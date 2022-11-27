Read full article on original website
Portugal to 'present evidence' to FIFA that Cristiano Ronaldo scored vs Uruguay
Portugal are set to make a case to FIFA that Bruno Fernandes' first goal in their 2-0 World Cup win against Uruguay should instead be awarded to Cristiano Ronaldo.
Rodolfo Pizarro returns to Inter Miami as Monterrey decline purchase option
Monterrey have decided not to exercise the buyout option for Rodolfo Pizarro, sending him back to Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami. The Mexican player joined Rayados on loan ahead of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura, returning to Monterrey for a second stint after first signing in 2018. This time around, Pizarro managed one goal in 30 games under Manuel Vucetich.
Bayern Munich confirm decision on Cristiano Ronaldo transfer
Bayern Munich have made a final decision on signing Cristiano Ronaldo.
Transfer rumours: Messi denies Inter Miami agreement; Man Utd told Fernandez price
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Lionel Messi, Enzo Fernandez, Harry Kane, Endrick and more.
World Cup winners & losers: Day 9
The 2022 World Cup reached another progress milestone on day nine of the tournament, with the second round of group fixtures now fully complete. Cameroon, Serbi
What happens if a World Cup knockout game ends in a draw?
How extra time and penalties will come into play at the 2022 World Cup.
Inter Miami CF sign Benjamin Cremaschi to homegrown contract
Inter Miami CF has signed US youth international midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi to a homegrown contract, becoming the fifth academy product to sign for their first team. He joins through the 2025 Major League Soccer season with options for 2026 and 2027. “Benjamin is a really exciting young talent that we...
Netherlands 2-0 Qatar: Player ratings as Gakpo & De Jong secure top spot
Netherlands 2-0 Qatar: Player ratings as Gakpo & De Jong secure top spot.
Thiago Almada makes history as first MLS player to represent Argentina at World Cup
After watching on as an unused substitute for two matches, Thiago Almada finally made his World Cup debut in Argentina's 2-0 win over Poland on Wednesday. The Atlanta United playmaker replaced Alexis Mac Allister in the 86th minute as La Albiceleste sealed their place in the knockout rounds with a convincing victory over a Polish side that still finished second in Group C.
World Cup Group H: What do Portugal, Uruguay, Ghana and South Korea need to qualify?
What Portugal, Uruguay, Ghana and South Korea need to qualify from Group H at the 2022 World Cup.
Sergio Busquets sets deadline to resolve Barcelona future
Sergio Busquets wants clarity over his Barcelona future soon.
Former Arsenal sporting director interested in joining Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool
Sven Mislintat, Arsenal's former sporting director, is interested in reuniting with Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, 90min understands.
Takehiro Tomiyasu could have joined Barcelona
Takehiro Tomiyasu was on Barcelona's radar years before signing for Arsenal.
Cristiano Ronaldo: adidas reveal decision on Bruno Fernandes goal
World Cup ball supplier adidas have provided evidence which reveals whether Cristiano Ronaldo or Bruno Fernandes scored Portugal's opening goal vs Uruguay.
Garth Lagerwey 'excited' to make Atlanta United 'deep dive'
With his first press conference as Atlanta United president and CEO out of the way, Garth Lagerwey is now ready to get to work. The 49-year-old arrives at Mercedes-Benz Stadium following a glittering spell as GM and chief soccer officer of the Seattle Sounders, leading the club to two MLS Cup titles and a Concacaf Champions League crown.
LA Galaxy sign Jonathan Perez to four-year contract extension
The LA Galaxy have signed homegrown player Jonathan Perez to a four-year contract extension, keeping him at the club through 2026 with an option for 2027. The 19-year-old player made his Galaxy debut in 2021, and has since managed seven appearances in all competitions. Perez most notably scored a goal in the 2-0 win over Chivas de Guadalajara in this year's Leagues Cup Showcase, in front of a sell-out crowd of 71,189 fans at SoFi Stadium.
Xavi sends teasing message to Lionel Messi about Barcelona return
Xavi teases a potential return to Barcelona for Lionel Messi.
Poland 0-2 Argentina: Player ratings La Albiceleste make it through to knockout stages
Poland 0-2 Argentina: Player ratings La Albiceleste make it through to knockout stages.
Marc Skinner press conference: Team news vs Aston Villa; return to Old Trafford; Man Utd takeover; Kirsty Hanson
Full Marc Skinner press conference transcript ahead of Man Utd facing Aston Villa at Old Trafford in the WSL.
Argentina vs Australia - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Argentina's World Cup round of 16 tie against Australia, including team news, lineups and prediction.
