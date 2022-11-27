ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rodolfo Pizarro returns to Inter Miami as Monterrey decline purchase option

Monterrey have decided not to exercise the buyout option for Rodolfo Pizarro, sending him back to Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami. The Mexican player joined Rayados on loan ahead of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura, returning to Monterrey for a second stint after first signing in 2018. This time around, Pizarro managed one goal in 30 games under Manuel Vucetich.
World Cup winners & losers: Day 9

The 2022 World Cup reached another progress milestone on day nine of the tournament, with the second round of group fixtures now fully complete. Cameroon, Serbi
Inter Miami CF sign Benjamin Cremaschi to homegrown contract

Inter Miami CF has signed US youth international midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi to a homegrown contract, becoming the fifth academy product to sign for their first team. He joins through the 2025 Major League Soccer season with options for 2026 and 2027. “Benjamin is a really exciting young talent that we...
Thiago Almada makes history as first MLS player to represent Argentina at World Cup

After watching on as an unused substitute for two matches, Thiago Almada finally made his World Cup debut in Argentina's 2-0 win over Poland on Wednesday. The Atlanta United playmaker replaced Alexis Mac Allister in the 86th minute as La Albiceleste sealed their place in the knockout rounds with a convincing victory over a Polish side that still finished second in Group C.
ATLANTA, GA
Garth Lagerwey 'excited' to make Atlanta United 'deep dive'

With his first press conference as Atlanta United president and CEO out of the way, Garth Lagerwey is now ready to get to work. The 49-year-old arrives at Mercedes-Benz Stadium following a glittering spell as GM and chief soccer officer of the Seattle Sounders, leading the club to two MLS Cup titles and a Concacaf Champions League crown.
ATLANTA, GA
LA Galaxy sign Jonathan Perez to four-year contract extension

The LA Galaxy have signed homegrown player Jonathan Perez to a four-year contract extension, keeping him at the club through 2026 with an option for 2027. The 19-year-old player made his Galaxy debut in 2021, and has since managed seven appearances in all competitions. Perez most notably scored a goal in the 2-0 win over Chivas de Guadalajara in this year's Leagues Cup Showcase, in front of a sell-out crowd of 71,189 fans at SoFi Stadium.
