Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Chick-fil-A Locations Close For RemodelingJoel EisenbergBarboursville, WV
Second-Grader Writes Novel And Places It In Local LibraryJudyDBoise, ID
Rebate Checks Worth up to $1,000 - Are You Qualified?Aneka DuncanBoise, ID
3 Great Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Chick-fil-A Restaurant ReopeningBryan DijkhuizenMeridian, ID
Related
Post Register
More rain and possible snow in the Treasure Valley today
BOISE, Idaho — Rain is coming down across the Treasure Valley today. Showers will continue for much of the morning Thursday. Areas near the upper Weiser River may see a rain/snow mix. In the late afternoon, we may see a brief period of snow pass over Boise and parts...
Major Winter Storm Approaching Idaho; 6 Experts Weigh In on Snowfall in Boise
The National Weather Service in Boise has been tweeting about a "significant winter storm" forecasted to impact our region. When we were younger, that type of verbiage led us to try all the "Snow Day" superstitions. Wear your PJs inside out. Stick a spoon under your pillow. You name it, we tried everything we could to make snow blanket the valley floor and make it nearly impossible for busses to get to our neighborhood. Should your kids be doing the same for the storm headed our way?
Post Register
Periods of snow expected for next 7 days
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The pattern is going to remain unsettled with periods of snow in the forecast for the next 7 days. The mountain stand to benefit the most as heavier amounts will fall in the higher elevations. Look for cold and dry conditions tomorrow with highs only...
Post Register
BPD searching for missing 13 yr. old girl
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police and School Resource Officers are looking for 13-year-old Jailyn. Jailyn was last seen on November, 27, 2022 when she ran away from home near N. Five Mile Rd. and W. Florence Rd. Officers and her family have followed several leads to locate her,...
Post Register
Search for Michael: wanted men
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff holds a press conference to update the public in the case of the missing now six-year-old Michael Vaughan. Fruitland Police believe that based on the evidence they have collected that Michael Vaughan is believed to be dead. His remains have not yet been found after an exhaustive search of the backyard of Sarah and Stacey Wondra.
Post Register
Accident reported on Eagle Rd. just north of Fairview
MERIDIAN, Idaho — An accident has been reported on Eagle Road just North of Fairview. Multiple cars are involved. Police are on the scene and one lane is reported closed slowing North bound traffic. Be sure to use caution while driving as temperatures drop below freezing this evening, and always slow-down and move over for emergency vehicles on the side of the road.
Post Register
Endangered Missing Teen sought by BPD
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police detectives and School Resource Officers are looking for a missing teen. Marcus is 17-years old and was last seen near N. Curtis Rd. and W. Emerald St. on November 30, 2022. Marcus is considered endangered because he takes medication that he does not...
Post Register
Update planned Thursday at 1pm on disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Fruitland, Idaho (CBS2) – Fruitland Police will provide an update Thursday at 1pm on the disappearance of Michael Vaughan. CBS2 will air the news conference live on television. You’ll also be able to watch it on IdahoNews.com and the CBS2 Facebook page. Michael Vaughan has been missing since...
Boise Man Dies after Crash in Meridian
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 37-year-old man died at the hospital following a car crash Saturday evening in Meridian. The Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens said Tuesday afternoon that 37-year-old Joseph Kiler, of Boise, died in the intensive care unit at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center following the single-vehicle crash a little after 8 p.m. November 26. The Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.
Post Register
Winter weather headed our way
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Happy Saturday!. Expect clear skies today with temperatures in the low 40's to kick off your weekend. A series of troughs are headed our way which could bring snow to the mountain regions and the possibility of moisture to the area. The first will arrive tonight bringing cloudy skies to the region by Sunday. You can expect to see patchy fog in parts of south central Idaho tomorrow.
Post Register
Police believe Michael Vaughan's remains buried and then moved
Fruitland, Idaho (CBS2) - Fruitland Police believe Michael Vaughan has died, but his remains have not been found. Michael would be 6 years-old now. He disappeared July 27th, 2021. During a news conference on Thursday, Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff said investigators believe there are four people involved in the...
New apartments are popping up everywhere; What this means for renters
New apartments everywhere. Don Day from BoiseDev has kept a close eye on this project he talks about new development with our Don Nelson.
Post Register
Regions first flu-related death reported by SWDH
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Southwest District Health reports the first flu-related death in the region this year. The flu-related death was a male, over 65 years old, from Canyon County. "Influenza activity is on the rise in Southwest Idaho, but there is still time to protect yourself by getting...
Post Register
Nampa woman dies in crash
Elmore County, Idaho (CBS2) - A 62-year-old woman from Nampa died following a crash on I-84 in Elmore County. Idaho State Police say it happened Saturday at 11:47 AM at milepost 80. Police say a 37-year-old-woman from Nampa was driving westbound on I-84 in a 2014 Mazda 2. The vehicle...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho motorcycle club added to the National Register of Historic Places
The Owyhee Motorcycle Club has been around since 1935 helping develop the sport of off-road motorcycle racing in Idaho. Since 1946, riders have trained and competed on a track in the Boise Foothills, providing 80 acres of land for pro-racers and up-and-comers alike. Now the club has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the first one to do so in the United States.
ksl.com
Housing market is crashing down to reality in the West
SALT LAKE CITY — Yet again, regional housing markets in the Mountain West are among those seeing the largest share of homes for sale with price tags that are getting slashed. The price cuts come as the West's real estate market continues to come down to earth after over...
Post Register
Central District Health conducting Tuberculosis investigation
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — CDH reports: "Central District Health (CDH) has confirmed that an individual residing in the Centennial High School Attendance area has been diagnosed with TB. The individual attended Centennial High School for 50 days between May and October 2022. At this time, there is no known...
Post Register
Fatal accident on I-84 westbound kills one and injures another
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho State Police reports a fatal collision that occurred on November 26th, 2022, at 11:47 a.m. on Westbound I-84 at milepost 80, in Elmore County, Idaho. A 37-year-old woman was driving westbound on I-84 in a 2014 Mazda 2 accompanied by a 62-year-old woman identified...
Post Register
What we know: disappearance of Michael Vaughan
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Fruitland Police will provide an update on the disappearance of Michael Vaughan on Thursday, December 1 at 1:00 p.m. CBS2 will air the news conference live on TV and stream it on IdahoNews.com. Michael Vaughan, a now-six-year-old boy from Fruitland, disappeared on July 27, 2021,...
Post Register
One person killed following crash near Nampa
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — One person is dead following a crash Saturday morning on Highway 45 near Dear Flat Road south of Nampa. Idaho State Police say a 2003 Toyota Corolla driven by a 26 year old man from Melba was traveling north. A 33 year old man driving a Ford F150 was traveling south. Police say the Toyota crossed over the center line and collided head-on with the Ford.
Comments / 0