 back in 2021, “University Blue” has had a chokehold on much of sneaker culture. And as we head into 2023, the colorway’s grip is only expected to tighten, as we’re to see not just a sequel to the aforementioned but also an Air Jordan 2 Low clad in the UNC signature.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Metallic Silver” Release Date Confirmed
A new Air Jordan 6 is dropping this month. One of Michael Jordan’s most iconic sneakers is the Air Jordan 6. There is actually a very good reason for this. Jordan won his first NBA title in this shoe, which makes it one of his most important pieces of footwear. Not to mention, it just looks really good.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 90 GORE-TEX Returns Covered In Outdoors-Inspired Palette
Since the days of Nike Hike, the Swoosh has been concerned with footwear for less-than-ideal conditions. Recently, the brand unearthed another take of the Nike Air Max 90 GORE-TEX following the beaten path of that aforementioned category from the 1980s. A number of brown hues land all throughout the upcoming...
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 5 Is Expected To Drop In “Light Orewood Brown/Safety Orange” Come June 2023
The Air Jordan 5 has emerged in a few compelling styles over the last several years, but the silhouette seems poised to up the ante throughout 2023. According to reliable sneaker leakers, Tinker Hatfield’s third design for Michael Jordan’s eponymous signature sneaker line is set to take on a “Light Orewood Brown” and “Safety Orange” color combination come June 17th of next year. Akin to other popular styles of the fighter jet-inspired Air Jordan, the rumored retro indulges in a mostly uniform look across its upper, which could be covered in nubuck or suede. TPU accents along the tongue and the mesh profile windows are expected to take on a “Sail” finish that complements the aforementioned brown hue while also injecting a “vintage” touch into the shoe. Reflective silver reprises its role at the top of the tongue; “Flat Pewter” covers most of the midsole; and contrasting “Safety Orange” animates the shark teeth-reminiscent accents on the lateral forefoot. Lastly, semi-translucent traction zones opt for a slightly-yellow finish, joining the “Neo-vintage” trend.
Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine Jordan Holds Court on ‘Shoe Oscars’ Red Carpet in Jumpsuit & Sneakers for FN Achievement Awards 2022
Jasmine Jordan brought slick style to the red carpet during the Footwear News Achievement Awards on Nov. 30 in New York. The daughter of Michael Jordan was attending the event in the company of her father’s namesake Jordan Brand — which was honored with the Brand of the Year Award — which she works for as a field representative in its sports marketing division. While arriving at the event, Jordan posed in a sleek black bodysuit. Her single piece included a slim-fitting silhouette, complete with a rounded one-sleeved neckline with a pointed edge. Her attire was finished with a shining gold...
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at This Air Jordan 4 Snorlax Custom
After Maijin Buu and Frieza Nike Dunk Low customs, sneaker customizer Andrew Chiou has now returned with a Snorlax-inspired take on the Air Jordan 4. The latest one-of-a-kind offering from Chiou sees the classic Jordan Brand model dressed with the colors of the Normal-type Pokémon. The uppers found on...
Ye-Less Adidas ‘Walmart Shoes’ Targeted in Twitter Backlash
Fans of the Yeezy brand have taken to social media to express their displeasure with Adidas’ plans to reuse the intellectual property (IP) rights for the popular shoes after their tumultuous breakup with hip-hop icon Kanye West, aka Ye. One Twitter user even called the Ye-less Yeezys “Walmart shoes” and an NFL star criticized the athleticwear giant for continuing with the designs without maintaining the partnership with West. In a call with media last week, Adidas stopped short of outright confirming that current unsold Yeezy shoes will be rebranded, but interim CEO and chief financial officer Harm Ohlmeyer said that the...
