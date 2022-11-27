ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Malibu West Volunteer Fire Brigade Training Day held for residents

By Jimy Tallal
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 4 days ago

Shortly after Malibu noted the fourth anniversary of the Woolsey Fire, 26 members of the Malibu West Volunteer Fire Brigade (MWVFB) recently came together for a Training Day and practice drill — which they do several times a year. Malibu West has the most well-organized, well-equipped fire brigade in Malibu; serving as a pilot project for all other neighborhoods. They attribute their success to a highly supportive homeowners association and enthusiastic residents.

Members of the Fire Brigade were asked to participate in the training in order to become even more prepared and coordinated in their defense of the neighborhood, wrote Malibu West resident Dermot Stoker, founder of the brigade.

“The MWVFB now boasts 10 numbered Fire Brigade Boxes located throughout the neighborhood, roughly every 500 feet, all equipped with the items needed [to fight fires],” Stoker said. “One focus of the training exercise was to form Brigade Box teams.”

Stoker explained that each participant was asked to report to the Brigade Box closest to their home and “man it” with the others in the immediate area. Walkie-talkies were used to activate the Brigade Box Teams, and each team was instructed to correctly deploy the equipment stored inside the box — wyes (a “Y” -shaped Hydrant attachment) and a combination of 2.5-inch and 1.5-inch hand lines with nozzles totaling 500 feet — and attach the assembly to a fire hydrant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ptRfS_0jP5zWVk00
Malibu West Fire Brigade founder Dermot Stoker speaks to volunteers prior to the training session. Photo by Julie Ellerton/TMT.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IGDz2_0jP5zWVk00
Malibu West Fire Brigade founder Dermot Stoker speaks to volunteers prior to the training session. Photo by Julie Ellerton/TMT.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NGM6s_0jP5zWVk00
(From left) Malibu City Councilmember Mikke Pierson, Malibu West Fire Brigade founder Dermot Stoker, Public Safety Commissioner Doug Stewart, Public Safety Commissioner Josh Spiegel and Mayor Paul Grisanti at The Malibu West Fire Brigade training day on Saturday, Nov. 12. Photo by Julie Ellerton/TMT.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mVIim_0jP5zWVk00
Malibu West Fire Brigade founder Dermot Stoker speaks to volunteers prior to the training session on Saturday, Nov. 12. Photo by Julie Ellerton/TMT.

Other tasks that day were to identify Brigade Box teams needing backup, and check out swimming pool pumps owned by some residents that could make swimming pool water available for firefighting.

“It’s hands-on, repetitive stuff,” Stoker remarked, “but safety is a very important component of the training. For example, you have to know to open the fire hydrant slowly, because the hose can become deadly from the full force of the water pressure, if not controlled properly.”

Advertisement

Stoker is thankful to everyone that participated, but gave special thanks to the four or five brand new brigade volunteers that came out, along with captains and HOA Board members Tim Biglow, Aron Marderosian, Eric Rondell, and Jason Riddick.

Although the brigade was first founded by Stoker exactly 10 years ago, Marderosian didn’t join until after the Woolsey Fire, in 2019.

“I saw firsthand what went down [in our neighborhood during the Woolsey Fire]; and the lack of resources and assistance that was available,” he said. “In a disaster like that, the only way people are going to get any help is for some of them to stay behind.”

According to a previous report, 20 of the 177 homes and 60 condos in the Malibu West neighborhood burned in the Woolsey Fire.

On Training Day, Marderosian had a somewhat different assignment than the other volunteers, who nickname him “the professor” because he’s “handy with electrical and mechanical stuff.” He did radio tests, timed how long it took teams to perform certain tasks, and took inventory of equipment.

“I also mapped out all the swimming pools in our neighborhood, which are huge resources [in firefighting],” he said. “Mrs. Glass had a 40-year old pool pump that hadn’t been used or started in 40 years, and I spent the time to get the motor started, along with Ron Lander, and it worked like it was brand new.”

Thirty-six homes in Malibu West have swimming pools, but only five or six have pool pumps that could be used in a fire.

“We’ve been encouraging people with pools to get pool pumps,” Marderosian continued. “They’re 25,000-gallon water sources. [The brigade] also bought a few mobile pool pumps [which are kept at resident’s houses, ready to deploy if needed]. If someone wants to buy a pool pump, I show them what to get and how to set it up.”

One of the big lessons learned from Woolsey, according to Stoker and Marderosian, is that having an emergency plan based on cellphone contacts is a big mistake. during the Woolsey Fire, all cell phone communications went down.

“Our new radios are a game-changer,” Marderosian said. “They’re a huge improvement over the last time. And we now have our own repeater on top of the Malibu West Beach Club, which has a generator.”

During the Woolsey Fire, the brigade was fighting the fire with shovels and garden hoses, and that’s all changed. The Fire Brigade Boxes are new since Woolsey, and have been installed and stocked with the proper firefighting equipment since 2019/20. More of the boxes are being added as needed; and being standardized as much as possible — they all have the same keys, the same thread sizes, and the same hose fittings, so everything is interchangeable.

“I’m a proud Malibu resident [of 25 years] and proud of our neighborhood,” Marderosian said. “It’s nice to be part of something where everyone wants to contribute and do their part and work together.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HD2yC_0jP5zWVk00
Photo by Julie Ellerton/TMT.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mPlk6_0jP5zWVk00
Malibu West Fire Brigade volunteer Lance Roth unrolls a hose to hook up to a fire hydrant. Photo by Julie Ellerton/TMT.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CQhZb_0jP5zWVk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i7rGV_0jP5zWVk00
Malibu Mayor Paul Grisanti helps unwind the pool pump hose at Betty Glass’ home. Photo by Julie Ellerton/TMT.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LVqFu_0jP5zWVk00
Aron Marderosian makes sure the pump and hose are working correctly before letting Betty Glass try it out. Photo by Julie Ellerton/TMT.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gDAMg_0jP5zWVk00
Aron Marderosian makes sure the pump and hose are working correctly before letting Betty Glass try it out. Photo by Julie Ellerton/TMT.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lmuA3_0jP5zWVk00
Malibu West Fire Brigade founder Dermot Stoker speaks with Betty Glass about her now-running pool pump, which would ultimately be deployed to assist in structure protection during a fire. Photo by Julie Ellerton/TMT.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DDLSc_0jP5zWVk00
Shown is one of ten Fire Brigade Boxes with the necessary equipment used to fight a fire. Photo by Julie Ellerton/TMT.

The post Malibu West Volunteer Fire Brigade Training Day held for residents appeared first on The Malibu Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Malibu Times

LASD station holds Safety Symposium

The Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station held a Safety Symposium on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Westlake Village City Hall to share tips on ways to protect your property, prepare for emergencies, and how to keep you and your families safe.  The event included booths with vendors such as The LA County Fire Department, Los Robles: Regional […] The post LASD station holds Safety Symposium appeared first on The Malibu Times.
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
The Malibu Times

Part of Mulholland Highway closed for homicide investigation

A section of Mulholland Highway between Decker Canyon and Westlake Boulevard was closed in both directions Thursday morning after a body was found off the side of the road. Deputies from the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station received a call at 9 a.m. alerting them to the discovery of thebody of a female victim at the 33100 block of […] The post Part of Mulholland Highway closed for homicide investigation appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

Calendar for the week of Dec. 1, includes Holiday events

FRI, DEC. 2 PEPPERDINE TREE LIGHTING This Friday, Dec. 2, Pepperdine University’s Tree Lighting is from 6 to 8 p.m. The beloved sold-out event will feature a tree lighting, a holiday reception, and celebratory songs.  FRI, DEC. 2 MALIBU PACIFIC CHURCH 2022 JINGLE JAM Join in on the party at 6 p.m. on December 2nd. […] The post Calendar for the week of Dec. 1, includes Holiday events appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu Pacific Church raises over $16,000 for Union Mission

By Emmanuel Luissi Special to The Malibu Times Malibu Pacific Church celebrated the efforts of its congregation for raising $16,500 for the Union Rescue Mission in Skid Row. The money was raised during the church’s Be Real campaign.  Members of the church were asked to contribute $39.95 each, and the total amount collected was raised […] The post Malibu Pacific Church raises over $16,000 for Union Mission appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Plans for Farmers Market, Community Labor Exchange move forward during City Council meeting

The Malibu City Council approved the Legacy Park Agreement Waiver for Temporary Malibu Farmers’ Market Use, the request from the Malibu Community Labor Exchange (MCLE) to waive the fees for the Conditional Use Permit application. The council also approved the letter for the Notice of Preparation of an Environmental Impact Report for the Malibu Lower-Cost Accommodations Public Works Plan proposed by the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu Foundation sets new record at Re-Plant Love 2022 event

“Re-Plant Love,” a collaboration between Malibu Foundation, Clarins and the National Park Service (NPS), and various other community groups and agencies, planted over 8,000 native trees and shrubs and dispersed over 50,000 seeds at Paramount Ranch on Nov. 5. Over 500 volunteers showed up from seven different states, ranging in age from 1 to 88 […] The post Malibu Foundation sets new record at Re-Plant Love 2022 event appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Homeless Task Force panel questions the removal of an agenda item from the Public Safety Director

To start off the Homeless Task Force meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15, Task Force member Wayne Cohen questioned why certain items were removed from the agenda.  “Staff makes decisions on agenda items regularly, so it’s not an abnormal thing,” Public Safety Director Susan Dueñas said.  In the last Homeless Task Force meeting on Oct. 18, commissioners […] The post Homeless Task Force panel questions the removal of an agenda item from the Public Safety Director appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Security increased at Pepperdine after a weekend threat

Out of an abundance of caution Pepperdine University has announced it has beefed up security on campus after a threatening note was found over the weekend. The handwritten note was discovered at the Coliseum in Los Angeles on Saturday during the University of Southern California football match up with Notre Dame University. The note mentioned […] The post Security increased at Pepperdine after a weekend threat appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Latest Malibu celebrity and high-dollar real estate deals

Miley Cyrus is back in Malibu Singer/songwriter Miley Cyrus, 29, has bought and sold a lot of real estate over the past four years. She and actor Liam Hemsworth lost their Malibu home to the Woolsey Fire in 2018. Several publications later reported that she filed paperwork with the City of Malibu to rebuild the […] The post Latest Malibu celebrity and high-dollar real estate deals appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Our Lady of Malibu gives back to families in need for Thanksgiving

A traditional Thanksgiving dinner consists of a long checklist of essentials. Roast turkey, turkey stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn, sweet pies and so much more. While some families might not need to worry about gathering the essentials this year, Our Lady of Malibu and residents in Malibu wrapped baskets of perishable items needed […] The post Our Lady of Malibu gives back to families in need for Thanksgiving appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Wildlife photographer Johanna Turner meets and greets at Santa Monica Mountains Visitors Center

By Emmanuel Luissi Special to The Malibu Times The Santa Monica Mountains Visitor Center hosted a Meet the Artist event for wildlife photographer Johanna Turner on Nov. 12. The event was part of Turner’s ongoing exhibit and sale, Night Visions III. This exhibit is the third installment of Turner’s work displayed at the visitor center. […] The post Wildlife photographer Johanna Turner meets and greets at Santa Monica Mountains Visitors Center appeared first on The Malibu Times.
SANTA MONICA, CA
The Malibu Times

Perspective: A Day to Be Grateful

A Day to Be Grateful by Burt Ross There is an overwhelming discontent in the land. I see it everywhere, including on Nextdoor right here in Malibu. We live in paradise and have every reason to be grateful, but for reasons I have difficulty understanding, based on social media postings, you would think we live […] The post Perspective: A Day to Be Grateful appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Parks and Rec Commission receives mid-year report; begins planning for next year

During the Parks and Recreation meeting on Nov. 15, Acting Community Service Director Kristen Riesgo provided the mid-year report and addressed commission activities, past and future assignments. Commissioners addressed the list and hope to tour the city parks to be able to provide feedback on rehabilitation projects and plan more outdoor programs.  Commissioners also hope […] The post Parks and Rec Commission receives mid-year report; begins planning for next year appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Motorcyclist hospitalized with head trauma after accident

A motorcycle rider was hospitalized with head trauma Saturday after a crash near Cross Creek Road and Pacific Coast Highway. According to authorities, the motorist was not wearing a helmet. The incident was reported around 4:16 p.m. The rider was ejected from the bike, and later airlifted to a nearby hospital. A description of the […] The post Motorcyclist hospitalized with head trauma after accident appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Letter to the Editor: My Friend Kim Devore

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I must let our community know that our beautiful colleague and friend Kim Devore passed away in the early morning hours on Sunday, Nov. 20.  Kim was a friend to all and an absolute joy to be with and work with. In her honor, Julie […] The post Letter to the Editor: My Friend Kim Devore appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu students experience ‘natural high’ during Red Ribbon Week

Inspiring kids to be happy and live a drug-free life is the inspiration behind what’s known as Red Ribbon Week. Started in 1985 in response to the murder of DEA agent Enrique Camarena, the national Red Ribbon Week campaign raises awareness of the destruction caused by drug abuse in the United States. In the late […] The post Malibu students experience ‘natural high’ during Red Ribbon Week appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Red Flag Warning issued for tomorrow Thanksgiving day, thru Friday; be prepared for potential fires

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Malibu coastal area and Ventura County coastal plain from 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 through 1 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25; and from 1 a.m. Thursday, Nov, 24 through 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25 for the Santa Monica Mountains and surrounding areas. Be prepared for potential wildfires, […] The post Red Flag Warning issued for tomorrow Thanksgiving day, thru Friday; be prepared for potential fires appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

‘Junior Malibu’

Part of a series on overlooked Malibu history ‘Junior Malibu’ by Pablo Capra Special to The Malibu Times The “Yellow House” (later, the “Yellow Submarine”) is best remembered from Anthony Friedkin’s photo on the cover of Topanga Beach Experience by Paul Lovas (2011). Located near the current lifeguard tower, it was burned down in 1979 by surfers […] The post ‘Junior Malibu’ appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Calendar for the week on Nov. 24, includes galleries, speaker series, and holiday tours

FRI, NOV. 25 CITY HALL AND SENIOR CENTER CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING Malibu City Hall and the Senior Center will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, for the Thanksgiving holiday. Normal operating hours will resume on Monday, Nov. 28. City parks, including sports fields, playgrounds, trails, and picnics areas, will be open on […] The post Calendar for the week on Nov. 24, includes galleries, speaker series, and holiday tours appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

The Malibu Times

Malibu, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving the community of Malibu, California since 1946.

 https://malibutimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy